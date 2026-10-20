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20 October 2026

Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions: A Guide For Investment Banks, Bidders And Boards

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Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

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Davies is a law firm focused on high-stakes matters. Committed to achieving superior outcomes for our clients, we are consistently at the heart of their most complex deals and cases. With offices in Toronto, Montréal and New York, our capabilities extend seamlessly to every continent. Visit us at www.dwpv.com.
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Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP's mergers and acquisitions team brings together leading partners across Toronto and Montréal offices to deliver comprehensive M&A legal services. The firm's expertise spans complex transactions, strategic acquisitions, and corporate restructuring matters for clients across diverse industries.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Patricia L. Olasker,Vincent A. Mercier,Franziska Ruf
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The 11th edition of Davies’ Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions guide draws on our extensive M&A experience to offer practical guidance on both the legal framework and the strategic considerations that drive Canadian dealmaking, including critical tax, foreign investment and anti-trust considerations.

Updated for 2026, the guide is a valuable resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors. Key topics include:

  • Take-Over Bids and Plans of Arrangement
  • Pre-bid Considerations and Transaction Structuring
  • Acquisitions by Related Parties
  • Directors’ Duties and Defensive Mechanisms
  • Anti-trust Foreign Investment and National Security Considerations
  • Canadian Tax Issues

Your roadmap to dealmaking in Canada.

Open Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Patricia L. Olasker
Patricia L. Olasker
Photo of Vincent A. Mercier
Vincent A. Mercier
Photo of Melanie A. Shishler
Melanie A. Shishler
Photo of Franziska Ruf
Franziska Ruf
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