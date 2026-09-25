Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 6) (Video)

Understanding the various methods by which franchise disclosure documents can be legally delivered is crucial for franchisors operating under the Arthur Wishart Act. Jennifer Shayko explores the different delivery mechanisms available and their implications for compliance with Ontario's franchise disclosure requirements.

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In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko outlines the key requirements for the contents of a franchise disclosure document in Ontario.

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