Interview – Business Law: A Strong Safety Net

In its special feature Business Law: A Strong Safety Net, Les Affaires looks at the role legal considerations play in informed business decision-making and in managing the many risks companies face.
Langlois contributed an article to this year’s edition, highlighting best practices when preparing to sell a business.
Partner Vincent Tremblay also took part in the feature, speaking with journalist Sylvie Lemieux about a range of legal issues businesses encounter, including contract review and the anticipated impact of Bill 11.
All articles are available in French only:
Vendre son entreprise : comment choisir le bon acheteur? - Les Affaires
Quand faut-il faire relire un contrat par un avocat? - Les Affaires
Projet de loi 11 : la paperasse diminuera-t-elle vraiment? - Les Affaires
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