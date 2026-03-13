Legal Considerations Of Starting A Business: Insights From Our CTV Your Morning Interview (Video)

Starting a business is an exciting milestone — but it also comes with important legal considerations that can shape long-term success. In our recent live appearance on CTV Your Morning, Dalene Visser and Elias Notopoulos discussed the practical legal steps entrepreneurs should take when launching a new venture, and why early planning is one of the most powerful investments a founder can make.

Choosing the right business structure is often the first critical decision. Whether operating as a sole proprietorship, partnership, or corporation, each structure carries distinct implications for liability, taxation, governance, and future growth. Incorporation can provide liability protection, but it also introduces regulatory and reporting obligations that must be properly managed.

Founders should also prioritize well-drafted shareholder agreements, partnership agreements, and clear contractual terms with suppliers, customers, and employees. Many disputes arise not from bad intentions, but from unclear expectations. Strong documentation helps prevent misunderstandings and protects both relationships and capital.

Intellectual property is another key consideration. Securing trademarks, protecting proprietary information, and ensuring ownership of work product — especially when working with contractors — can prevent costly disputes down the road. In today's competitive marketplace, brand protection is business protection.

Regulatory compliance, employment standards, privacy obligations, and industry-specific licensing requirements should also be addressed from the outset. Proactive legal guidance allows business owners to focus on growth with confidence, knowing their foundation is secure.

At Watson Goepel, we are proud to support entrepreneurs and small businesses at every stage of development — from formation to expansion and beyond. Thoughtful legal strategy is not about creating barriers; it is about building resilience, minimizing risk, and positioning businesses for sustainable success.

To watch the full interview and hear the discussion in detail, click on the video below.