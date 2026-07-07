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7 July 2026

BRPTO Publishes New Examination Guidelines For New Uses Of Known Products

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The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has officially amended its examination guidelines for patent applications involving new uses of known products, concluding a comprehensive public consultation...
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This Tuesday, June 30, the BRPTO published Ordinance #80/2026 in its Official Gazette #2895. The Ordinance officially amends Chapter 9 of Rule #208/2017 concerning the Examination Guidelines for inventions relating to New Uses of Known Products.

The publication marks the conclusion of the public consultation process initiated through Call for Contributions #02/2025 and followed by discussions at a BRPTO public event held in April 2026, resulting in the final version of the draft made available a few weeks earlier.

The text was adopted without modifications from the final draft and takes effect on its publication date.

Ordinance #80/2026 is available in Portuguese here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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