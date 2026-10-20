Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions: A Guide For Investment Banks, Bidders And Boards

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP's mergers and acquisitions team brings together leading partners across Toronto and Montréal offices to deliver comprehensive M&A legal services. The firm's expertise spans complex transactions, strategic acquisitions, and corporate restructuring matters for clients across diverse industries.

Davies is a law firm focused on high-stakes matters. Committed to achieving superior outcomes for our clients, we are consistently at the heart of their most complex deals and cases. With offices in Toronto, Montréal and New York, our capabilities extend seamlessly to every continent. Visit us at www.dwpv.com.

The 11th edition of Davies’ Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions guide draws on our extensive M&A experience to offer practical guidance on both the legal framework and the strategic considerations that drive Canadian dealmaking, including critical tax, foreign investment and anti-trust considerations.

Updated for 2026, the guide is a valuable resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors. Key topics include:

Take-Over Bids and Plans of Arrangement

Pre-bid Considerations and Transaction Structuring

Acquisitions by Related Parties

Directors’ Duties and Defensive Mechanisms

Anti-trust Foreign Investment and National Security Considerations

Canadian Tax Issues

Your roadmap to dealmaking in Canada.

Open Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.