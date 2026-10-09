Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 7) (Video)

What are the essential requirements for franchise disclosure documents in Ontario? Jennifer Shayko breaks down the key legal obligations franchisors must meet when preparing disclosure documents under the Arthur Wishart Act, covering content requirements, delivery methods, and critical timing considerations that can impact franchise agreements.

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In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko outlines the requirements Canadian franchisors need to know when disclosing material facts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.