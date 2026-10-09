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9 October 2026

The Human Edge In AI‑Driven M&A: Why Judgment Still Wins Deals (Podcast)

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Pallett Valo LLP

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Pallett Valo LLP is the largest and one of the most respected law firms in Peel Region, and has been recognized as a Top 10 Ontario Regional Law Firm in consecutive surveys by Canadian Lawyer magazine. Our main office is in Mississauga, with two state-of-the-art workspaces in Toronto and Vaughan.
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Across Canada, deal activity is being reshaped by AI. Document review, drafting, and diligence are becoming faster and more standardized, but the stakes for clients have never been higher. In this environment, sophisticated buyers, investors, and founders are not paying for paperwork; they are paying for judgment
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Mujir A. Muneeruddin
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Mujir A. Muneeruddin
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