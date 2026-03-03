LOIs Aren't Just Background Noise: ONCA Guidance For M&A Dealmakers

The Ontario Court of Appeal in Project Freeway Inc. v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONCA 855 affirmed the Ontario Superior Court's approach to contractual interpretation: a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") can be used to determine parties' objective intention when there is ambiguity in the final agreement, in this case a share purchase agreement, even one that includes an entire agreement clause.

While the LOI is superseded by the share purchase agreement, it is not the case that it is ignored in circumstances where there is ambiguity in the final agreement.

The Dispute

Project Freeway Inc. (the "Seller") sold its shares in certain companies (the "Target Companies") to ABC Technologies Inc. (the "Buyer") pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "SPA"). The SPA contained an earn-out provision requiring the Buyer to pay over USD$26M to the Seller depending on the financial performance of the Target Companies over the earn-out period.

The earn-out provision contained a trigger to accelerate the earn-out payments. If the Buyer sold or transferred a "material portion" of the Target Companies without the Seller's approval, the earn-out payments became immediately due and payable to the Seller.

Post-closing, the Buyer completed two transactions without the Seller's approval:

Sale Leaseback Transactions: The Buyer sold the Target Companies' lands and buildings for over USD$97M, which were then leased back; and

Factoring Arrangement: The Buyer sold the Target Companies' customer accounts.

The parties disagreed on whether these transactions triggered the accelerated earn-out provision. The Seller argued that they did because the term "material portion" referred to the size of the sale. Whereas the Buyer argued that they did not trigger the accelerated earn-out provision because "material portion" referred to the sale's impact on the earn-out provision.

The Ontario Superior Court Decision

The Ontario Superior Court agreed with the Buyer's interpretation. In order to trigger the accelerated earn-out provision, the sale had to be a transaction that is "material to the operation of the earn-out".1 The Court found that neither transaction impacted the Target Companies' performance or ability to hit the financial targets used to calculate the earn-out payment.

Because the parties differed in their interpretation of the earn-out provision, the Court applied the principles of Sattva Capital Corp. v. Creston Moly Corp., 2014 SCC 53 in order to determine the objective intent of the parties. The Court therefore considered: (a) all circumstances, including the LOI terms; (b) the need to avoid a commercially absurd result; and (c) the knowledge and conduct of the parties.

Consideration of "all circumstances"

According to Sattva, the Court may rely on "objective evidence of the background facts at the time of the execution of the contract" that is within the knowledge of both parties prior to entering into the contract.2 Relying on this principle, the Court determined that the non-binding LOI could be used as "objective evidence of the parties' intentions at the time of the definitive agreement."3

The Court found that the entire agreement clause did not preclude a consideration of the LOI as evidence of the surrounding circumstances at the time the SPA was entered into.

The LOI contained the following language, consistent with the Buyer's position that "material portion" referred to the sale's impact on the earn-out provision:

"Acceleration of Earn-Out Payment(s) for business transactions - sale of Business [...] or failure to follow the operating covenants in the definitive purchase agreement [...] in a manner which materially impairs ability of Seller to earn Earn-Out payments, will result in the acceleration of the Earn-Out Payments [...]." [emphasis added]

In seeking a result which "accords with sound business principles" and avoids "a commercially absurd result" [4 the Court leaned on other provisions of the SPA which indicated that the Buyer should be able to operate the Target Companies as it sees fit, provided it does not impact the earn-out.5 The Court concluded that it would be commercially absurd if the Buyer could complete mergers and other reorganizations without the Seller's consent, but could not engage in ordinary course financing transactions, such as the sale leaseback transactions and factoring arrangement.

The evidence showed that prior to closing the Seller knew that the Buyer intended to enter into the sale leaseback transactions. The Court inferred that if the parties had concerns that the sale leaseback transactions would trigger the earn-out payments, one of the sophisticated parties or their lawyers would have raised them.6

The Ontario Court of Appeal Decision

The Ontario Court of Appeal agreed with the trial judge that for a sale to trigger the accelerated earn-out payments, the transaction had to be material to the operation of the earn-out. The Court of Appeal gave deference to the trial judge's decision and found no error warranting intervention.

Ontario Court of Appeal confirms analysis of "all circumstances"

On appeal, the Seller argued that the trial judge's reliance on the LOI as part of the factual matrix offended the entire agreement clause. The Court of Appeal held that the trial judge was entitled to use the LOI as an "interpretative aid" to determine the agreement between the parties.7 The LOI reflected a consistent theme – the Buyer would not act to impair the Seller's ability to earn the earn-out payments – which supported that the parties intended for "material portion" to relate to the sale's impact on the earn-out provision.

The trial judge had concluded that the Seller's interpretation of "material portion" would lead to commercial absurdity. The Seller countered on appeal that it simply reflected the "bargain struck" between sophisticated parties. Due to the ambiguity in the SPA, the trial judge properly avoided a commercially absurd interpretation and reached a decision that accurately reflected the bargain intended to be struck by the parties.8

Key Takeaways

Careful and unambiguous drafting reduces the risk of litigation. In this case, the ambiguity present in the SPA led to the Ontario Superior Court embarking on a contractual interpretation exercise in order to determine what a "material portion" meant in the context of the earn-out provision.

When faced with ambiguity, context becomes important. To interpret provisions within an agreement, the Court may determine the parties' objective intention based on the surrounding circumstances, including early negotiations or communications, even when there is an entire agreement clause. In this case, the non-binding LOI held significant persuasive and contextual influence, notwithstanding that the definitive SPA was signed after months of negotiations. Because negotiations may inform interpretation, careful consideration should be given to parties' communications in the early stages of M&A transactions. Parties may benefit from earlier involvement of lawyers in the process.

Commercial realities matter. The Court presumes that commercial parties would not intend commercially absurd consequences. Bargains which are struck during negotiations, particularly those which could have unusual or "commercially absurd" consequences, need to be clearly drafted and reflected within the written agreement.

The parties' knowledge and post-closing conduct are also important. While the Court of Appeal found that the trial judge erred in drawing a factual inference from the parties' conduct based on their pre-closing knowledge, it was not significant enough to warrant intervention. Nevertheless, during M&A transactions, parties would do well to promptly raise any concerns in order to avoid the appearance of acquiescing to any post-closing conduct.

Footnotes

1. Project Freeway Inc v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONSC 1048 at para [23].

2. Project Freeway Inc v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONSC 1048 at para [49] citing Sattva Capital Corp. v. Creston Moly Corp., 2014 SCC 53 at para [58].

3. Project Freeway Inc v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONSC 1048 at para [57].

4. Project Freeway Inc v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONSC 1048 at para [35].

5. Project Freeway Inc v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONSC 1048 at para [54].

6. Project Freeway Inc v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONSC 1048 at para [55].

7. Project Freeway Inc. v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONCA 855 at para [14].

8. Project Freeway Inc. v. ABC Technologies Inc., 2025 ONCA 855 at para [16].

