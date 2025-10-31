General Counsel As A CEO's Most Trusted Ally: How To Build A Relationship That Drives Success

When people imagine the role of a CEO, they often picture a leader at the helm, confidently steering the organisation through calm and stormy waters alike. What's less visible is the reality: the CEO's chair can be a lonely place, filled with ambiguous decisions, incomplete information and the constant pressure to get things right.

In this environment, the relationship between the CEO and the General Counsel (GC) is not just important - it's essential.

We were recently joined by Mike Coupe, British businessman and former CEO of Sainsbury's, who shared his perspective on how GCs can build and sustain a successful relationship with the CEO. He shares his key insights below.

Why the CEO-GC relationship matters

The GC is uniquely positioned to be the CEO's key ally by offering a blend of legal expertise, business acumen and independence. The best GCs are not just legal gatekeepers; they are trusted advisors who help the CEO and the board navigate complexity, ambiguity and risk.

Good decisions are rarely made with all the information. In fact, the best decisions often come when you have just 30–70% of the facts. In these moments, context is everything and having a GC who understands the business, its people and its values is invaluable.

The GC as a business partner

From day one, a GC should immerse themselves in the fundamentals of the business. This means more than reading reports or attending meetings. It's about getting to know the team and the business, experiencing the customer journey from the frontline and building relationships with the senior leadership team. A GC who understands the business context is far better equipped to provide advice that is not only legally sound but also commercially astute.

A GC's value is magnified when they are willing and able to advise on matters beyond the legal sphere. The most effective GCs are those who can contribute to discussions on strategy, operations and culture. They are independent from the board, maintaining the objectivity required to challenge and support in equal measure, but they are also deeply embedded in the organisation's leadership fabric.

Practical tips for GCs: becoming a trusted advisor

So, what does it take for a GC to become a CEO's most trusted advisor?

1. Build trust from day one

Trust is the foundation of any effective working relationship. For GCs, this means demonstrating integrity, discretion and reliability in every interaction. Be the person the CEO can confide in, knowing that your advice is grounded, confidential, and always in the best interests of the organisation.

2. Understand the business - deeply

Go beyond the legal. Take the time to understand the business model, the competitive landscape and the customer experience. Spend time with frontline teams, ask questions and listen. The more you know and understand about the business, the more commercially focussed and impactful your advice will be.

3. Speak plainly and practically

Legal jargon kills clarity. The most valuable GCs are those who can translate complex legal concepts into simple, practical advice. Speak in plain English, avoid overcomplicating matters and always focus on what the business needs to do next.

4. Be a solutions driver

It's easy to say "no" or to highlight risks. The real value comes when the GC presents reasoned, logical options - and sometimes creative alternatives - when a straightforward "yes" isn't possible. Offer solutions, not just obstacles, and help the CEO and board see the path forward, even when it's not obvious.

5. Maintain independence

Be close enough to understand the business but detached enough to challenge it. Independence is what allows the GC to be a true advisor, rather than just another executive voice.

6. Stay calm in a crisis

Crises are inevitable in any organisation. When the heat is on, the GC should be the calmest person in the room. Your ability to remain composed, provide clear-headed advice and help the CEO and board navigate uncertainty is what will set you apart as a trusted advisor.

7. Advise beyond legal issues

The GC's role is evolving. Today's GCs are expected to advise on ethics, reputation and even strategy. Don't be afraid to step outside the traditional legal lane. Offer your perspective on the issues that matter most to the CEO and the board.

8. Be realistic

Optimism is useful; realism is essential. The GC who stays grounded in commercial reality and external context will earn credibility fast. This means staying up to date with current affairs, understanding the broader environment and being willing to challenge assumptions.

More than a legal expert

Ultimately, the GC's role is about more than legal compliance. It's about being a grounded, trusted advisor who helps the CEO and board make better decisions, manage risk and drive the organisation forward. The GC who combines business understanding, clear communication, independence and calmness will become indispensable.

From a CEO's perspective, the most effective GCs are often those who see themselves as business partners first and legal experts second. They are the people to turn to when the path is unclear, when the stakes are high and when judgment matters most.

Final thoughts

The relationship between the CEO and the GC is one of the most important in any organisation. It's built on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the organisation's success.

By following these practical tips, GCs can position themselves as the CEO's most trusted advisor - and play a pivotal role in shaping the organisation's future.

About the author -Mike Coupe

Mike Coupe served as group CEO of J Sainsbury's at a time that saw increased competition in the supermarket sector, the ongoing rise of online retail, and unprecedented pressure on the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. In over 30 years working in retail he's led transformations, acquisitions and growth, and pioneered diversity, digital and sustainability programmes.

Starting his career with consumer products giant Unilever, Mike moved into retail with Tesco. He joined Asda before being appointed MD of Iceland and a director of its parent company Big Food Group. He moved to Sainsbury's as Trading Director where he was responsible for all consumer-facing activities. He also expanded the prominence of clothing and general merchandise, with a resulting increase in sales, before becoming Group Commercial Director. He then went on to serve as CEO for six years.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.