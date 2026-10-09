ARTICLE
9 October 2026

Interview – Business Law: A Strong Safety Net

L,
Langlois Lawyers, LLP

Contributor

Langlois Lawyers, LLP logo
With more than 185 professionals working in the Montréal and Quebec City metropolitan areas, Langlois Lawyers is one of the largest law firms in Quebec. Our team of over 325 employees offers a complete range of highly regarded legal services in a variety of areas.
Explore Firm Details
In its special feature Business Law: A Strong Safety Net, Les Affaires looks at the role legal considerations play in informed business decision-making and in managing the many risks companies face.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Vincent Tremblay
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In its special feature Business Law: A Strong Safety Net, Les Affaires looks at the role legal considerations play in informed business decision-making and in managing the many risks companies face.

Langlois contributed an article to this year’s edition, highlighting best practices when preparing to sell a business.

Partner Vincent Tremblay also took part in the feature, speaking with journalist Sylvie Lemieux about a range of legal issues businesses encounter, including contract review and the anticipated impact of Bill 11.

All articles are available in French only:

Vendre son entreprise : comment choisir le bon acheteur? - Les Affaires

Quand faut-il faire relire un contrat par un avocat? - Les Affaires

Projet de loi 11 : la paperasse diminuera-t-elle vraiment? - Les Affaires

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Vincent Tremblay
Vincent Tremblay
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More