Charitable Sector “Modernization”: CRA Hints At What’s Changing, And What’s Not

The Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) has started to lift the veil on its promised “modernization” project for the charitable sector, and the early signals point to changes in administrative processes, compliance oversight and how charities interact with the Charities Directorate.

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across five provinces in Canada — the broadest reach of any Canadian law firm. Partnering with clients across Canada and internationally, we bring deep local insight to a comprehensive range of business law, litigation and dispute services, as well as other specialized practices. We focus on understanding your business, your industry, and the factors that drive long-term growth and success. Learn more at millerthomson.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Article Insights

Stephen Hsia’s articles from Miller Thomson LLP are most popular: in Canada

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Law Firm industries Miller Thomson LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

The Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) has started to lift the veil on its promised “modernization” project for the charitable sector, and the early signals point to changes in administrative processes, compliance oversight and how charities interact with the Charities Directorate.

In its May 26, 2026 quarterly update, the CRA outlines a modernization agenda focused on faster registration decisions, more digital tools, and a more risk-based approach to compliance.

Background: From policy signal to administrative focus

The Government of Canada first announced the modernization project in its Spring Economic Update, released on April 28, 2026. At the time, details about the project were scarce.

In an earlier article on the modernization project announced in the Spring Economic Update, we had noted that while the Government’s announcement signaled potentially significant change, the absence of substantive legislative proposals suggested that Ottawa’s initial focus might instead be on more administrative and operational matters, such as operational modernization, digital transformation, and regulatory administration, rather than on sweeping reform to Canada’s charitable and tax laws.

The latest update from the CRA now offers additional insight into the direction of that work.

What does the quarterly update say about the charitable modernization project?

Modernization of the charitable sector will focus on administration, compliance, and digital service delivery.

In the quarterly update, the CRA describes modernization as an effort to make its services “faster, clearer, and more consistent, while maintaining strong oversight of the charitable sector.”

The CRA specifically refers to:

quicker charitable registration decisions;

enhanced compliance actions;

greater reliance on technology and data analytics;

streamlined internal processes; and

organizational restructuring intended to improve client service and compliance promotion.

The CRA links these efforts to the broader themes in the Spring Economic Update: charitable modernization will complement the CRA’s ongoing modernization work. Based on the CRA quarterly update, the current administrative focus appears to be less on reforming the current legal and regulatory framework for charities, and more focused on modernizing how the Charities Directorate administers and oversees the existing regime.

In many respects, charities are already seeing this shift in practice. Recent CRA administrative changes, such as discontinuing the charities fax line and ending pre-approval of proposed changes to charitable purposes and activities, reflect a broader movement toward digital service delivery, administrative efficiency, and a more self-directed compliance model for charities.

More broadly, these developments reinforce the CRA’s wider messaging in the quarterly update: charities are now increasingly expected to navigate compliance obligations through digital tools, publicly available guidance, and internal governance processes, rather than through informal administrative engagement with the regulator.

What does the quarterly update say about the CRA’s approach to regulating charities?

The quarterly update also provides useful insight into how the CRA currently views its role in regulating the charitable sector.

The CRA frames its regulatory approach around three pillars:

education; quality service; and responsible enforcement.

On the education side, the CRA places significant emphasis on voluntary compliance, describing it as “the backbone of Canada’s tax system.” The quarterly update highlights the CRA’s continued investment in guidance materials, webinars, outreach activities, and online resources intended to help charities better understand and meet their regulatory obligations.

The update also reflects a continued shift toward digital-first service delivery. In addition to expanded online filing and digital communication tools, the CRA highlights its new “Digital Concierge” service, which provides one-on-one assistance to organizations navigating CRA online systems and registration processes.

At the same time, the CRA continues to emphasize risk-based enforcement and compliance oversight. The quarterly update references shorter audit timelines, increased use of existing compliance authorities, and a more “risk-informed” approach to compliance administration. The CRA also identifies aggressive tax planning, offshore activities, and ineligible individuals as current priority areas of non-compliance.

Notably, the CRA also emphasizes procedural fairness and transparency within the compliance process. This is a significant point, particularly given concerns raised by some sector stakeholders about audit timelines, appeal rights, and other aspects of the compliance process. The quarterly update states that CRA’s compliance work is risk-informed, procedurally fair and grounded in statutory non-compliance, rather than religious affiliation or belief-based considerations. It also states that CRA has processes and training designed specifically to mitigate against bias.

Some in the sector continue to disagree with, or remain concerned about, how these principles are applied in practice. One structural issue is that appeals of revocation decisions currently proceed by way of judicial review to the Federal Court of Appeal, rather than as appeals to the Tax Court of Canada. Amending the Income Tax Act (Canada) to permit appeals to the Tax Court of Canada could help address some of these process concerns by creating a more accessible and merits-based forum for charities to challenge revocation decisions.

For now, the CRA’s comments appear intended to respond to these concerns by emphasizing its internal safeguards, including structured risk assessment processes, education-first responses for lower-risk non-compliance, and opportunities for charities to respond to audit findings before final decisions are made.

The update reiterates that charities are selected for audit through structured risk assessment processes, that lower-risk non-compliance may be addressed through education before enforcement action, and that charities are provided opportunities to respond to audit findings before final decisions are made. The CRA further stresses that revocations are based on non-compliance with the Income Tax Act (Canada) rather than religious affiliation or belief-based considerations. We expect this latter statement is intended to address concerns raised by sector groups responding to CRA’s compliance efforts.

It is unfortunate that CRA could not come forward with support for the advocacy efforts made to the Department of Finance to amend the Income Tax Act (Canada) to enable appeals of charities to be to the Tax Court of Canada rather than proceeding as they do today by way of judicial review to the Federal Court of Appeal. Such a change would remove many of the efforts taken by the compliance group to draft their compliance concerns that are sent to charities as arguments to be used in a subsequent court action – which, when received by charities, give rise to the concerns about the intention of the CRA compliance process. There are solutions to these issues which would assist both the sector and CRA in working together in a way that assures procedural fairness and transparency.

What charities should take away

As we had suspected, the CRA quarterly update signals that “modernization” may, at least initially, be more administrative than transformational. The CRA will focus on digital systems, operational efficiency, compliance oversight, and service delivery rather than a fundamental or substantive rewrite of Canada’s charitable framework.

That said, the Government of Canada’s repeated references to future consultations, legislative change, and alignment with international best practices definitely suggest that broader reform discussions may still be developing behind the scenes.

For charities and sector stakeholders, the message is becoming increasingly clear: expectations around compliance, digital engagement, and self-governance are evolving, and charities should expect continued operational and administrative changes from the Charities Directorate in the years ahead.

Lawyers from Miller Thomson’s Charities and Not-for-Profit Law Group continue to monitor developments in this area and will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.