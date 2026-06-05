Steps Involved In Contesting A Will

Contesting a will can be complex, but the process can involve the following steps:

Step 1: Obtain estate information

Confirm whether probate has been granted and obtain a copy of the Will and estate details.

Note: Under Victorian law, a Will may be viewed by anyone named or referred to in it, regardless of whether they are a beneficiary, as well as anyone who would have inherited if the deceased had died without a Will.

Step 2: Seek legal advice early

An experienced wills and estates lawyer can assess whether you are eligible to make a claim and have reasonable prospects for success.

Step 3: Identify your legal grounds

This may involve demonstrating financial need, dependence, and a close personal relationship with the deceased.

Step 4: Gather evidence

Relevant documents may include financial records, medical evidence and proof of your relationship with the deceased.

Step 5: Attempt negotiation or mediation

Most claims resolve through negotiation or mediation, reducing costs and emotional strain.

Step 6: File a court application if necessary

If a settlement is not reached, a formal application may be made to the relevant Court.

Step 7: Court determination

If the matter proceeds to hearing, the Court will determine whether adequate provision was made and, if not, what adjustment is appropriate.

Common FAQs on Contesting a Will

Can a distribution under a Will be changed after someone dies?

Yes. If a family provision claim is successful, the Court may make an order altering how the estate is to be distributed, overriding the terms of the will to the extent necessary to provide proper provision for the claimant.

Do I have to prove the Will is invalid?

No. In a family provision claim, the validity of the Will is not challenged. Instead, the claimant accepts that the Will is valid but argues that it fails to make adequate provision for their proper maintenance and support.

Is it mandatory to go to Court to contest a Will?

No. Court proceedings are not always required. Many family provision disputes are resolved through negotiation or mediation, often before reaching Court.

What if I was left out of the Will completely?

Being excluded does not automatically give rise to a claim. However, if you are an eligible person and can establish that the Will fails to make adequate provision for you, having regard to your financial circumstances, dependency, and relationship with the deceased, you may be able to bring a claim.