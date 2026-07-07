BRPTO Publishes New Examination Guidelines For New Uses Of Known Products

The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has officially amended its examination guidelines for patent applications involving new uses of known products, concluding a comprehensive public consultation...

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This Tuesday, June 30, the BRPTO published Ordinance #80/2026 in its Official Gazette #2895. The Ordinance officially amends Chapter 9 of Rule #208/2017 concerning the Examination Guidelines for inventions relating to New Uses of Known Products.

The publication marks the conclusion of the public consultation process initiated through Call for Contributions #02/2025 and followed by discussions at a BRPTO public event held in April 2026, resulting in the final version of the draft made available a few weeks earlier.

The text was adopted without modifications from the final draft and takes effect on its publication date.

Ordinance #80/2026 is available in Portuguese here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.