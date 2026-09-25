"Clear And Concise" Is A Legal Standard, Not A Drafting Preference

Every Canadian franchise disclosure statute contains a sentence that many franchisors tend to read as housekeeping, but one which I think about a lot.

In Ontario, it is subsection 5(6) of the Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000 which states that all information in a disclosure document and in a statement of material change must be set out “accurately, clearly and concisely”. British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island each impose the same requirement, and as of June 30, 2026, so too does Saskatchewan.

Of course, one’s disclosure document must be accurate, but often, not enough thought is given to the other two adjectives, “clear and concise”. Those words are not a preamble, nor are they a statement of principle. They are an operative requirement.

Many franchisors, if they consider it at all, treat the “clear and concise” requirement as a tonal recommendation, but it is much more than that.

Unlike the United States, where state registrars review and comment on filings before a franchise can be offered, Canada has no franchise registration regime and hence no Canadian regulator reads your disclosure document, approves it, or flags a deficiency in advance. There is no examiner's letter or pre-clearance.

The standards to which your disclosure document is drafted are instead enforced in one place: a courtroom, after the fact (usually about two years later), by counsel for a franchisee whose business has not worked out. By the time anyone assesses whether your disclosure document was indeed clear and concise, the document is a trial exhibit and the assessment is adversarial.

The Acts do not create a specific penalty for opacity or for not meeting that “clear and concise” requirement. You will not be sued for being unclear (unless that opacity is misrepresentative), but the real risk resides in the Acts’ rescission provisions.

A franchisee who receives late or incomplete disclosure has sixty days to rescind. A franchisee who never received a disclosure document at all has two years. The courts have repeatedly held that a document can be so deficient that it effectively amounts to no disclosure, expanding the sixty-day window into a two-year window.

Exacerbating this is that rescission is a remedy that is not generally subject to the usual mitigation obligations. In a successful rescission claim, the franchise agreement is unwound and the franchisee is made whole for costs and losses incurred in acquiring and operating the business.

Franchisors sometimes assume that a sophisticated franchisee, or one who admits to just skimming the document, cannot complain about its quality in bringing a rescission claim. The Court of Appeal of Ontario closed that door in Mendoza v. Active Tire & Auto Inc. The disclosure obligation does not turn on the knowledge or conduct of the franchisee. "They never read it" and hence, could not rely upon it, is not a defence for not meeting the appropriate standard of disclosure.

On the other hand, Raibex Canada Ltd. v. ASWR Franchising Corp., confirmed that not every deviation from the statute is fatal. The question is whether the deficiencies, assessed objectively, deprived a prospective franchisee of the ability to make a properly informed investment decision.

As such, the operative question is not "did we include everything?" It is "could a stranger to our system, reading only this document, decide whether or not to invest?" That’s where “clear and concise” comes in. It becomes a functional test, not an aesthetic one.

There are few common ways that franchisors fail to live up to the clear and concise standard.

A U.S. franchise disclosure document with a simple Canadian cover sheet or wraparound is the most common defect we see. Item structure written to the FTC Rule without modification for use in Canada does not comply with our provincial regulations, and the disclosure obligations differ in substance, not just in form.

Estimated cost ranges which are vague and wide enough to accommodate every scenario disclose nothing about any of them. Yes, you can use a wide range if particular circumstances are unknown, but your wide range must be paired with pointed warnings about variability, and when those instances might occur.

The instinct to disclose more in order to disclose safely is understandable but can be wrong. That said, concise does not mean short. It means that nothing in the document competes for attention with the things that will determine whether the investment decision can be knowledgeably made. Volume and over-disclosure should not be the easy out, nor should it be viewed as a form of insurance.

Now, the good news. Many franchisors operating nationally are updating their templated disclosure documents right now, to add the Saskatchewan-specific requirements in force as of June 30, 2026.

That work will be done by someone who is, by necessity, reading the whole document. It is a good, efficient and timely opportunity to ask whether the document still does its job — not whether it simply contains what the regulations list, but whether a prospective franchisee could read it once and understand what they are buying.

Accuracy is a question of fact, and most franchisors get that part right. Clear and concise are questions of design, and that is the part worth a second look.