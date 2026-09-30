Investing In Canada: What Businesses Need To Know

Aird & Berlis is a leading Canadian law firm with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, serving clients across Canada and around the world. We provide strategic legal advice on business, regulatory, constitutional, administrative law and public policy matters. Our lawyers and intellectual property professionals represent domestic and international clients, including multinational corporations, startups, individuals, governments and Indigenous nations. Aird & Berlis advises clients in all principal areas of law, such as capital markets, corporate, financial services, real estate, Aboriginal law, projects & infrastructure, restructuring & insolvency, intellectual property, litigation, municipal, land use planning & development, tax, technology and workplace law. Aird & Berlis is recognized as one of Canada’s leading law firms by national and international guides to the legal profession, including Chambers & Partners, Best Lawyers, The Legal 500, Lexology Index and Lexpert.

This week, Toronto has welcomed business leaders, investors and policymakers from around the world for the inaugural Canada Investment Summit. At a time when organizations are evaluating where and how they grow, the Summit has focused attention on Canada's long-term economic strengths and its ability to attract investment across a range of sectors.

At Aird & Berlis, we advise entrepreneurs, growth-stage companies, multinational organizations, institutional investors, governments and Indigenous nations on projects and transactions across Canada. Many of the themes emerging from the Summit are familiar ones. They reflect the opportunities and considerations explored in our annual Doing Business in Canada Guide, which provides practical insight into the legal, regulatory and commercial factors that shape investment and growth in Canada.

For businesses attending the Summit, as well as those following the discussions and announcements emerging from it, the opportunities are clear. Infrastructure, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and technology continue to attract significant attention from investors and business leaders. Whether an organization is considering a strategic acquisition, entering the Canadian market, investing in infrastructure, developing a major project or expanding an existing operation, the more important question is what happens next.

Canada offers a stable and business-friendly environment, but it is not a single, uniform jurisdiction. Businesses must navigate provincial and federal regulatory frameworks, taxation, employment matters, environmental requirements and industry-specific rules. Indigenous consultation and partnership considerations also play an increasingly important role in many projects, while certain transactions may be subject to foreign investment review.

Organizations that address these considerations early are often better positioned to make informed decisions, avoid unnecessary delays and move initiatives forward effectively. In our experience, successful investments are supported by thoughtful planning, a clear understanding of the operating environment and practical advice that aligns legal strategy with business goals.

The conversations taking place at the Summit are ultimately about turning opportunity into action. Our annual Doing Business in Canada Guide was developed to help business leaders better understand the considerations that can affect that journey, from initial investment decisions through to execution and growth. Businesses that understand the market as well as the opportunity will be better equipped to turn investment decisions into successful outcomes.

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