If you’re working out how much does a divorce cost in Victoria, here’s the honest answer: it depends on how clean the split is.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia filing fee for a divorce in Victoria is $1,125 in 2026, or $375 if you qualify for the reduced fee.

Most uncontested matters land between $1,125 and around $3,000 all-in.

Contested ones, especially where there’s property or kids in the mix, can run into the tens of thousands.

Here’s what nobody puts on the search results: the divorce application is usually the cheapest piece.

The fights over property and parenting are where the real money goes.

If you Google “divorce cost Victoria” or “divorce costs Victoria,” you’ll find numbers ranging from a few hundred dollars to six figures, and you might wonder which one applies to you.

At Unified Lawyers, our trusted Melbourne family lawyer will walk you through the actual numbers, what drives them, and where you can save.

Key Takeaways

What this article covers: The 2026 cost of getting a divorce in Victoria, from the $1,125 Federal Circuit and Family Court filing fee to lawyer rates, mediation, property settlement and how to keep costs down.

Key facts :

The standard divorce filing fee in Victoria is $1,125 in 2026 (set by the Family Law (Fees) Regulations 2022, increased 1 July 2025).

The reduced filing fee is $375 for pensioners, healthcare card holders, Legal Aid recipients, full-time students, and those experiencing financial hardship.

Divorce is federal law under the Family Law Act 1975. The fee is identical across Victoria, NSW and Queensland.

You must be separated for 12 months and 1 day (section 48 of the Family Law Act 1975) before the court accepts a divorce application.

Property settlement is legally separate from divorce, and married couples have 12 months from the divorce order to finalise property matters (24 months for de facto couples after separation).

Melbourne family lawyer hourly rates range from $350 (junior) to $850 (partner); specialist family barristers charge $4,000–$9,000 per day in court.

Total costs range from $1,125 (DIY joint, $375 reduced) to $50,000+ for contested property or parenting matters.

Frequently asked (quick answers) :

How much does it cost to get a divorce in Victoria? $1,125 court filing fee (or $375 reduced), plus any lawyer, mediation, and process server costs depending on your circumstances.

$1,125 court filing fee (or $375 reduced), plus any lawyer, mediation, and process server costs depending on your circumstances. Is divorce cheaper in Victoria than NSW or Queensland? The court fee is identical. Lawyer rates in Melbourne and Sydney CBDs sit slightly higher than Brisbane or regional Victoria.

The court fee is identical. Lawyer rates in Melbourne and Sydney CBDs sit slightly higher than Brisbane or regional Victoria. Can I get Legal Aid for a divorce in Victoria? Yes, if you meet Legal Aid Victoria’s income and asset tests. It can cover the filing fee and limited legal help.

Bottom line : The filing fee is the cheap part of any divorce. The real costs sit in property settlement and parenting. Speak with us at Unified Lawyers early to scope which parts you can DIY and which need legal input.

The short answer : divorce filing fees in Victoria right now

Divorce in Australia is federal law, not state law.

That means Victorians file with the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (FCFCoA), and pay the same court fees as someone in Sydney or Brisbane.

Application Standard fee (2026) Reduced fee (eligible) Sole or joint divorce application $1,125 $375 Application for consent orders $205 – Subpoena (if needed) $65 –

Court fees are reviewed each 1 July, so check the current Family Court filing fees before you file.

Who qualifies for the reduced fee?

Pensioners, healthcare card holders, Legal Aid recipients, full-time students, anyone aged 18 to 25 receiving Centrelink income support, and anyone who can show genuine financial hardship.

You lodge a fee reduction form with your application and provide proof.

One fee, not two. Even when you and your ex file a joint application, the court only charges one filing fee. How you split it between you is something you sort out privately. Most couples just halve it.

What you’ll actually pay: the full cost picture

The $1,125 figure is the headline number, but it’s rarely the whole bill. The full cost of divorce in Victoria usually includes a handful of other line items, and a few hidden ones people don’t see coming.

Here’s what to budget for:

Court filing fee : $1,125 (or $375 reduced). Paid online when you submit your eApplication.

