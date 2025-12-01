ARTICLE
1 December 2025

NDA And LOI: Part 2: The Role Of Letters Of Intent In M&A – From Confidentiality To Commitment (Podcast)

Dentons Canada LLP

NDA and LOI: Part 2: The role of Letters of Intent in M&A – From confidentiality to commitment
Jason A. Saltzman,Riley Dearden, and Michael Beeforth
Building on our discussion of NDAs, this episode takes the next step in the transaction timeline — the Letter of Intent (LOI). Host Jason Saltzman is joined once again by Michael Beeforth and Riley Dearden to examine how LOIs capture key business terms, manage expectations, and set the framework for definitive agreements.

Together, they discuss how LOIs vary across private and public transactions, what they signal about deal readiness, and how parties can use them strategically to move negotiations forward.

