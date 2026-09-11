Jordana Sanft was featured in IPIC's Community Spotlight, which celebrates the people who have shaped the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada over its 100-year history.

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Jordana Sanft was featured in IPIC's Community Spotlight, which celebrates the people who have shaped the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada over its 100-year history. Jordana reflected on her experience as part of the IPIC annual conference committee, where she served as Vice Chair and Chair. She highlighted the lasting friendships and cross-country connections she has built along the way.

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