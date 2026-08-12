CSA Publishes Sweeping Consultation On Modernizing The Regulation Of Public Companies

On July 16, 2026, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published CSA Consultation Paper 51-406, Modernizing the Regulation of Public Companies (the Consultation Paper), launching the broadest review of the continuous disclosure and capital-raising framework for non-investment fund reporting issuers in over a decade.

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

Article Insights

Bennett Jones LLP are most popular: within Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Compliance topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

On July 16, 2026, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published CSA Consultation Paper 51-406, Modernizing the Regulation of Public Companies (the Consultation Paper), launching the broadest review of the continuous disclosure and capital-raising framework for non-investment fund reporting issuers in over a decade. The Consultation Paper invites stakeholder input in five foundational areas: (1) the venture and non-venture issuer distinction, (2) financial statement reporting for smaller issuers, (3) hold periods on private placements (including a proposed new qualified institutional purchaser exemption), (4) material change reporting and (5) alignment with parallel developments in the United States. Comments are due November 13, 2026.

The Consultation Paper follows a series of burden-reduction initiatives evaluated by the CSA since 2025, each forming part of a multi-year effort to modernize the regulatory framework for reporting issuers. The CSA is now asking whether these targeted initiatives should be consolidated into, or supplemented by, more structural changes to the regime. Below, we summarize the key proposals.

Proportionate Regulation: Rethinking the Venture and Non-Venture Divide

Under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102), an issuer's disclosure obligations can differ slightly depending on whether it is a more advanced company listed on a senior exchange (such as the TSX or Cboe Canada) or a smaller, less seasoned issuer listed on a junior exchange such as the TSX Venture Exchange, a "venture issuer." The CSA has observed that some larger or more complex issuers, including certain debt-only issuers with no equity exchange listing, currently qualify for venture issuer treatment despite their size. Conversely, some issuers lose venture status solely because of a secondary foreign listing on a non-designated exchange such as Nasdaq, despite having not otherwise shed any "venture" criteria. While the CSA is clear that maintaining the current framework remains an option, it also set out three alternative approaches:

Option A : Targeted Adjustments. Retain the existing exchange-based test but layer on enhanced requirements for larger venture issuers, extend selected reduced requirements (such as corporate governance disclosure, executive compensation disclosure or business acquisition reporting) to smaller non-venture issuers, and reconsider whether a secondary foreign listing should trigger loss of venture status.

: Targeted Adjustments. Retain the existing exchange-based test but layer on enhanced requirements for larger venture issuers, extend selected reduced requirements (such as corporate governance disclosure, executive compensation disclosure or business acquisition reporting) to smaller non-venture issuers, and reconsider whether a secondary foreign listing should trigger loss of venture status. Option B : Metrics-Based Status. Replace the exchange-based test with measurable financial or operational thresholds (asset size, revenue, market capitalization or public float), assessed at defined points in time (for example, annually), similar to the SEC's smaller reporting company and emerging growth company categories in the United States.

: Metrics-Based Status. Replace the exchange-based test with measurable financial or operational thresholds (asset size, revenue, market capitalization or public float), assessed at defined points in time (for example, annually), similar to the SEC's smaller reporting company and emerging growth company categories in the United States. Option C: Mandatory Graduation. Require issuers that exceed defined size thresholds to graduate from a venture exchange or tier to a non-venture exchange or tier, which would require corresponding changes to exchange listing rules.

If the CSA moves toward a metrics-based test (Option B) or mandatory graduation (Option C), issuers currently relying on venture issuer status for more streamlined, lesser disclosure advantages could lose that status and face materially higher continuous disclosure, governance and compensation disclosure obligations, despite no advancement in their size or complexity.

Financial Statement Reporting for Smaller Venture Issuers

The CSA is exploring whether certain venture issuers should be permitted to prepare financial statements using a modified application of IFRS Accounting Standards. The inquiry is in response to feedback that complex requirements, including fair value measurement and financial instrument bifurcation, may impose costs disproportionate to their informational value for investors in smaller issuers, particularly issuers in early stage, pre-revenue businesses such as R&D phase technology companies or exploration stage resource companies.

No specific alternative framework has been proposed at this stage. The CSA is instead asking which issuer characteristics (such as stage of development, operating complexity, industry, revenue level or financing frequency) should determine eligibility, and which specific IFRS requirements are driving disproportionate compliance costs. This is an early-stage inquiry, and smaller venture issuers and their auditors may wish to identify in their submissions the specific standards that are most burdensome (for example: fair value, financial instruments and share-based payments).

