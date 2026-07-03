BRPTO Updates Industrial Design Manual

This Friday, June 26, the BRPTO released un update to its Industrial Design Manual. Changes concern improved guidance related to:

Requesting copies of documents;

Proof of union priority rights obtained through assignment.

The Office also updated the information related to the attachments of briefs replying to BRPTO’s office actions, including the following details:

Requesting annotation of transfer of ownership, by assignment, relating to an application or registration of an industrial design.

As informed in a previous Client Alert, the notice of the update to the Industrial Design Manual is available here.