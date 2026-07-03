BRPTO Resumes Issuance Of Industrial Design Registration Certificates

The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has resolved technical issues that had temporarily halted the issuance of industrial design registration certificates. Certificate processing...

This Wednesday, April 22, the BRPTO published a Notice in its Official Gazette #2885 stating that the issues that had suspended the issuance of industrial design registration certificates have been resolved and that issuance has now resumed. To date, certificates have already been issued for registrations granted up to BRPTO's Official Gazette #2881.

The BRPTO advises that certificates are made available in its online system within 3 to 4 weeks after registration is granted, which is the required processing time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.