Interview – Business Law: A Strong Safety Net

In its special feature Business Law: A Strong Safety Net, Les Affaires looks at the role legal considerations play in informed business decision-making and in managing the many risks companies face.

With more than 185 professionals working in the Montréal and Quebec City metropolitan areas, Langlois Lawyers is one of the largest law firms in Quebec. Our team of over 325 employees offers a complete range of highly regarded legal services in a variety of areas.

In its special feature Business Law: A Strong Safety Net, Les Affaires looks at the role legal considerations play in informed business decision-making and in managing the many risks companies face.

Langlois contributed an article to this year’s edition, highlighting best practices when preparing to sell a business.

Partner Vincent Tremblay also took part in the feature, speaking with journalist Sylvie Lemieux about a range of legal issues businesses encounter, including contract review and the anticipated impact of Bill 11.

All articles are available in French only:

Vendre son entreprise : comment choisir le bon acheteur? - Les Affaires

Quand faut-il faire relire un contrat par un avocat? - Les Affaires

Projet de loi 11 : la paperasse diminuera-t-elle vraiment? - Les Affaires

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