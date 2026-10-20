Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions: A Guide For Investment Banks, Bidders And Boards

The 11th edition of Davies’ Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions guide draws on our extensive M&A experience to offer practical guidance on both the legal framework and the strategic considerations that drive Canadian dealmaking, including critical tax, foreign investment and anti-trust considerations.
Updated for 2026, the guide is a valuable resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors. Key topics include:
- Take-Over Bids and Plans of Arrangement
- Pre-bid Considerations and Transaction Structuring
- Acquisitions by Related Parties
- Directors’ Duties and Defensive Mechanisms
- Anti-trust Foreign Investment and National Security Considerations
- Canadian Tax Issues
Your roadmap to dealmaking in Canada.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]