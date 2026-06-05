CSA Proposes Significant Reforms To Canada’s Bid And Ownership Disclosure Framework

The Canadian Securities Administrators have published proposed amendments that would fundamentally alter Canada's takeover bid, issuer bid and early warning reporting regimes. The proposals introduce a new selective repurchase exemption allowing issuers to buy back up to 5% of securities through private transactions, while simultaneously expanding disclosure requirements for derivative-based economic interests and activist shareholder positions. These changes aim to balance greater corporate flexibility...

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On May 14, 2026, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA“) published their proposed amendments to Canada’s takeover bid, issuer bid and early warning reporting regimes that would significantly reshape key aspects of Canadian public company regulation.

The CSA’s proposals pursue two core objectives:

providing issuers with greater flexibility in managing capital and structuring share repurchases; and expanding disclosure requirements intended to improve transparency regarding economic ownership, derivative exposure and investor influence.

Selective Repurchase Exemption

The proposed selective repurchase exemption would allow issuers to repurchase up to 5% of a class of securities over a 12-month period through private, negotiated transactions with specific securityholders.

The exemption would be subject to several conditions, including: (a) limits on the number of counterparties involved; (b) requirements relating to market liquidity; (c) pricing constraints that generally require purchases to be made at a discount to market price; and (d) prompt public disclosure of any such transaction.

This approach differs from the current regulatory framework, where issuers generally cannot repurchase shares from specific shareholders without either making an offer to all securityholders or obtaining exemptive relief.

At the same time, the CSA has raised concerns about preferential treatment and potential “greenmail” arrangements (where a company repurchases shares from a particular shareholder, often at a premium, to avert pressure or a possible challenge). The CSA is therefore seeking comment on whether the proposed safeguards are sufficient.

Expanded Disclosure of Derivative-Based Economic Interests

The proposals would also expand disclosure requirements relating to equity equivalent derivatives and other arrangements that provide economic exposure similar to direct ownership of securities.

Under the proposed regime, bidders and activist shareholders would be required to disclose their aggregate economic exposure, including derivative positions and related arrangements, in takeover bid circulars and certain proxy materials. This disclosure would include a six-month look-back period and would need to be updated promptly where material changes occur during a bid.

These changes are intended to address concerns that investors can accumulate significant economic influence through derivatives without triggering traditional ownership disclosure requirements. The CSA has identified information asymmetry and undisclosed influence as issues in contested transactions.

Changes to the Early Warning Reporting Regime

The CSA is also proposing targeted amendments to the early warning reporting framework. The proposed changes would require disclosure where an investor holds 10% or more of a class of securities at the time an issuer becomes a reporting issuer. They would also deem acquisitions and dispositions to occur upon the formation or termination of joint actor relationships, and clarify that ongoing reporting obligations are triggered by changes of 2% or more in ownership levels.

Other Modernization Measures

The proposals also aim to reduce reliance on discretionary exemptive relief and improve regulatory predictability. To that end, the CSA proposes to codify several forms of relief that have become common in issuer bid transactions, including those relating to modified Dutch auction bids and proportionate tender structures. For issuers, this may reduce the need to seek regulatory approval in circumstances where transaction structures are already well established. At the same time, the CSA proposes to eliminate the existing 5% market purchase exemption in the takeover bid context, which may limit certain tactical approaches currently available to bidders.

The proposals also include a number of technical amendments, including expanded disclosure requirements in proxy contests, additional guidance relating to derivatives and counterparty relationships, and clarification of the treatment of offshore repurchases and mini-tender offers. In addition, the CSA proposes to update payment timing requirements to reflect the market’s transition to T+1 settlement.

The CSA is accepting comments until August 12, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.