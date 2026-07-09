Complete Guide To Parenting Plans In Australia (2026)

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If you have separated and you are trying to do right by your kids, a parenting plan is often the calmest place to start.

It is a written agreement that sets out the care arrangements: where the children live, how time is shared, who decides what, without the cost or conflict of court.

It is voluntary, flexible, and built around your family rather than a courtroom timetable.

This guide covers everything you need to make one work in 2026: how it operates, how to create it, what to include, what it costs, and the limits to know before you rely on it.

We put these together with parents every week, so we will be straight about what holds up and what does not.

For the bigger picture, see our guide to the parenting agreement.

Key Takeaways

What this article covers: What a parenting plan is, how to create one, what to put in it, what it costs, and whether it is legally enforceable in Australia.

Key facts :

It is a written, signed and dated agreement between separated parents. It is recognised under the Family Law Act 1975 but is not legally enforceable on its own.

Every plan must be guided by the best interests of the child. That is the principle the law puts above all else.

You do not need to be married, or even to have been together long, to make one. It applies to any separated parents.

It can be made or changed at any time by mutual agreement. The most recent signed version is the one that counts.

If you want your arrangement to be enforceable, you convert it into consent orders through the court.

Frequently asked (quick answers) :

Is it legally binding? No. It is a serious, court-recognised document, but it cannot be enforced like a court order. For that, you need consent orders.

No. It is a serious, court-recognised document, but it cannot be enforced like a court order. For that, you need consent orders. Do we register it anywhere? No. It is a private agreement. There is nothing to lodge or register.

No. It is a private agreement. There is nothing to lodge or register. Can we write it ourselves? Yes, many parents do. Getting advice on the wording is still worth it.

Bottom line : This is the flexible, low-cost option for cooperative parents. If trust is shaky or the stakes are high, talk to Unified Lawyers about whether you need something enforceable instead.

What Is a Parenting Plan and How Does It Work in Australia?

A parenting plan is a written record of how separated parents will care for their children.

It sets out the practical arrangements (living, time, decisions, communication), signed and dated by both parents.

Under the Family Law Act 1975, courts recognise these documents and can consider an existing one if a dispute reaches them.

The guiding principle is the best interests of the child.

Reforms to the Family Law Act in 2024 kept that focus front and centre and simplified how decisions about children are made.

A plan can record shared parental responsibility or, where appropriate, sole parental responsibility for one parent.

The right structure depends on your family.

What people often misunderstand :

Because it is written, signed, and serious-looking, parents assume it works like a contract they can enforce. It does not.

If the other parent stops following it, you cannot have it enforced like consent orders.

That trade-off, flexibility for enforceability, is the single most important thing to grasp before relying on one.

Parenting Plans vs Consent Orders : What’s the Difference?

This is the comparison that matters, because it decides whether your arrangement has teeth.

A plan is a private agreement; consent orders are approved by the court and legally binding.

Here is the side-by-side :

Feature Parenting Plan Consent Orders Legally enforceable No Yes Court involvement None Registrar approves Cost Low or free Moderate (filing fee + legal) Flexibility Change anytime by agreement Harder to change Time to set up Days Weeks to months Best for Cooperative parents Where certainty is needed

Neither is “better” in the abstract.

They suit different situations.

If you communicate well and want room to adjust, a written agreement is often plenty.

If you need certainty, or have been let down before, orders give a safety net.

Our guide to parenting orders shows how that plays out when cooperation breaks down.

How to Create One: Step-by-Step

Making one is about good process, not legal wizardry. Here is the path we walk parents through :

Start with a calm conversation. Focus on the children, not old grievances. Easier said than done, but it sets the tone. Map out the arrangements. Living situation, the weekly and fortnightly routine, holidays, changeovers, and communication. Get help if you are stuck.Family dispute resolution through a Family Relationship Centre or private mediator is built for this. Online tools like Amica help too. Write it down clearly. Use specific days and times, not vague phrases. A good parenting plan template gives you the structure. Get advice on the wording. A quick legal review catches the gaps you cannot see. Sign and date it. Both parents sign, keep a copy each. If you ever want it enforceable, this is what you convert into orders.

