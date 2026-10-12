Selling Your Business: Preparation Begins Long Before The Transaction

This article was written by our partner, Repreneuriat Québec.

Nearly 42,000 entrepreneurs advised. More than $11 billion in revenue transferred. An average five-year survival rate of 87.5 per cent among the businesses supported. For nearly a decade, Repreneuriat Québec has been supporting entrepreneurs throughout the business transfer process.

This experience has taught us one thing: preparing to sell a business begins long before a buyer comes forward.

In Québec, approximately 38,000 businesses are expected to seek a successor between 2026 and the end of 2028. For their owners, the challenge will not simply be to find a buyer. They will also need to present a well-prepared business that inspires confidence and stands out from the other opportunities available to prospective buyers.

For years, one concern dominated discussions about business transfers: would there be enough buyers to take over these businesses ?

The market has changed

Since 2023, buyers have outnumbered the businesses available for acquisition, although the situation varies by sector, region and business profile.

The buyers are there, but they are comparing opportunities. They want to understand what a business is worth, the risks it presents and what it could become.

For an owner, the question is no longer simply, “Can my business be sold?” It is also, “How will buyers perceive it when they compare it with other opportunities?”

This is where Repreneuriat Québec steps in, well before the transaction. We help owners take a step back, identify the factors that influence the value and transferability of their business, and establish clear priorities for action.

Two profitable businesses can tell very different stories

Consider two SMEs with comparable revenue and profitability.

In the first, some financial information remains difficult to interpret. Processes exist, but they are not documented, and critical knowledge resides primarily in the team’s habits and experience.

In the second, responsibilities are shared, key processes are documented, and the financial information provides a clear picture of the company’s operations, performance and growth drivers.

On paper, the results may look similar. From a buyer’s perspective, however, the two businesses do not present the same level of risk.

Preparing to sell is therefore about more than setting a price or gathering documents. It also means learning to look at your business through the eyes of a prospective buyer.

The quality of the financial information, the autonomy of the team, the documentation of processes, customer concentration and growth prospects all become critically important. These factors help buyers assess the business more accurately and enable sellers to showcase more effectively what they have built.

Is the business too dependent on its owner?

This is one of the issues we encounter most frequently.

For years, the owner’s presence may have been one of the business’s greatest strengths. The owner knows the clients and the market, makes decisions quickly and knows how to move the business forward.

When the time comes to transfer the business, however, that strength can become a source of concern. If key decisions, relationships or knowledge depend primarily on one person, a buyer will inevitably wonder what will happen when that person leaves.

This is not necessarily an obstacle. However, the more dependent the business is on its owner, the more carefully the transition will need to be explained, planned and secured.

Increasing the team’s autonomy, formalizing processes and transferring key business relationships take time. These measures can also strengthen the company, whether a transaction takes place in two years, five years or not at all.

Helping the buyer see what comes next

Not all buyers have the same objectives. Some want to become owner-operators. Others are looking for a business that complements their existing operations or provides an opportunity to enter a new market.

All buyers, however, will want to understand the company’s potential. They will consider its growth opportunities, the strength of its client base, its production capacity and the team’s ability to carry the business forward.

A seller does not need to map out the next ten years. However, a business whose strengths, risks and opportunities are clearly presented will be easier for a buyer to understand, assess and envision acquiring.

Early preparation puts the owner in control

Once a serious buyer comes forward, the process can accelerate quickly.

Valuation, taxation, financing, the letter of intent, due diligence and legal agreements all bring different areas of expertise into play.

Repreneuriat Québec helps owners structure their approach and engage the right professionals at the right time, without taking the place of the advisors responsible for the transaction.

Our role is not limited to supporting sellers. We also assist buyers with their acquisition projects by helping them define their criteria, prepare their approach, identify opportunities and connect with business owners, notably through the Index. Working with both buyers and sellers gives us valuable insight into the expectations that converge during a business transfer.

For impact businesses whose size, economic reach or complexity requires more extensive preparation, Repreneuriat Québec also provides customized support to identify issues earlier and develop a tailored action plan.

A successful transaction begins long before an offer is made

After nearly a decade of supporting entrepreneurs, we know that no two business transfer journeys are the same. Certain conditions, however, can make the next steps considerably easier: clear financial information, an autonomous team, structured processes, well-understood risks and a realistic view of the business’s potential.

The first step is to look at your business through the eyes of someone who does not know it. Would that person understand how it operates, what drives its performance and where its risks lie? Could they picture themselves taking the helm?

Preparing to transfer your business does not necessarily mean predicting when it will be sold or identifying who will acquire it. It means giving yourself the time to address vulnerabilities, highlight strengths and be ready when the right opportunity arises.

The transaction may come later, but much of its success is determined long before it begins.

This perspective is part of our comprehensive series, “Demystifying Business Sale Transactions: A Step-by-Step Guide for Entrepreneurs”. It brings complementary perspectives on business succession and business transfers, providing insight into the challenges faced by sellers and buyers, as well as the key factors for a successful transition.