Resale Restrictions and the Proposed QIP Exemption

Revisiting the Four-Month Hold Period

The CSA is revisiting the policy rationale for the traditional four-month hold period applied under National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities (NI 45-102) to securities issued in Canada in reliance on certain prospectus exemptions, noting that technological change, harmonized secondary market civil liability regimes and the growth of continuous-disclosure-based prospectus exemptions (such as the listed issuer financing exemption, or LIFE) may have reduced the rationale for hold periods in some circumstances.

Proposed Qualified Institutional Purchaser (QIP) Exemption

Of most immediate interest to capital markets practitioners, the CSA is seeking initial feedback on a new prospectus exemption (the QIP Exemption) that would permit eligible Canadian reporting issuers to distribute securities through a registered dealer to qualified institutional purchasers (QIPs) without any resale hold period, similar to the LIFE exemption. Proposed conditions include:

Issuer eligibility: Criteria modelled on short form prospectus and LIFE eligibility: reporting issuer status for at least 12 months, active business operations, no default and listed equity securities on a recognized Canadian exchange.

Criteria modelled on short form prospectus and LIFE eligibility: reporting issuer status for at least 12 months, active business operations, no default and listed equity securities on a recognized Canadian exchange. Dealer intermediation: Distribution through a registered investment dealer or exempt market dealer, with reasonable grounds to conclude the purchaser is acquiring as principal and without a view to distribution.

Distribution through a registered investment dealer or exempt market dealer, with reasonable grounds to conclude the purchaser is acquiring as principal and without a view to distribution. Reporting: A requirement to file a report of exempt distribution to allow the CSA to monitor use of the exemption.

A requirement to file a report of exempt distribution to allow the CSA to monitor use of the exemption. Seasoning conditions: Customary conditions on first resale (no control distribution, no unusual market preparation, no extraordinary commission).

The QIP Exemption is aimed at closing the competitive gap between private placements (subject to a four-month hold when the distribution is made in Canada) and offshore private placements (which in most Canadian jurisdictions can be made without a four-month hold applied if certain conditions similar to those above are met). If adopted, it would give eligible reporting issuers a faster, dealer-intermediated path to raise capital from large Canadian institutional investors without traditional resale restrictions while remaining exempt from the prospectus requirement.

Material Change Reporting

The CSA is questioning whether the separate Form 51-102F3 material change report remains necessary where the underlying material change has already been disclosed by news release, particularly since many issuers in practice simply attach the news release to the form. One option under consideration, which would eliminate the separate filing, is to allow issuers to satisfy the material change report requirement by filing a news release that is expressly designated as disclosing a "material change" and that contains the information Form 51-102F3 currently requires.

The CSA is also considering whether to supplement the existing principles-based definition of "material change" with a defined list of triggering events, similar to the SEC's Form 8-K regime (covering events such as material contract termination, bankruptcy, change of control and executive appointments and resignations). While a move toward a designated-news-release model would reduce duplicative filings, an enumerated list of triggers would add a prescribed layer on top of the existing materiality assessment and requirements designated by certain stock exchanges and thus could require more frequent filings for certain issuers.

Developments in the United States

The Consultation Paper devotes significant attention to parallel SEC initiatives that the CSA says may inform the Canadian approach, including:

a May 5, 2026 SEC proposal to permit US domestic reporting companies to move to semi-annual interim reporting, an initiative that mirrors shifts seen in recent years in other major capital markets jurisdictions such as Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Japan;

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins' January 13, 2026 statement announcing a comprehensive review of non-financial-statement disclosure requirements under Regulation S-K;

the SEC's May 19, 2026 Registered Offering Reform proposal, which would expand shelf registration access and broaden Form S-3 eligibility; and

the SEC's May 19, 2026 proposal to simplify filer status categories and extend scaled disclosure accommodations to a broader range of issuers.

The CSA seeks stakeholder feedback on whether and how these US developments should inform the Canadian approach and will continue to monitor these developments.

Key Takeaways

The Consultation Paper represents a comprehensive examination of Canadian reporting issuer regulatory frameworks. Issuers, underwriters, institutional investors and their advisors should pay special attention to the proposed QIP Exemption and the proportionate regulation options, both of which have direct implications for capital-raising strategy and ongoing disclosure obligations. The CSA has indicated it may use blanket order powers to implement certain reforms on an interim basis, consistent with its recent practice (including, for example, the ongoing pilot program enabling semi-annual interim reporting for venture issuers in Canada), meaning that at least some of the proposals could take effect within the next 12 to 24 months.

The CSA has published the Consultation Paper for a 120-day comment period, which closes on November 13, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.