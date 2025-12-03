The Power Of Mentorship (Video)

Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP are most popular:
- within Strategy, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Technology, Media & Information and Metals & Mining industries
Mentorship at BD&P is more than guidance, it's about growth. In this video, Associate Colleen Konklin and Rami Pandher share why mentorship matters, how it builds confidence, fosters collaboration, and creates opportunities for future leaders.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]