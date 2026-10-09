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ARTICLE
9 October 2026
The Human Edge In AI‑Driven M&A: Why Judgment Still Wins Deals (Podcast)
Pallett Valo LLP
Contributor
Across Canada, deal activity is being reshaped by AI. Document review, drafting, and diligence are becoming faster and more standardized, but the stakes for clients have never been higher. In this environment, sophisticated buyers, investors, and founders are not paying for paperwork; they are paying for judgment