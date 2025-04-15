Episode 73: Unlocking Access To Capital And Connection For Women Entrepreneurs (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 73, Heather speaks with Kirsten Koppang Telford...

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 73, Heather speaks with Kirsten Koppang Telford, CEO of The Forum—a national charity that has supported over 18,000 women entrepreneurs across Canada since 2002. Together, they discuss how The Forum is removing barriers to economic well-being for women in business, the power of peer networks in overcoming isolation, and its mission to support women entrepreneurs. To learn more about The Forum, please visit www.theforum.ca. self CPD/CLE Accreditation: CPD/CLE Accreditation: Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)

30 minutes of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes Professionalism

