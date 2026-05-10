DVO Queensland : How To Apply, What It Means, What Happens Next

Domestic Violence Orders in Queensland are serious legal protections that many people don't fully understand until they're directly involved. Whether you've been served with a DVO application or you're considering...

Unified Lawyers, a top-rated family law firm in Australia, has expanded its presence with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Specialising in divorce, child custody, property settlement, and financial agreements, they have been recognised as one of Australia's best family lawyers. Their team, including Accredited Family Law Specialists, is committed to providing high-quality legal advice and representation at affordable rates. Acknowledging the stress of family breakdowns, they offer free consultations for personalised guidance. With over 450 5-Star Google reviews, Unified Lawyers ensures exceptional service. Available 24/7, they are ready to assist in family law matters across Australia.

Article Insights

Crispian Carlowe’s articles from Unified Lawyers are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

in Australia

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries Unified Lawyers are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Transport and Compliance topic(s)

If you’ve just been served with a DVO application in Queensland, or you’re thinking of applying for one yourself, you’re probably scared, confused, or both.

A DVO QLD order is a serious legal document. The paperwork doesn’t exactly explain itself.

This guide walks you through a Queensland DVO from start to finish.

What it is. Who can apply.

What evidence you need. How long it lasts.

What happens if someone breaches it.

And how it compares to an AVO in other states.

If you’d rather talk to someone now, our Brisbane family law team offers a free confidential call.

In immediate danger? Call 000 now.

For confidential 24/7 support in Queensland, call DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

What is a Domestic Violence Order (DVO) in Queensland?

A Domestic Violence Order (DVO) is a civil court order.

It’s a domestic violence order QLD Magistrates Courts make to protect one person (the aggrieved) from another person called the respondent.

The two must be in a domestic relationship.

The order is made under the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act 2012 (Qld).

It sets rules the respondent must follow, usually to stop them committing further domestic violence and keep them away from the aggrieved.

So what does a DVO actually do?

At a minimum, it asks the respondent to be of good behaviour and not commit domestic violence.

From there, it can add conditions: no contact, staying a set distance from a home or workplace, not going near children’s schools, no contact except through lawyers.

Three roles sit at the centre of every DVO in Queensland :

The aggrieved — the person being protected

— the person being protected The respondent — the person the order is made against

— the person the order is made against Named persons — children or other adults also protected (new partners, housemates, parents)

The link between aggrieved and respondent has to fit a “relevant relationship” category: intimate partners (current or former), family members, or informal care ties.

So protection orders queensland aren’t limited to spouses.

A DVO order isn’t a criminal conviction.

But breaching one is a criminal offence.

We’ll get to that.

DVO vs AVO vs IVO : How Queensland Orders Differ

The name changes depending on which state you’re in, which is why so many people get confused, especially after watching media coverage of a case from another state.

The dvo meaning is the same across Australia.

Only the labels change.

In Queensland, it’s a DVO.

In New South Wales, it’s an AVO (Apprehended Violence Order), which splits into ADVO (domestic) and APVO (personal).

In Victoria, it’s an IVO (Intervention Order), also called an FVIO.

Different names, same idea: protect a person from another person through court rules.

If you’ve just moved to Brisbane from Sydney and you’ve been searching ‘dvo nsw’ or ‘dvo vs avo’ to work out what applies, the short answer is : you want the Queensland rules.

The ideas across states are similar.

The paperwork, courts, and penalties aren’t.

Feature QLD (DVO) NSW (AVO/ADVO) VIC (IVO/FVIO) Order name Domestic Violence Order Apprehended Violence Order Intervention Order Legislation Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act 2012 Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act 2007 Family Violence Protection Act 2008 Issuing court Magistrates Court of Queensland Local Court of NSW Magistrates’ Court of Victoria Default duration 5 years Varies — typically 2 years Varies — typically 12 months to indefinite Max breach penalty 3 years (5 years aggravated) 2 years imprisonment 2 years imprisonment Applicant’s term Aggrieved Protected person (PINOP) Affected family member Against whom Respondent Defendant Respondent

A common question in the avo vs dvo space : is a DVO worse than an AVO?

Neither is worse on its face.

What matters is the conditions, any breach history, and what you do for work.

Types of DVO in Queensland

There isn’t just one kind of DVO.

Queensland law recognises several.

Knowing which one you’re dealing with matters for what happens next.

