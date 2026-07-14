What Does A Forensic Accountant Do In Divorce Cases?

When high-net-worth separations involve businesses, trusts, or suspicions of hidden assets, forensic accountants become essential financial detectives. They trace concealed money, value complex holdings...

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This article was written by Alex Bourne, Partner and Accredited Specialist in Family Law at Unified Lawyers, a credential awarded by the Law Society of NSW to solicitors who have undergone additional assessment demonstrating specialist-level knowledge and experience in family law, beyond standard admission requirements. Alex practises exclusively in family law and regularly appears in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in complex parenting and property matters. Last reviewed: July 2026. When a separation involves real money, the numbers stop being simple. There’s a business, maybe a trust or two, super, investments, and a nagging feeling the other side isn’t being straight about it all. That’s where a forensic accountant comes in. In a divorce, they’re the financial detective and the expert witness rolled into one. They value assets, trace money, and tell the court what’s really there. At Unified Lawyers, we run high-net-worth matters where this work makes or breaks the outcome. So here’s what these experts actually do, when you need one, what it costs, and how to use one well.

Key Takeaways What this covers : What this kind of expert does in an Australian divorce, when to hire one, the cost, and how they trace assets and value businesses. Key facts : They value businesses and assets, trace hidden money, and give expert evidence in court.

They’re often appointed as a single expert for both parties, and their first duty is to the court.

Reports commonly cost $7,500 to $50,000 or more, depending on complexity.

Both spouses must give full and frank financial disclosure. Hiding assets can get a settlement set aside.

They can trace company, trust, offshore and even cryptocurrency holdings. Bottom line : If your matter involves a business, trusts, or any doubt about disclosure, this expert is often worth every cent. Speak with our high net worth family lawyers

The Role of a Forensic Accountant in Family Law A forensic accountant is an accountant trained to investigate, not just to keep books. In family law, they do three big jobs. First, they value things. A business, a professional practice, a parcel of shares, a self-managed super fund: they work out what each is really worth. Second, they investigate. They trace money, test whether income matches lifestyle, and follow assets through companies and trusts. Third, they give evidence. They write a report the court can rely on, and they can be cross-examined on it. Here’s the part that surprises people. The accountant is usually appointed as a single expert for both sides, and their overriding duty is to the court, not to whoever pays them. That’s set out in the expert evidence rules under Chapter 7 of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021. They’re not a hired gun. They’re an independent umpire on the numbers. What people often misunderstand : They think the accountant works “for them.” They don’t. That independence is exactly what makes their evidence so persuasive to a judge.

When Should You Hire a Forensic Accountant During Divorce? Not every separation needs one. For a couple with a house, two cars and some super, it’s overkill. The question is whether the financial picture is complex or contested. You should think seriously about hiring one when a spouse owns or controls a business, when there are trusts or companies in the mix, or when the money is tangled enough that nobody can agree on the asset pool. You should think about it even harder when something feels off. Red flags we watch for : A lifestyle that costs far more than the declared income. Sudden transfers of money or assets just before or after separation. A spouse who controls all the finances and shares nothing. Vague answers about a business. Crypto wallets nobody can fully explain. If you’re nodding along to two or more of these, get advice. Our guide to a spouse hiding assets in a divorce goes deeper.

What It Costs in Australia Let’s talk money, because it’s the first thing clients ask. Fees vary with the firm, the city and the complexity of the job. As a rough guide, hourly rates run from around $250 for junior staff to $650 or more for senior experts, plus GST. For a full report, the ranges look like this. Matter complexity Indicative report cost Straightforward: one business, clean records ~$7,500 to $15,000 Moderate: trusts or several entities ~$15,000 to $30,000 Complex: hidden assets, offshore, crypto $30,000 to $50,000+ Here’s the good news. When a single expert is appointed for both parties, the cost is usually shared. So your share of a strong, independent report is often half what you’d fear. Set against an asset pool worth millions, it’s frequently the best money spent in the whole case

Hidden Assets Investigation and Detection This is the work people picture, and it’s real. When a spouse hides money, a good expert has tools to find it. They run company searches through ASIC, check the Personal Property Securities Register, and order title searches on real estate. They analyse tax returns, comb through bank statements, and compare spending to declared income. When the lifestyle costs more than the income explains, that gap is the thread they pull. Trusts, companies and overseas accounts are common hiding places, and an experienced expert knows how to follow money through them. Cryptocurrency is trickier, because it’s easier to conceal, but it isn’t invisible. Transfers in and out of personal and business accounts often leave a trail. Once court proceedings start, subpoenas can compel banks and third parties to hand over records. What we commonly see : People rarely hide money cleanly. They forget a transfer, keep spending, or move an asset to a relative. The pattern gives them away.

