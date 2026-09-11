ARTICLE
11 September 2026

IPIC's Community Spotlight

LS
Lenczner Slaght LLP

Contributor

Lenczner Slaght LLP logo
Widely recognized as Canada’s leading litigation practice, Lenczner Slaght represents clients’ interests in complex, high-profile cases across the country. The firm’s lawyers are distinguished by their depth of court room experience, appearing regularly at all levels of the federal and provincial courts and before professional and regulatory tribunals, as well as in mediation and arbitration proceedings. Visit www.litigate.com to learn more.
Explore Firm Details
Jordana Sanft was featured in IPIC's Community Spotlight, which celebrates the people who have shaped the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada over its 100-year history.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Jordana Sanft
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jordana Sanft’s articles from Lenczner Slaght LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in Canada
Lenczner Slaght LLP are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

Jordana Sanft was featured in IPIC's Community Spotlight, which celebrates the people who have shaped the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada over its 100-year history. Jordana reflected on her experience as part of the IPIC annual conference committee, where she served as Vice Chair and Chair. She highlighted the lasting friendships and cross-country connections she has built along the way.

Continue reading original source.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jordana Sanft
Jordana Sanft
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More