Police Protection Notice (PPN) and Police Protection Direction (PPD)

If police turn up at an incident and think immediate action is needed, a senior officer can issue a Police Protection Notice on the spot.

It runs as a short-term police protection order qld until the Magistrates Court can hear the matter.

Queensland has also brought in Police Protection Directions.

These let police set short-term rules in lower-risk cases without going straight to court.

Either way, police-issued orders go before a magistrate for review.

Don’t ignore one. Breaching it still counts as a criminal offence.

Temporary Protection Order (TPO)

A temporary protection order qld is an interim order made by a magistrate before the final hearing.

It’s often granted ex parte (meaning the respondent isn’t there) if the court thinks there’s urgent risk.

A TPO runs until the court makes a final decision or the application is withdrawn.

If you’ve been served with one, don’t just wait for the next hearing.

Get advice now.

What you say or do in the weeks before the final hearing can shape the outcome.

Final Protection Order

A final DVO is made after a contested hearing, or by consent, where the respondent agrees to the order without the aggrieved proving their case.

The default period is five years, though the court can set a shorter or longer period.

Final orders carry the same weight whether they’re contested or consented to.

Rules can include no contact, exclusion zones, and bans on third-party contact.

Varied or Extended Orders

Situations change.

A DVO that made sense two years ago might not fit now, or the risk might have grown.

Queensland law lets any party apply to vary, extend, or revoke a final order.

More on the process in the variations section below.

How to Apply for a DVO in QLD

The dvo application qld process isn’t hard. But it does have steps.

Get them wrong and you can delay protection or weaken your case.

Here’s how it runs :

Decide who applies. The aggrieved can apply directly. Police can apply on someone’s behalf, often after going to an incident. An authorised person (a lawyer, social worker, or friend acting with consent) can also apply.

The aggrieved can apply directly. Police can apply on someone’s behalf, often after going to an incident. An authorised person (a lawyer, social worker, or friend acting with consent) can also apply. Fill in the form. Currently Form DV1. You’ll set out the relationship, the incidents, and the rules you want the court to make.

Currently Form DV1. You’ll set out the relationship, the incidents, and the rules you want the court to make. Lodge at your nearest Magistrates Court. Brisbane, Beenleigh, Southport, Ipswich, Caboolture, Cleveland, Holland Park — you don’t have to travel to the CBD. There is no filing fee for a DVO in Queensland.

Brisbane, Beenleigh, Southport, Ipswich, Caboolture, Cleveland, Holland Park — you don’t have to travel to the CBD. There is no filing fee for a DVO in Queensland. Show up at the first mention. The court sets a return date and hears any urgent requests. If you need cover right away, you can ask for a temporary order at this point.

The court sets a return date and hears any urgent requests. If you need cover right away, you can ask for a temporary order at this point. Get a Temporary Protection Order if needed. The magistrate may grant one on the day, often ex parte. It takes effect once the respondent is served.

The magistrate may grant one on the day, often ex parte. It takes effect once the respondent is served. Police serve the respondent. The aggrieved doesn’t deliver the paperwork. Queensland Police do that. The order doesn’t bind the respondent until they’re served.

The aggrieved doesn’t deliver the paperwork. Queensland Police do that. The order doesn’t bind the respondent until they’re served. Contest or consent. The respondent can agree to the order (with or without admitting the claims), push back on the rules, or fight the application at a hearing.

The respondent can agree to the order (with or without admitting the claims), push back on the rules, or fight the application at a hearing. Final DVO issued. If the application wins, a final order is made with the rules the magistrate decides on. If you want to withdraw at any stage, an application to withdraw dvo qld is lodged at the same court, though withdrawal isn’t automatic where police are the applicant.

One point worth flagging.

The court can make an order against you even if you weren’t the one who started the case.

If you’ve been served as a respondent and you’re thinking of filing a cross-application, get legal advice first.

Cross-applications are common, and the court looks hard at who the “person most in need of protection” really is.

From lodgement to final order takes a few weeks to several months, depending on the court list, whether the matter is contested, and how many adjournments are needed.

A temporary order can be in place within hours.

What Evidence Do You Need for a DVO in QLD?

One of the biggest myths about DVOs is that you need visible injuries or a police report to get one.

You don’t.

DVOs are civil orders.

The standard of proof is the balance of probabilities: the court must be happy it’s more likely than not that domestic violence has happened and an order is needed.

That’s a lower bar than “beyond reasonable doubt” in criminal matters.

