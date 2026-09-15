What Is A Material Change In Canadian Franchise Disclosure—And When Must It Be Disclosed?

A foreign franchisor has delivered a compliant Franchise Disclosure Document to a promising Canadian candidate. The fourteen-day period is running. Site selection is underway. Then, eight days in, something happens: the landlord renegotiates a lease term, a key supplier is replaced, an executive who is named in the disclosure document resigns, or the franchisor is served with a claim that did not exist when the FDD was assembled.

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A foreign franchisor has delivered a compliant Franchise Disclosure Document to a promising Canadian candidate. The fourteen-day period is running. Site selection is underway. Then, eight days in, something happens: the landlord renegotiates a lease term, a key supplier is replaced, an executive who is named in the disclosure document resigns, or the franchisor is served with a claim that did not exist when the FDD was assembled.

The franchisor’s first instinct is often to treat the FDD as finished. It was accurate when it was delivered, the reasoning goes, and the candidate has already received everything the legislation requires. That instinct is incorrect, and it is one of the more consequential gaps between how foreign franchisors expect Canadian disclosure to work and how it actually operates.

Canadian franchise legislation distinguishes between two related but distinct concepts: the material fact, which must be captured when the disclosure document is first assembled, and the material change, which must be captured after the disclosure document has already been delivered. Understanding the difference—and the narrow, specific obligation that a material change creates—is essential to managing Canadian franchise sales properly.

Material facts are broad and direction-neutral

As discussed in an earlier article in this series, Canadian franchise legislation requires disclosure of all material facts, and that obligation extends well beyond the prescribed list of disclosure items.

A material fact is generally defined as any information about the business, operations, capital or control of the franchisor or the franchisor’s associate, or about the franchise system, that would reasonably be expected to have a significant effect on the value or price of the franchise, or on the decision to acquire it.

Two features of that definition matter for present purposes. First, it is open-ended. The statute does not attempt to list every category of material fact; it asks whether the information would reasonably be expected to matter to the investment decision. Second, and often overlooked, it is direction-neutral. A material fact is not confined to bad news. A significant new supply arrangement, a major system-wide technology upgrade, or a substantial capital investment in the brand can be just as material as a piece of adverse information, because each could reasonably be expected to affect the value of the franchise or the decision to acquire it.

Material facts are assembled once, as of the date the disclosure document is prepared, and delivered as part of the initial package.

Material change is narrower, and it only matters in a specific window

A material change is a different concept, defined more narrowly. It is generally understood as a change in the business, operations, capital or control of the franchisor or its associate, or a change in the franchise system, that would reasonably be expected to have a significant adverse effect on the value or price of the franchise, or on the decision to acquire it.

Three distinctions separate a material change from a material fact, and all three are easy to miss.

The first is direction. A material change must be adverse. A positive development after disclosure—a new flagship location, a favourable court decision, an improved supply arrangement—does not trigger the statutory obligation this article is concerned with, even though it might well have been a material fact had it existed when the FDD was first prepared.

The second is timing. A material change is, by definition, something that happens after the disclosure document has already been delivered. It is not a fact that existed all along and was simply missed; that is a disclosure deficiency, governed by the ordinary material-fact obligation and the remedies discussed elsewhere in this series. A material change is a genuinely new development.

The third is the window in which it matters for this specific obligation. The statutory duty to disclose a material change applies only between the delivery of the disclosure document and the earlier of the signing of the franchise agreement or the payment of any consideration relating to the franchise. Once the agreement is signed, this particular mechanism has no further application to that transaction. The obligation is narrow, but it is also strict while it is running.

The statement of material change

Where a material change occurs during that window, the franchisor must provide the prospective franchisee with a written statement of the material change. The statement should be delivered as soon as practicable after the change occurs, and in any event before the original fourteen-day period runs out—the period that began when the initial disclosure document was delivered.

That last point is frequently misunderstood, and foreign franchisors in particular tend to assume the opposite. Delivering a statement of material change does not restart the fourteen-day clock and does not create a fresh cooling-off period of its own. The franchisor is not required to wait a further fourteen days from the date the statement is delivered. It is expected to allow the prospective franchisee a reasonable opportunity to absorb the new information within whatever time remains in the original period, but the statutory mechanism does not extend the transaction automatically.

This creates a practical problem that deserves more attention than it usually receives. If a material change occurs late in the fourteen-day period—on day eleven or twelve, for example—there may be very little runway left for the prospective franchisee to meaningfully absorb the new information before the earliest date on which the agreement could be signed or a payment accepted. The statute does not solve that problem for the franchisor. A prudent franchisor treats the obligation to allow reasonable time to absorb a late material change as a real constraint on timing, not a formality to be satisfied by delivering a letter on the last permissible day.

Ontario’s legislation, as amended in 2020, now prescribes specific content for the statement of material change. It must include a certificate of disclosure confirming that the statement contains no untrue information, representations or statements, whether about the material change or otherwise, and that it includes every material change. That certificate must be signed and dated by the franchisor, if unincorporated, or by one or more of its officers or directors, if incorporated.