$1,125 (or $375 reduced). Paid online when you submit your eApplication. Marriage certificate : about $65 from Births, Deaths and Marriages Victoria. You’ll need a copy before you can file.

about $65 from Births, Deaths and Marriages Victoria. You’ll need a copy before you can file. Process server : typically $80 to $200 in Melbourne, only if you’re filing a sole application and have to serve documents on your ex.

typically $80 to $200 in Melbourne, only if you’re filing a sole application and have to serve documents on your ex. Affidavit witness fees : usually free at a JP or police station; $30 to $100 if signed by a solicitor.

usually free at a JP or police station; $30 to $100 if signed by a solicitor. Lawyer fees (if you use one) : fixed-fee divorce-only packages start from a few hundred dollars at firms that offer them; hourly billing across Melbourne firms ranges from $350 to $600 an hour.

fixed-fee divorce-only packages start from a few hundred dollars at firms that offer them; hourly billing across Melbourne firms ranges from $350 to $600 an hour. Mediation (where children or property are involved) : free or low-cost through Family Relationship Centres; private mediation runs $500 to $2,500 per side per day.

free or low-cost through Family Relationship Centres; private mediation runs $500 to $2,500 per side per day. Property settlement : legally separate from the divorce, but most people lump it together. More on that below.

What we commonly see : clients arrive expecting one bill, the court filing fee, and they’re caught off guard by the property settlement quote. That’s the conversation we have most often in first consults. Filing the divorce itself is administrative. Dividing the assets is the legal work.

How much do divorce lawyers cost in Melbourne?

This is the question that brings most people in.

If you’ve decided your situation needs a lawyer, perhaps because there are kids, there’s property, or your ex isn’t being reasonable, the next question is what hiring a divorce lawyer Melbourne actually costs.

Melbourne family lawyers either bill by the hour or offer fixed-fee packages for defined work.

Here’s roughly what hourly rates look like across the market :

Lawyer tier Typical Melbourne hourly rate Junior solicitor (1–3 years PQE) $350 – $450 Senior solicitor / Associate $450 – $600 Partner / Principal $600 – $850 Barrister (specialist family) $4,000 – $9,000 per day in court

These ranges sit in the middle of the Melbourne market. CBD boutiques can charge more, suburban firms can charge less.

The bigger question is how the work is quoted, not just what the rate is.

Hourly billing without an estimate is where people get burned.

A $500 quote turns into $4,000 because someone underestimated how much arguing was ahead.

At Unified Lawyers we work to fixed fees for clearly defined matters, so you know what you’ll pay before we start, not after.

For divorce applications, parenting matters, and property settlements, we scope the work and give you a fixed figure.

What we ask new clients first: what’s the relationship like with your ex right now?

The honest answer to that question changes the cost estimate more than any other piece of information.

For deeper detail on lawyer pricing, see our full family lawyer cost guide.

Want a fixed-fee quote on your divorce? Book a free consultation

Mediation, property settlement and parenting: where the real money goes

If you take one thing from this article, take this: the divorce application is the cheap part.

Mediation, property settlement, and parenting orders are where the bills run up.

Here’s how each works and what each costs in Victoria.

Family Dispute Resolution (mediation)

Family Dispute Resolution (FDR) is the formal name for family mediation in Australia.

Family Relationship Centres offer it on a sliding scale, often free or under $100 for the first session.

Private mediators charge $500 to $2,500 per side per day, depending on the mediator’s seniority and the complexity.

For parenting matters, you generally need a section 60I certificate from an accredited FDR practitioner before you can apply for parenting orders.

There are exceptions for family violence and urgent matters.

Our Melbourne family law mediators handle FDR for separated couples across Victoria.

Property settlement

Property settlement is a separate legal process from the divorce itself, and it’s where most of the costs live.

A clean settlement, short marriage, no kids, no business interests, both parties cooperative, might cost $2,000 to $5,000 in legal fees on each side.

A contested property pool with super splitting, business valuations, trust structures, or hidden assets can run $20,000 to $100,000 or more.

For the full picture of how property settlements are decided in Australia, including the four-step process the court follows, see our property settlement after divorce guide.

Watch the clock. Married couples have 12 months from the date their divorce order takes effect to file a property settlement application, while de facto couples have 24 months from the date of separation. Read our guide on property settlement after time limit.

After that, you need the court’s leave to file out of time, which isn’t guaranteed.