Useful evidence includes :

Text messages, emails, and social media messages

Call logs showing a pattern of unwanted contact

Photos of injuries, property damage, or scenes

Medical records or GP notes

Police incident reports and 000 call records

Statements from family, friends, neighbours, or workmates

Screenshots of threats on social media

Records of money control — bank statements, transfers, cut-off access

A dated, specific timeline of the key incidents

You don’t need to prove physical violence

Emotional, psychological, financial, and coercive abuse all count as domestic violence under Queensland law.

That includes threats, intimidation, stalking, cutting you off from family and friends, controlling your money, or breaking your things.

The more specific your timeline, the stronger the application.

“He yelled at me a lot” is harder to work with than “On 14 March at 9pm, he blocked the doorway and told me I couldn’t leave until I said who I’d been texting.”

For respondents: you can put evidence on too.

If the claims are blown up, misremembered, or tied to a disputed family law fight, your own messages, records, and witnesses can change the court’s view.

How Long Does a DVO Last in QLD?

A final DVO in Queensland lasts for five years by default.

The court can order a shorter period if the facts support it, or a longer period where the history of violence is severe or ongoing.

Temporary protection orders run until the court makes a final decision, the application is withdrawn, or the magistrate sets an end date.

A named child is usually covered for the same period as the main order, though the court can set a different period where it’s in the child’s best interests.

If the aggrieved needs ongoing protection after the order ends, they can apply to extend it before it runs out.

Leaving it too late forces a fresh application from scratch.

How long does a dvo stay on your record?

A DVO itself is civil, so it doesn’t show up as a criminal conviction on a standard police check.

A breach, on the other hand, is criminal. See the impact section below.

Breaching a DVO in Queensland

A breach of dvo is a criminal offence.

Not a civil one.

Queensland Police take these charges seriously.

A breach can land a respondent in custody on the day it’s reported.

What counts as a dvo breach?

Anything that goes against the specific rules of the order.

Common examples :

Contacting the aggrieved directly — calls, texts, social media DMs

Getting a third party to pass on a message

Turning up at the aggrieved’s home, workplace, or children’s school

Going within a set distance of a property subject to an exclusion rule

Failing to be of good behaviour — even where no specific rule was broken

Maximum penalty for breach dvo qld

3 years imprisonment for a standard breach.

5 years for an aggravated breach (where there’s a prior DV offence within 5 years).

Actual sentences vary.

Fines and good behaviour bonds at one end. Custodial terms at the other.

Police have wide discretion when a breach of dvo qld is reported.

They can arrest without warrant, set tough bail rules, and charge on the spot.

In Brisbane, breach matters are usually heard in the Magistrates Court within days.

Can the aggrieved breach a dvo qld by making contact first? Legally, no. The order binds the respondent, not the aggrieved.

The aggrieved can call, text, or invite the respondent over and none of that is a breach on their part. But it can still be a breach on the respondent’s side.

Getting back together while an order is active is legally risky for the respondent, whatever the aggrieved wants.

First breach matters deserve quick legal advice.

A second breach of dvo qld carries more weight.

Magistrates are far less lenient the second time around, and custodial outcomes become more likely.

If you’ve been charged, don’t talk to police without a lawyer first.

Defending or Fighting a DVO Application

If you’ve been served with a DVO application, you have options.

Consenting isn’t your only path, and it isn’t always the best one.

There are four routes people ask us about when they’re working out how to fight a DVO in QLD.

Consent without admissions

You agree to the order but you don’t admit the claims are true.

The final order still gets made.

You skip a contested hearing and its costs, but you still wear the effects of a DVO being on your record.

Negotiate undertakings

Instead of a DVO, you give the court a signed promise (an undertaking) to behave in certain ways.

If the aggrieved and their lawyer agree, this can replace the order.

It’s worth raising, especially where the relationship history is thin or the claims are in dispute.

Contested hearing

You fight the application in court.

Your lawyer tests the aggrieved’s evidence through cross-examination, calls your own witnesses, and puts your side.

Pricier and more stressful.

Even if a final order is going to be made, you can push back on specific rules.

For example, where a blanket no-contact rule would stop you seeing your children, or where a work-related rule would cost you your job.

Don’t consent without knowing what happens next

A DVO (even a consent order without admissions) can affect your Working With Children Check (blue card), your firearms licence, your job in certain industries, and any current or future parenting orders under the Family Law Act.

“I’ll just agree to make it go away” is the single most common mistake we see respondents make.

Get advice before the first mention if you can.

