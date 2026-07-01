BRPTO Issues Transition Rules For New Industrial Design Manual

Brazil's patent office has issued new transition rules governing how industrial design applications will be examined under the second edition of its Industrial Design Manual. Applications filed within a specific timeframe may be reviewed under previous rules to preserve protection rights, raising important questions about strategic filing decisions.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, BRPTO’s Normative Ordinance #69, dated April 27, 2026 was published in the Federal Register. The Ordinance establishes the transition rules for the second edition of the Industrial Design Manual.

Under the transition rules, industrial design applications filed within 60 days of the effective date of the second edition and still awaiting examination will be reviewed under the first edition’s rules whenever applying the new rules would jeopardize the protection sought. The same treatment applies to responses to office actions filed in reply to technical requirements issued by the BRPTO while the first edition was in force, as long as those responses are still pending examination.

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