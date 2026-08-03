Exit InSights: A Market Apart

Canadian technology and VC-backed exits don't follow the broader Canadian private M&A playbook. They are a distinct market, built around pricing precision, technology-specific risk, and a remedies stack calibrated for venture-backed sellers.

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Canadian technology and VC-backed exits don't follow the broader Canadian private M&A playbook. They are a distinct market, built around pricing precision, technology-specific risk, and a remedies stack calibrated for venture-backed sellers.

This update to Fasken's Exit InSights report benchmarks Canadian technology and VC-backed exit data against the American Bar Association's 2025 Canadian Private Target M&A Deal Points Study. The objective: show where Canadian tech exits (as reflected in Exit InSights) diverge from broader Canadian private M&A practice, and explain what those differences mean for buyers, sellers, founders, investors, and advisors at the negotiation table.

The report explores:

Why Canadian tech exits operate as a distinct market, defined by pricing precision, technology-specific risk, and sophisticated liability structures.

How pricing mechanics are tighter in tech deals, with higher use of purchase price adjustments and full debt, cash, and working capital bridges.

The rise of privacy and cybersecurity representations as near-standard deal terms in technology M&A.

How cross-border influences shape governing law, negotiation dynamics, and drafting approaches, even when Canadian law governs.

Modern approaches to risk allocation, including MAE architecture, disclosure practices, and express non-reliance.

How venture-backed seller dynamics drive knowledge standards (actual vs. constructive) and indemnification structures (survival, baskets, caps).

The RWI effect on the remedies stack, and what it means for buyers and sellers calibrating post-closing exposure.

Download the report.

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