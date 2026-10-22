Planning Ahead: Understanding Your Legal Fees And Retainer

Legal fees can fluctuate significantly from month to month depending on the stage and complexity of your matter. Understanding why your bill may be higher or lower in a particular month can help you plan ahead, manage your retainer, and avoid unexpected financial surprises.

Casey & Moss LLP is a Toronto based law firm focused exclusively on estate, trust and capacity litigation, as well as estate administration. We assist our clients with the legal ramifications of incapacitating illnesses, death, and dying.

When you are involved in a legal matter, it is natural to expect your legal bills to be relatively consistent from month to month. In reality, legal fees can vary depending on the work required at different stages of a matter.

By understanding why your bill may be higher or lower in a particular month can help you plan ahead, manage your retainer, and help avoid unexpected financial surprises.

Why can legal bills vary from month to month?

Legal matters rarely progress at the same pace every month. Some months may involve routine correspondence, administrative work, or following up with other parties. Other months may involve more substantial steps that require much more time and resources.

For example, a month involving preparing court materials, steps leading up to a court appearance, work required to meet an upcoming court deadline, or preparation and attendance of a mediation may result in higher fees than a month with limited activity. Similarly, examinations for discovery or cross-examinations can involve considerable preparation, time spent attending the examination itself, and the follow-up work and correspondence afterward.

Other factors that can also contribute to fluctuations in your legal fees may include reviewing large volumes of documents or correspondence, preparing or responding to significant communications and gathering or reviewing new information, all of which can require meaningful time and attention.

A higher invoice does not necessarily mean that something unexpected has happened. It may simply reflect that your matter has reached a stage requiring more extensive work.

While it may not always be possible to predict the exact cost of a particular step, having an understanding of what is coming up may help you plan financially.

What does this mean for your retainer?

Your retainer is the amount of money provided to your lawyer at the beginning of your matter to be held in trust and applied toward your legal fees. As legal work is completed and fees are billed, the balance held in trust will generally decrease. When your matter reaches a stage requiring more extensive work, you may be asked to replenish your retainer (also referred to as a top-up) so that sufficient funds remain available to cover ongoing legal fees. This is a normal part of managing the financial side of many legal matters.

For this reason, it is important to monitor your trust balance and understand what significant steps may be coming up. Doing so can help you anticipate when a replenishment request may be necessary and give you more time to plan for it.

Planning ahead can help

Understanding that legal fees may fluctuate is an important part of planning for the financial side of your matter.

Rather than looking only at your current invoice, consider what is coming next. Are you approaching a mediation, examination, court appearance, or another significant step? These steps often require additional preparation can affect the fees incurred during that period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.