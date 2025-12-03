ARTICLE
3 December 2025

The Power Of Mentorship (Video)

BD
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.
Mentorship at BD&P is more than guidance, it's about growth. In this video, Associate Colleen Konklin and Rami Pandher share why mentorship matters...
Colleen Konkin and Rami Pandher
Mentorship at BD&P is more than guidance, it's about growth. In this video, Associate Colleen Konklin and Rami Pandher share why mentorship matters, how it builds confidence, fosters collaboration, and creates opportunities for future leaders.

Authors
Colleen Konkin
Rami Pandher
