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In New South Wales, family provision and contentious probate claims under the Succession Act 2006 (NSW) are increasingly focused on whether a will was made with valid testamentary capacity. With an ageing population and rising disputes, courts continue to apply the longstanding Banks v Goodfellow test to determine the validity of wills challenged on capacity grounds.
In New South Wales, a family provision claim is a statutory challenge brought against an estate under the Succession Act 2006 (NSW) (Act) by an eligible person. This can be a surviving or former spouse (either by marriage or de facto relationship), a child, a grandchild, a member of the same household, a person who was wholly or partially dependent, or a person that had a close and personal relationship with the deceased person as stated under section 57 of the Act.
Our growing aged population means that we have seen a rise in the prevalence of cognitive impairment in older testators and increased suspicions that their wills or testamentary documents have been executed without testamentary capacity.
With this comes a growing trend of contentious probate claims. This can also be attributed to increasing asset values making litigation a more commercially viable option for applicants, and an overall increased awareness of legal rights rooted in succession laws. According to the NSW Supreme Court (Court) Provisional Statistics 2025, family provision claims have seen a reduction in prominence from 2023 with 1,064 filings to 2025 with 960 filings. In comparison, filings for contentious probate proceedings saw significant growth with 348 filings in 2023 to 507 filings in 2025.
What is testamentary capacity and how does the Court determine whether a testator lacks it?
Testamentary capacity refers to one’s legal mental competence to execute a valid will or testamentary document. The testator must have the ability to understand the nature of a will and comprehend the extent and disposition of their assets. The longstanding legal test for assessing testamentary capacity is rooted in Banks v Goodfellow [1870] 5 LR QB 549 (Banks v Goodfellow). This case established the following criteria for the Court to determine testamentary capacity by assessing whether, at the time of execution, the testator:
- understood the nature of the will and its effect;
- had some understanding of the extent of the property of which they were disposing of under the will;
- were aware of the persons for whom they would usually be expected to provide for; and
- was free from any delusion of the mind that would affect their dispositions to those people.
These principles help answer the ultimate issue of contentious probate proceedings, whether the will or testamentary document is the last of a free and capable testator.
Modern day reference to the Banks v Goodfellow capacity test
Although established over 150 years ago, Banks v Goodfellow is still considered the leading case to determine testamentary capacity of a testator in contentious probate proceedings. The principles remain relevant and are often referred to by the Court in their reasoning for making their judgement. We include some recent case examples of the application of these principles:
In Chalik v Chalik [2025] NSWCA 136, one of the deceased testator’s children contested a will where the entire estate was left to the other child, arguing that at the time of execution, the deceased testator suffered from cognitive impairment and was vulnerable to influence. The Court, and subsequently the NSW Court of Appeal, ruled in favour of the claimant, prohibiting the will to be admitted for probate. Basing their decision on evidence such as clinical records noting cognitive defects both prior and post execution of the will, the Court applied the principles of Banks v Goodfellow as matters of commonsense, rather than medical question. Medical evidence in relation to the medical condition of a deceased testator may be highly relevant and sometimes directly support or deny capacity to understand the matters of the Banks v Goodfellow testamentary capacity test.
In Petith v New South Wales Trustee and Guardian; Bone v New South Wales Trustee and Guardian (No 2) [2024], two competing applications for probate were made by the deceased testator’s brother and de facto partner using two different wills, dated 2019 and 2021 respectively. The deceased testator did not have cognitive impairment stemming from any medical condition or from old age, but rather from chronic alcohol abuse in the period leading up to executing the 2021 will. The Court found that the later will was invalid and that the 2019 will was to be admitted for probate. Key evidence used in this case was the file note of the solicitor instructed to draft the 2021 will on the date of execution. The Court found that there was a lack of detailed explanation to adequately test for the deceased testator’s capacity and a failure to explain the steps taken to verify their comprehension, lacking reference to the Banks v Goodfellow criteria.
However, an example of an unsuccessful contentious probate claim was in the decision of Knox v Peacock [2024] NSWSC 976. A friend of the deceased testator challenged a 2020 will where the entire estate was left to a charity beneficiary, arguing a lack of testamentary capacity. Although suffering from at least some level of cognitive impairment due to major cognitive disorder, expert evidence suggested that patients often retain semantic and long-term knowledge of a crystallised nature in the middle stages of the disorder. There was no evidence to support that the deceased testator was aware of the value of her assets, but this had no particular consequence in this case due to her knowledge of property owned at the time of executing the will. The Court found that the deceased testator had capacity to make the 2020 will as she understood the significance of making a will and what its effect would be, understood the nature of her assets and was able to comprehend the moral claims of potential beneficiaries, satisfying the principles of the Banks v Goodfellow capacity test. The deceased testator was not suffering from any delusions or disorders that would make her unable to deal with disposing her property.
Swaab experience in contentious probate proceedings
Our wills and estates team at Swaab have had extensive experience in the field of contested probate proceedings, both in advocating for applicants and defending estates. Recently, our client was successful in Anderson v Yongpairojwong [2024] NSWCA 220, where our client defended the deceased testator’s estate against a claim that the final will was invalid by lack of testamentary capacity. At both the Court and NSW Court of Appeal, the daughter of the deceased testator argued that the final will of the deceased testator was invalid as she was suffering from brain cancer at the time of executing the will and lacked testamentary capacity. Although the claimant provided expert medical reports to support her argument, the Court attributed limited weight to them as the experts had not examined the deceased testator and did not take into consideration any lay evidence bearing upon cognition at the time of executing the will. The Court found that the deceased testator knew and approved of the contents of the final will and there was a failure to establish any “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the drafting of the will.
Avoiding the question of your testamentary capacity when drafting your will and testamentary documents
Proving a lack of testamentary capacity for a deceased testator is often a difficult task, especially when there is an abundance of evidence such as medical records or solicitor file notes that prove otherwise.
Planning ahead is always wise and can potentially protect your estate from contentious probate proceedings. When thinking about drafting your estate planning documents, especially your will and testamentary documents, it is always a good idea to seek legal advice. Estate planning solicitors are highly trained in recognising the signs of diminished capacity in testators and this knowledge can help you make a valid will.
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]