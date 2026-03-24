5 quick tips for finding the right family lawyer

When you're facing major changes in your family life, searching for the right family lawyer can feel daunting. It's important to remember that you'll need to talk openly about some very personal issues – like your children, property, and finances – so finding a family lawyer you trust and feel at ease with is essential.

Here are some tips to help you find the right family lawyer for your situation:

Find a problem solver

Choose a lawyer who genuinely listens to your story and takes time to understand your unique circumstances. Litigation should generally be a last resort. There are a range of ways to resolve family law issues, such as negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and collaborative law. Make sure your lawyer can clearly explain these options and guide you toward the approach best suited to your needs.

Start a conversation

Make a quick call and speak with the lawyer you are thinking about working with. This first interaction can help you sense of whether their communication style and approach align with your values and expectations. Seek a lawyer who tailors their service to deliver the best outcome for your circumstances, rather than using a one-size-fits-all process. Don't hesitate to book an initial consultation to see if the fit feels right.

Be open to honest advice

A good family lawyer will give you straightforward, practical advice about your rights and obligations, even if it is not always what you had hoped to hear. Make sure you feel confident in their professional skills and their ability to clearly explain your options in plain English. Sometimes the best advice is not the easiest to hear, but honesty is crucial for making informed decisions as you move forward.

Look for flexibility

Choose a lawyer who recognises the importance of working with other professionals – like counsellors, accountants or financial advisers – if your situation calls for it. This holistic approach can help you manage the broader impacts of family law matters and keep the focus on reducing stress, especially for children involved.

Spend wisely

Look for a lawyer who is upfront about fees, and who is committed to finding solutions that are both strategic and cost-effective. Having clear conversations about costs from the outset will help you make informed choices and avoid any surprises down the track.

Barry Nilsson has been helping individuals and families navigate relationship changes and breakdowns for over 60 years. Our team is highly experienced in supporting clients throughout Australia and around the world. We can help with property and financial settlements, children and parenting arrangements, divorce and separation, and domestic and family violence matters.

We can deliver advice in a way that best suits you – whether that's face-to-face, over the phone, by video conference, or email.

If you, or someone close to you, need advice about a family law matter, please don't hesitate to reach out for a confidential chat.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.