Business Valuation in Divorce Settlements If a business is in the pool, it has to be valued, and that’s expert territory. The expert figures out what the business is genuinely worth, not what either spouse claims. This kind of asset valuation has to stand up in court. The most common method in family law is capitalisation of future maintainable earnings, drawn from the approaches accepted in Wilde & Wilde (2007). The valuer works out steady earnings and applies a multiple that reflects risk. For asset-heavy or owner-dependent businesses, they may value the net tangible assets instead. They also separate personal goodwill, which is tied to one owner, from commercial goodwill, which a buyer would pay for. For more, see our guide to dividing a business in divorce. A question our lawyers ask early : What date is the business valued at? Usually it’s the date of trial or settlement, not separation, and that single fact can move the figure a long way.

Working With the Expert : The Process Engaging an expert is more orderly than people expect. It runs in clear stages. It starts with scoping: your lawyer and the expert agree exactly what’s being valued or investigated. Next comes document collection, the part where your cooperation speeds everything up. Then the expert does the analysis and prepares a draft. After that, the parties can put written questions to clarify the report. Finally, if the matter goes to a hearing, the expert may give evidence. A mistake clients make : They drip-feed documents. The faster and fuller your disclosure, the cheaper and sharper the report. Chaos costs you in both fees and credibility.

Choosing the Right Expert Not all accountants do this work, and family law has its own rules. You want someone with the right credentials and real courtroom experience. Look for membership of CPA Australia or Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, plus specialist valuation or forensic qualifications. Just as importantly, look for family law experience. An expert who knows the court’s rules, writes clean reports, and holds up under cross-examination is worth far more than a cheaper generalist. Your family lawyer will usually know the experts who perform well in front of judges.

Court Proceedings and Expert Testimony If your matter reaches a hearing, the expert’s report becomes evidence, and they may be questioned on it. This is where preparation pays off. The expert’s report has to meet the court’s standards, and their duty to the court comes before any duty to the party who instructed them. If they change their opinion after the report, they must say so in writing. A well-credentialed expert who has done the work properly is hard to shake in cross-examination, which is exactly why their independence matters so much.

Alternatives and Limitations An expert isn’t always the answer, and it’s only fair to say so. For smaller or simpler matters, the cost can outweigh the benefit. Sometimes a single joint expert, a desktop valuation, or good old-fashioned disclosure does the job for less. Mediation can resolve many disputes without a full investigation. And there are limits: an expert can trace and value, but they can’t conjure proof that doesn’t exist, and overseas assets can be hard to reach. The trick is matching the tool to the problem, which is a conversation worth having with your lawyer.

Tax and Superannuation Considerations Good experts think about tax, because it changes what an asset is really worth. A business or share parcel may carry an embedded capital gains tax bill, and the accountant can quantify that “notional” CGT so the split is genuinely fair. Superannuation matters too, especially defined-benefit funds, which need actuarial valuation. The rules were updated by the Family Law (Superannuation) Regulations 2025. For the basics, read our guide to superannuation in a divorce.

Timeline and Investigation Duration How long does it take? A straightforward report might be ready in a few weeks once the expert has the documents. A complex investigation with trusts, multiple entities or hidden assets can take months. Rushing rarely helps, and a thorough job protects you if the matter is fought. Plan for it early so it doesn’t hold up your settlement. Frequently Asked Questions When should I hire a forensic accountant during divorce? Consider one when a spouse owns a business, when trusts or companies are involved, or when you suspect undisclosed assets. The earlier you engage one, the more time they have to investigate and value properly before key court dates. How much does a forensic accountant cost for divorce in Australia? Reports commonly cost $7,500 to $50,000 or more, depending on complexity, with hourly rates from around $250 to $650 plus GST. When a single joint expert is appointed, the parties usually share the cost. Can a forensic accountant find hidden assets and offshore accounts? Often yes. They use company and property searches, tax and bank analysis, and lifestyle comparisons, and subpoenas once proceedings start. Trusts, companies, offshore accounts and even cryptocurrency can usually be traced, though overseas assets can be harder to reach. Can a forensic accountant find hidden assets and offshore accounts? What documents do I need to provide? Typically tax returns, financial statements, bank and credit card statements, business records, trust deeds and superannuation statements. Fuller, faster disclosure means a cheaper and sharper report. What happens if my spouse refuses to disclose their finances? Both parties must give full and frank disclosure. If a spouse hides assets, the court can order costs against them, draw inferences, or even set aside a settlement built on non-disclosure. It rarely ends well for the person hiding money. Do I need a forensic accountant if my spouse owns a business? Usually it’s wise. A business needs proper valuation, and the books may need testing. The expert makes sure the business is valued fairly rather than on one spouse’s say-so Is it worth it for a smaller divorce? Not always. For modest, straightforward asset pools, the cost can outweigh the benefit. A desktop valuation, a single joint expert, or mediation may be a better fit. Your lawyer can help you weigh it up. Conclusion A forensic accountant turns a murky financial picture into clear, court-ready facts. In the right case, that clarity is the difference between a fair settlement and one built on someone else’s version of the truth. If your separation involves real assets or real doubt, get advice early about whether an expert is right for you. The cost is small next to what’s at stake. This article contains general information only and does not constitute legal advice. For advice specific to your circumstances, please contact Unified Lawyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.