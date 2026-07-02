BRPTO Changes Rules For High-Renown Applications

The BRPTO published Normative Ordinance #68/2026 in the Federal Register of April 29, 2026, and in its Official Gazette of April 28, 2026. Effective immediately, the Ordinance now allows high-renown status to be recognized across multiple registrations of the same trademark.

The new norm amends Ordinance #08/2022, permitting a single high-renown application to list more than one trademark registration, as provided for in Article 125 of the Brazilian IP Statute. As a result, a special protection application may now cover several registrations, including those across different classes of goods and services.

The change streamlines the procedure, particularly benefiting owners of widely known trademarks that are present in diverse segments such as fashion, cosmetics, technology, and entertainment. The BRPTO stresses, however, that owners should carefully select which registrations to include in the application.

The amendment stems from the “Dialogue with Stakeholders” project, carried out by BRPTO in 2025 to gather input from system users and improve the Office’s services.

Both rulings are available in the trademark legislation section of BRPTO’s website.