This is one of the most consequential deadlines in family law, and a reason many people get property advice before the divorce hearing, not after.

What we see most often: clients assume the family home is the main asset, then discover superannuation, business goodwill, or an investment property pushes the pool much higher.

That changes the strategy and the timeline.

Our Melbourne property settlement lawyers handle property work across the full range, from simple consent orders to complex high-net-worth matters.

Parenting matters

Parenting plans cost nothing.

They’re written agreements between parents and don’t need to go near a court.

Consent orders, which make a parenting plan legally enforceable, attract a $205 court fee.

Contested parenting matters are the most lawyer-heavy work in family law, because the assessment turns on what’s in the child’s best interests rather than a clean asset split.

If you’re looking at parenting in Melbourne, our child custody lawyers Melbourne page covers the process in detail.

Is the cost of divorce different in Victoria compared to NSW or QLD?

Short answer: the court fee is identical right across Australia, because divorce is federal law.

What changes is the local market.

Lawyer rates in Melbourne and Sydney CBDs sit higher than in Brisbane or regional Victoria.

VIC NSW QLD Court filing fee $1,125 $1,125 $1,125 Reduced filing fee $375 $375 $375 Court FCFCoA, Melbourne FCFCoA, Sydney FCFCoA, Brisbane Median lawyer hourly rate $400–$600 $450–$650 $350–$550 Legal Aid Legal Aid Victoria Legal Aid NSW Legal Aid Queensland

So if you’ve moved interstate recently and you’re wondering whether you need to file in the state where you separated, the answer is generally no.

You file based on where you currently live, and the federal court handles it the same way regardless.

For a national view, see our national divorce cost guide.

How to cut your divorce costs in Victoria

There are real, practical levers you can pull to bring the bill down.

None of them involve cutting corners on legal advice where you actually need it.

But most divorces don’t need the level of intervention people assume they do.

Apply jointly. Same court fee, no service costs, less argument. A joint application also signals to the court that you’re cooperating, which speeds things up.

Same court fee, no service costs, less argument. A joint application also signals to the court that you’re cooperating, which speeds things up. Check whether you qualify for the reduced fee. $375 instead of $1,125 is a $750 saving for pensioners, healthcare card holders, students, and anyone in financial hardship. The application takes ten minutes.

$375 instead of $1,125 is a $750 saving for pensioners, healthcare card holders, students, and anyone in financial hardship. The application takes ten minutes. Apply to Legal Aid Victoria. If you qualify, Legal Aid can cover the application fee and some legal help. Income and asset thresholds apply.

If you qualify, Legal Aid can cover the application fee and some legal help. Income and asset thresholds apply. Use the FCFCoA eApplication portal yourself. For simple matters with no kids and no shared property, you can lodge the application without a lawyer. The court designed the portal to be usable.

For simple matters with no kids and no shared property, you can lodge the application without a lawyer. The court designed the portal to be usable. Settle property and parenting outside court. Consent orders cost $205. A contested hearing can cost ten or twenty times that, easily.

Consent orders cost $205. A contested hearing can cost ten or twenty times that, easily. Use a fixed-fee divorce-only lawyer. For straightforward divorces, a fixed-fee package avoids the hourly-rate creep that catches people out. Ask for the fixed fee in writing. If cash flow is the issue, there are also specialist loans for family law legal fees worth knowing about.

What we see clients get wrong : they cheap out on early advice and then spend three times as much fixing what could have been a thirty-minute conversation. Half an hour with a family lawyer at the start can save thousands later. If you’re not sure where you sit, that’s exactly what a first consult is for.

How quickly can you get a divorce in Victoria? And does that affect the cost?

Two timelines matter here.

First, the 12-month separation rule. Federal law (section 48 of the Family Law Act 1975) requires you and your ex to be separated for at least twelve months and one day before the court will accept a divorce application.

You can be “separated under the one roof,” living in the same house but no longer in a relationship, and still count, but you’ll need supporting evidence.

Second, the court timeline.

Once you file, hearings are typically listed within four to six months in the Melbourne registry.

The divorce order takes effect one month and one day after the hearing.

That’s roughly eighteen months from separation to a divorce order, at the earliest. Where cost ties in: fast and cheap usually go together. Joint application, no kids in dispute, no property fight, eApplication filed.