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3 July 2026

BRPTO Updates Industrial Design Manual

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The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has released updates to its Industrial Design Manual, introducing enhanced guidance on document requests, priority rights proof, and ownership transfer procedures. These modifications aim to streamline administrative processes and clarify requirements for industrial design applications and registrations.
Brazil Intellectual Property
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This Friday, June 26, the BRPTO released un update to its Industrial Design Manual. Changes concern improved guidance related to:

  • Requesting copies of documents;
  • Proof of union priority rights obtained through assignment.

The Office also updated the information related to the attachments of briefs replying to BRPTO’s office actions, including the following details:

  • Requesting annotation of transfer of ownership, by assignment, relating to an application or registration of an industrial design.

As informed in a previous Client Alert, the notice of the update to the Industrial Design Manual is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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