That certification requirement connects directly to a point made elsewhere in this series: the individuals who sign disclosure certificates can face personal exposure if the certification turns out to be inaccurate. The statement of material change is not an administrative letter that can be delegated without oversight. It is a certified disclosure document in its own right, and it should be reviewed with the same care as the original FDD.

Other Canadian disclosure provinces impose broadly comparable ongoing disclosure obligations, but the precise mechanics, prescribed content and certification requirements are not identical everywhere. The applicable provincial regulation should be checked before a statement of material change is finalized in any jurisdiction outside Ontario.

Why the obligation does not end when the annual FDD is finished

The statement-of-material-change mechanism is franchisee-specific. It applies to one prospective franchisee, during one narrow pre-signing window, in connection with one transaction. That is not, however, the full extent of a franchisor’s ongoing relationship with the concept of materiality, and it is the point this series flagged at the end of the previous article without yet explaining.

A disclosure document is not self-updating. A franchisor that completes its annual FDD refresh in January has not thereby immunized every franchise sale for the rest of the year. If litigation is commenced in April, if a director or senior officer identified in the FDD departs in June, if a supply arrangement described in the disclosure document is renegotiated in August, or if the audited financial statements later reveal a qualification or going-concern note, the FDD used for a sale in September must reflect that reality—even though the “annual” disclosure project was declared complete months earlier.

This series has already touched on a version of this problem in the context of financial statements: an FDD containing statements for a fiscal year that has since closed cannot simply be reused indefinitely once the transition period for the new statements has expired. The same discipline applies more broadly. The obligation to disclose material facts is assessed as of the date the disclosure document is delivered to the next prospective franchisee, not as of the date the document was last formally updated.

In practice, this means the completion of an annual FDD update is a milestone, not an endpoint. Between updates, the franchisor’s business keeps generating information that a court would very likely characterize as a material fact if it were left out of the next disclosure document delivered to a new candidate.

Building ongoing monitoring into the compliance process

Foreign franchisors accustomed to a registration-based system elsewhere sometimes look for a filing or notification step that would flag this obligation for them. Canada does not provide one. There is no regulator reviewing the FDD on an ongoing basis and no external prompt to update it. The burden sits entirely with the franchisor, which means it has to be built into the franchisor’s own process rather than assumed away.

A disciplined approach generally involves the following.

Maintaining a running log, updated as events occur rather than reconstructed after the fact, of developments that could reasonably be characterized as material facts or material changes—new or threatened litigation, insolvency events, changes in directors, officers or controlling shareholders, material changes to the franchise agreement or system standards, and significant supply, lease or financing developments.

Treating the pre-signing window for each individual sale as its own diligence checkpoint. Before a disclosure document is delivered to a new candidate, someone should confirm affirmatively that nothing on the log requires an update to the FDD—not merely assume that the most recent annual version remains accurate because no one has said otherwise.

Assigning clear responsibility, likely to the same governance process already used to approve the annual FDD and any certificates of disclosure, for deciding whether an event on the log rises to the level of a material fact or a material change, and for authorizing the resulting update or statement.

Coordinating that log with the finance, legal, development and executive functions, since the events most likely to matter—litigation, personnel changes, financial developments, system changes—typically originate outside the franchise department.

None of this needs to be elaborate. What it needs to be is continuous. The annual FDD-refresh calendar and the material-fact monitoring process are related but distinct disciplines, and treating the first as a substitute for the second is one of the more common gaps this series has observed in otherwise well-prepared Canadian franchise programs.

Conclusion

Material facts and material changes are frequently discussed as though they were the same idea expressed twice. They are not. A material fact is broad, direction-neutral, and captured once, when the disclosure document is prepared. A material change is narrower, adverse by definition, and triggers a specific, time-sensitive obligation that runs only between delivery of the disclosure document and the signing of the agreement or payment of consideration—an obligation that does not restart the statutory waiting period but does require real diligence about how much time is actually left to satisfy it.

Neither obligation ends when the annual FDD project is marked complete. A franchisor that treats its disclosure document as finished once a year, rather than current at every point a franchise is actually sold, is carrying more risk than its compliance calendar suggests. Building an ongoing monitoring process—distinct from, and running alongside, the annual refresh—is what closes that gap.

Looking ahead

This article draws the statutory line between a material fact and a material change, and closes the loop on why the disclosure obligation continues after the annual FDD has been finished. One piece of this series’ core legal framework still remains: a practical look at how to identify the material facts that existing disclosure materials tend to miss—not the definition itself, which this series has already covered, but the diagnostic work of finding what a franchisor’s own documents do not yet say. That article will close out the legal framework this series set out to cover. After that, the series turns from the mechanics of disclosure to the market those mechanics operate in—Canada’s geography, demographics and regional structure, and why a foreign franchisor should not plan a national rollout as though Canada were a single, uniform market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.