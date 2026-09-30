What Counts As A Material Fact—And How Do You Find The Ones Your Disclosure Document Is Missing?

A franchisor’s Franchise Disclosure Document checks every prescribed box. The audited financial statements are current, the franchise agreement is attached, the territory and fee schedules are complete, and outside counsel has confirmed that every item the statute requires is present.

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A franchisor’s Franchise Disclosure Document checks every prescribed box. The audited financial statements are current, the franchise agreement is attached, the territory and fee schedules are complete, and outside counsel has confirmed that every item the statute requires is present. Eighteen months later, a franchisee rescinds successfully—not because a prescribed item was missing, but because of something that never appeared on any checklist. Before the FDD was delivered, the franchisor’s largest franchisee had sent a formal demand letter threatening to walk away over an unresolved royalty dispute. A director named in the document had already tendered an informal resignation. A key supplier had quietly given notice that it would not renew. None of that was “litigation” in the sense the prescribed item captures, and none of it was a change in “directors” in the sense the prescribed item captures. All of it was a material fact.

This is the gap this series has been building toward. Article 8 described what the prescribed disclosure items require. Article 12 drew the statutory line between a material fact and a material change. What neither article addressed—because it is a different problem from either—is how a franchisor actually finds the material facts that do not map onto any prescribed item, before a court finds them first.

This article does not redefine material fact. The statutory standard is the one already set out earlier in this series: any information about the business, operations, capital or control of the franchisor or its associate, or about the franchise system, that would reasonably be expected to have a significant effect on the value or price of the franchise, or on the decision to acquire it. What this article addresses is the practical, diagnostic problem that definition creates for a franchisor trying to comply with it in good faith.

The prescribed list is a floor, not a boundary

The prescribed disclosure items are itemized, bounded, and relatively easy to verify. A franchisor can confirm that audited financial statements of the required vintage are attached, that the litigation item captures every proceeding meeting the statutory criteria, and that the fee schedule is complete. Each of those is a closed question with a checkable answer.

The material fact standard is not closed. It does not list what must be disclosed; it asks whether a piece of information would reasonably be expected to matter to an investment decision. That is a judgment applied to the entire business, not a box to be filled in. Completing the prescribed items and satisfying the material fact standard are two different achievements, and franchisors routinely mistake the first for the second—understandably, since the prescribed items are the part of the exercise that can actually be checked off. The residual obligation is not verified against anything, which is precisely why it is where deficiency findings tend to originate.

Why the missing facts are rarely secrets

The usual explanation is not concealment. It is an information-routing problem. The person who compiles or reviews the FDD—often outside counsel or an internal compliance function—works from the prescribed template and from whatever information is handed to them. The people who actually know about the pending dispute, the supplier’s non-renewal notice, or the executive’s informal departure sit in operations, finance, human resources, or the executive suite, and nothing in their ordinary workflow tells them that what they know belongs in a legal disclosure document.

A material fact becomes a disclosure problem only once it reaches the person responsible for the FDD. There is no institutional mechanism inside most franchise systems that guarantees it will, because nothing about a supplier’s non-renewal notice or a franchisee’s demand letter is addressed to the franchise department. The fact sits, accurately known by someone, and absent from the document, until a court decides it should have been there.

Where the gaps typically are

Six categories account for most of the material facts that existing disclosure materials tend to miss, because none of them maps cleanly onto a prescribed item.

Pre-litigation disputes. A demand letter, a notice of a claim not yet filed, or a request for mediation or arbitration can be a material fact well before it becomes “litigation” in the sense the prescribed item captures, if it is serious enough to affect the value of the franchise or the decision to acquire it.

Informal management transitions. A resignation that has been tendered but not yet publicly announced, or a change in control that has been substantively agreed but not yet documented, can be material before it is formally reflected anywhere.

Supplier and vendor dependency changes. Notice that a key or mandated supplier will not renew, or that such a supplier is itself in financial difficulty, rarely appears on a disclosure checklist but can materially affect the system a franchisee is buying into.

System changes still in development. A new fee model, a technology platform migration, or a rebrand under active discussion may not yet be settled enough to amend the franchise agreement, but may be real enough that a prospective franchisee would want to know before committing capital.

Franchisee relations signals. A cluster of below-average renewal rates, an active dispute with a franchisee association, or a pattern of related complaints can be material even where no single complaint would be, because the pattern itself bears on system health.

Financial signals short of the prescribed insolvency triggers. Covenant discussions with a lender, delayed payments to trade creditors, or a qualified opinion still in draft can matter before any formal insolvency event occurs.

A practical audit, not a bigger form

The instinctive fix—lengthening the prescribed checklist—does not work, and the legislature did not attempt it. The material fact standard is deliberately open-ended, because no list could anticipate every fact pattern that might matter to a particular system at a particular time. The fix is not a bigger form. It is a periodic, function-by-function review that asks a different question than the FDD template asks. Instead of “is this box filled in,” the question is: what has changed in your area that a prospective investor would reasonably want to know before committing capital?

A workable version of that review has four elements.

Before each FDD refresh, and before any individual sale where something might have changed since the last refresh, circulate a short, plain-language questionnaire to legal, finance, operations, human resources and the executive team. It should not be a copy of the prescribed items. It should ask open questions: any new or threatened claim, dispute or regulatory contact; any change in management, ownership or control, formal or informal; any supplier, lender or major customer relationship that has changed or is under renegotiation; any system-wide change under active consideration, whether or not yet approved; any pattern in franchisee complaints, terminations or non-renewals worth flagging.

Route every answer through the person who owns FDD accuracy, rather than leaving each function to decide for itself whether its own answer is disclosure-worthy. That judgment belongs with whoever understands the legal standard, not with whoever is closest to the fact.

Treat “we considered this and concluded it does not rise to the level of a material fact” as a documented decision, not a silent omission. A recorded judgment call, made on the facts available at the time, is defensible in a way that never having asked the question is not.

Run the process on a cadence tied to actual events, not only the annual calendar. A supplier’s notice or a director’s departure does not wait for the next scheduled FDD update, and neither should the question of whether it needs to be disclosed.

None of this requires new legal analysis each time. It requires a standing process that asks the right people the right question before, rather than after, a disclosure document goes out the door.

Conclusion

The prescribed items answer one question: did the franchisor fill out the form. The material fact standard answers a different one: did the franchisor tell a prospective franchisee what they would reasonably want to know before investing. Those two questions have different answers more often than franchisors expect, and the gap between them is where most deficiency findings actually originate—not from carelessness with the form, but from information that was known inside the business and never reached the person responsible for the document. A short, repeatable audit that asks the right question of the right people, on a cadence tied to real events, closes that gap far more reliably than any expansion of the prescribed list could.

Looking ahead

This article closes out the core legal framework this series set out to cover: what the disclosure obligation requires, what the document must contain, when it must be delivered, how it continues after delivery and after the annual update, and how to find the material facts that a franchisor’s own materials tend to miss. From here, the series turns from the mechanics of disclosure to the market those mechanics operate in—Canada’s geography, demographics and regional structure, and why a foreign franchisor should not plan a national rollout as though Canada were a single, uniform market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.