Varying, Revoking or Extending a DVO

Any party can apply to change it.

Variation applications go back to the Magistrates Court registry that made the original order.

Varying an order

A variation asks the court to change specific rules.

Maybe you need contact to sort out parenting arrangements.

Maybe the exclusion zone is too narrow.

You file an application to vary dvo qld, attach evidence of the change in facts, and the court decides.

Extending an order

If a final order is about to run out and the aggrieved still needs protection, they can apply for an extension before the order ends.

Leave it too late and the order lapses, forcing a fresh application.

Revoking an order

Revocation asks the court to cancel the order entirely.

Harder to get.

The court must be happy the aggrieved is no longer at risk and the original reasons no longer apply.

Magistrates are careful about revoking orders early, especially where children are named.

Impact of a DVO on Your Record, Employment and Children

A lot of respondents want to know: does a DVO show on a police check, or can you get a blue card with a DVO?

The honest answer: it depends on what comes with the DVO, not the DVO itself :

A DVO is civil, not criminal : the order itself doesn’t show on a standard police check as a conviction.

the order itself doesn’t show on a standard police check as a conviction. A breach is criminal : any breach charge shows on a national police check.

any breach charge shows on a national police check. Blue card (Working With Children Check) : Blue Card Services looks at DVOs and any related criminal history. A DVO can trigger a risk check, and in serious cases a refusal or cancellation.

Blue Card Services looks at DVOs and any related criminal history. A DVO can trigger a risk check, and in serious cases a refusal or cancellation. Firearms licence : a DVO generally leads to automatic suspension or cancellation of a Queensland weapons licence. You’ll need to surrender any firearms and ammunition.

a DVO generally leads to automatic suspension or cancellation of a Queensland weapons licence. You’ll need to surrender any firearms and ammunition. Regulated industries : security, teaching, law enforcement, aged care: a DVO can affect your clearance or licence.

security, teaching, law enforcement, aged care: a DVO can affect your clearance or licence. Parenting orders : under the Family Law Act, the Federal Circuit and Family Court must look at any DVO when making parenting decisions. It doesn’t automatically mean you lose time with your children, but it changes how the court weighs up risk.

under the Family Law Act, the Federal Circuit and Family Court must look at any DVO when making parenting decisions. It doesn’t automatically mean you lose time with your children, but it changes how the court weighs up risk. Travel and visas : civil orders don’t usually affect travel, but breach convictions can, especially for visa holders.

If you’re already facing related criminal charges, or you work in a regulated industry, the stakes go up fast.

A quick dvo check qld with a lawyer before the first mention is time well spent.

A DVO hearing isn’t the place to work it out as you go.

The orders get made quickly, the rules stick, and the effects run for years.

This is where a dvo lawyer earns their keep.

Our Brisbane family law team works on both sides of these matters.

We act for aggrieved people applying for protection, drafting tight applications, prepping them for contested hearings, and pushing for the rules that actually fit their case.

We also act for respondents who’ve been served — fighting at contested hearings, negotiating sensible consent orders, and defending breach charges when they come up.

Unified Lawyers across South East Queensland

We act for both aggrieved persons and respondents across Brisbane Magistrates Court, Beenleigh, Southport, and nearby registries.

If you’ve been searching for dvo lawyers brisbane or dvo lawyers near me, start with a free confidential call.

In a typical matter, our work covers: sizing up the situation and explaining your options in plain English; drafting, lodging, or replying to the application; turning up for you at mentions and contested hearings; negotiating consent orders and undertakings where that’s the better path; and fighting breach charges if they come up.

DVOs rarely sit on their own.

They cross over with parenting, property, and criminal matters.

Having one firm across all of it means nothing falls through the cracks.

Where to Get Help Right Now (QLD Support Services)

If you’re in immediate danger, not next week, not tomorrow, now, call 000.

For confidential crisis support and safety planning in Queensland :

1800RESPECT : 1800 737 732, 24-hour national DV and sexual assault support

1800 737 732, 24-hour national DV and sexual assault support Lifeline : 13 11 14, 24-hour crisis support

If you’re worried about someone finding your browsing history, clear your browser after reading.

Or use private browsing mode. Many DV support sites have a quick-exit button that closes the page right away.

None of these services cost anything.

None of them ask you to press charges, apply for an order, or leave your relationship.

They’re there for information and safety, whatever you need.

For official guides, you can also visit Queensland Courts’ domestic violence portal and Legal Aid Queensland.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.