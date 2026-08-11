Facility Due Diligence: The Issues Manufacturers Miss

The most expensive problem in a facility acquisition rarely surfaces before closing. It shows up months later, when a growth plan stalls because the site cannot support the production, logistics, or customer commitments behind the deal.

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The most expensive problem in a facility acquisition rarely surfaces before closing. It shows up months later, when a growth plan stalls because the site cannot support the production, logistics, or customer commitments behind the deal.

A facility may look right on paper: sufficient square footage, a workable closing timeline, and an attractive purchase price. But if expansion is delayed, servicing capacity is insufficient, truck access is inefficient, or approvals take longer than expected, the impact is felt in production schedules, customer delivery, margins, and enterprise value.

Effective diligence should assess more than whether the transaction can close. It should determine whether the facility can support the business plan, growth strategy, and EBITDA expectations that made the deal attractive in the first place.

Just as importantly, buyers must understand what is being acquired. An asset purchase, share purchase, and lease assignment each create different risks and diligence priorities. Liabilities may remain with the business in a share transaction, while a lease transaction raises questions around landlord consent, permitted use, renewal rights, remaining term, and restoration obligations.

The issues below assume a purchase of the real property, but the operational questions apply whatever the structure.

Start with the Business Plan

Traditional real estate diligence is important. Title, environmental, financing, and closing conditions still matter. But manufacturers should also ask a harder question: can the site actually do what the business plan needs it to do?

That means asking practical questions early:

How much more do we need to produce here in five years, and what floor area, equipment, and utility load does that take?

What has to physically change: new lines, a building addition, outdoor storage, more dock doors?

What moves through the site each day: shifts, inbound materials, outbound trucks?

What deadline does the plan depend on: a customer launch, an equipment install, a lease expiry?

Zoning

Zoning is not a narrow legal item. It can determine whether a growth plan is realistic.

Zoning by-laws govern permitted uses, parking, setbacks, height, and lot coverage. The real question is not whether the current use is allowed, but whether the expansion the plan depends on will be.

A food manufacturer may buy a site to add packaging and warehouse space, only to find that setbacks, lot coverage, or parking rules block the expansion. An automotive supplier may plan more outdoor storage, then learn the by-law restricts it.

The problem is rarely non-compliance itself. It is the impact on throughput, inventory levels, and customer deliveries when the business plan cannot proceed as expected.

Environmental Issues

Environmental diligence is usually treated as a hunt for liability. For a manufacturer, the sharper question is timing: will past use of the site delay the construction, excavation, or expansion the plan depends on?

Ontario's Environmental Protection Act governs contamination, remediation, approvals, and reporting. The practical risk is less the liability itself than the time it takes to resolve.

A precision manufacturer may buy a former industrial site for a future building addition. Current operations are fine, but excavation can trigger investigation, remediation, or regulatory approvals, and the environmental issue becomes a production delay.

Customer contracts, product launches, and equipment installations often run on tight timelines. When environmental work stalls them, the indirect cost may dwarf the remediation bill itself.

Access and Easements

Manufacturing depends on movement: raw materials in, finished goods out, employees onsite, utilities connected, and emergency services reaching the building.

Legal access is not the same as practical access. The question is whether materials, employees, trucks, utilities, and emergency services can move the way the operation requires.

The Land Titles Act and Ontario’s land registration system reveal easements, rights-of-way, and other registered interests. But clean title does not guarantee that a loaded truck can turn into the yard.

A high-volume distribution facility may lose efficiency if truck routes require difficult manoeuvring, traffic backups, or shared access. Utility easements may also restrict future additions or site reconfiguration.

Building Condition

A building inspection catalogues physical condition. It rarely answers the question that matters most to a manufacturer: how fast can this site move from possession to production?

Ontario's building permit framework applies to many renovations, additions, and changes of use. Miss an approval or a deficiency early, and start-up slips.

Structural work, fire-protection upgrades, code deficiencies, roofing, HVAC limits, and loading-dock changes often surface right after closing. Each threatens the start-up schedule.

Servicing Capacity

Manufacturing growth is limited by infrastructure, not square footage. A site can have room to expand and still lack the electrical, water, wastewater, gas, or stormwater capacity to run more production.

A packaging manufacturer may treat floor space as its main constraint, when electrical capacity, wastewater discharge limits, or gas availability actually decide whether a new line can go in.

The common mistake is testing current capacity without considering future demand. Left unnoticed, the gap caps output, delays new lines, and drives up capital costs.

Construction History

What was built, and what was left unfinished, often will not show up on a site visit.

Ontario's Construction Act governs liens, holdbacks, and prompt payment. A lien for work done before closing can attach to the property after you own it, turning someone else’s unpaid invoice into your title problem.

Before buying a recently renovated or expanded site, confirm the earlier work was paid for, approved, and closed out, to avoid unresolved deficiencies and lapsed warranties becoming the new owner’s cost.

Assessment and Ownership Costs

Purchase price is only one part of facility economics. A purchaser should also understand whether ongoing ownership costs support the deal model.

MPAC assessments can influence property tax obligations and long-term occupancy costs. Those costs should be tested against the deal model, not discovered after closing.

Why Lenders, Investors, and Deal Teams Should Care

These are not facilities-management problems. They move the numbers the deal was underwritten on.

Lenders often drive the timeline. A lender’s own Phase I, appraisal, survey, and title requirements can reset the closing schedule, so buyer and lender diligence should run together, not in sequence. And if the site cannot support the production growth behind the loan, projected cash flow and debt service look less reliable than the model assumed.

For private equity buyers, the whole plan often rests on the site. When the return depends on adding automation, capacity, or a new line, a facility that cannot take the load caps the upside before the work begins.

Effective diligence gives decision-makers a realistic view of whether the facility can support the growth assumptions driving the deal.

Practical Questions Before Closing

Before closing, consider whether diligence has addressed the issues most likely to affect production, customers, cost, and timing:

Does the by-law permit the expansion we plan, not just the current use, and would it need a variance, site plan approval, or development charges?

What does the environmental report say about the ground we intend to excavate or build on?

Do the survey and title show easements or access constraints where trucks and future additions need to go?

Are there open permits, work orders, or Code and fire upgrades triggered by our change of use?

Do we have written capacity confirmation for the electrical, water, wastewater, and gas load the plan requires?

What will taxes, connection charges, and capital costs actually be after the changes we intend?

For anything still unresolved: is it a price adjustment, a holdback, a pre-closing vendor covenant, or a reason to walk?

A facility should be assessed as a manufacturing asset, not only as real estate. Clean title, sufficient square footage, and an attractive purchase price do not protect the deal if the site cannot support the operating plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.