Questions our lawyers ask first :

Before we help draft, we want to know three things.

Is there any family violence or safety concern?

How old are the children?

And how has communication been since the split?

The honest answers shape the whole document: what works for two cooperative parents nearby is wrong where trust has gone.

Essential Elements : What to Include

A strong plan is detailed. The more you spell out now, the fewer arguments later.

The core areas are living arrangements, time, decision-making, communication, holidays, and finances, plus anything specific to your family.

For living arrangements and time, set out the routine across the fortnight, who the children live with, and how changeovers happen.

Match it to the children’s ages (our guide to custody schedules by age helps).

For decision-making, record how you handle the big calls (schooling, health, religion) and whether responsibility is shared or sole.

Where you share it, the principle of equal shared parental responsibility is worth understanding.

For communication, agree how you will talk, and how the children stay in touch with the other parent.

Many use a co-parenting app to keep it civil. For holidays, set a rotation for school breaks, birthdays, and Christmas.

For finances, note who pays for school, activities, and surprise costs, kept apart from child support. Build in a review mechanism, so the plan can grow with your children.

A mistake clients make before getting advice :

Writing soft phrases like “reasonable time” or “as agreed.”

They feel cooperative.

But they are landmines, because what is reasonable to you is not reasonable to your ex.

Pin down concrete days and times.

You can always be flexible in practice.

The written version should be precise.

Can I Write My Own Without a Lawyer?

Yes.

There is no rule that a lawyer has to draft it.

Plenty of parents put together a solid one themselves, with a template and honest conversation.

If your separation is amicable and straightforward, the DIY route works.

Where we would urge caution is anywhere the stakes rise: family violence, a big power imbalance, complex schedules, or any chance you will want it enforced later.

Legal Aid NSW and community legal centres offer low-cost guidance if budget is tight.

Even when you draft it yourself, a review of the wording is cheap insurance, far easier than untangling it later.

Costs in Sydney

The beauty of this option is it can cost almost nothing.

If you and your ex agree and use a free template, your only outlay is time, the low end, where many Sydney families land.

From there it scales with how much help you need.

Mediation through a Family Relationship Centre is free or on a sliding scale.

Private mediation in Sydney runs a few hundred dollars per session, and a lawyer to draft or review might cost a few hundred to a couple of thousand.

Compare that to a contested court case, and a well-made agreement is the bargain of family law.

Our rundown of family law mediation shows where mediation saves money.

Is It Binding and Enforceable?

Let us be direct, because this is where parents get caught out.

A parenting plan is not legally enforceable.

The Family Law Act recognises it, and a court will consider it, but you cannot have a breached one enforced like a court order.

There is no built-in penalty for not following it.

So what do you do if it breaks down?

Realistically, you talk, then mediate.

If the breaches are serious, or the arrangement is no longer working, the answer is usually to formalise it, converting it into consent orders, which the court can enforce.

The good news :

The document you wrote becomes the blueprint for those orders, so nothing is wasted.

For the financial side, our comparison of binding financial agreements and consent orders covers it.

When Parents Can’t Agree : Dispute Resolution

Not every separation is amicable, and that is okay.

There is a clear path.

Before most parenting matters can go to court, the law requires you to attempt family dispute resolution first.

That is deliberate: keep families out of court where a mediator can help them agree.

What we commonly see :

Parents arrive convinced their ex will “never agree.”

A surprising number reach a workable arrangement once a mediator reframes the conversation around the children.

Mediation is cheaper, faster, and less bruising than litigation, and even when it does not produce a full agreement, it narrows the gaps.

If it genuinely fails, you get a certificate that lets you apply to the court.

Special Circumstances

Some situations need extra care, and a standard template will not cut it.

Where there has been family violence, safety comes before everything.

The arrangement should not put a parent or child at risk, and supervised or limited time may be appropriate.

This is not the moment for DIY; get advice.

Children with special needs may need arrangements built around therapy, routine, and continuity of care.

Interstate arrangements raise questions about travel, school terms, and who bears the cost of moving children between homes.

And grandparents or other carers can be woven in where they play a real part in the children’s lives.

Each is a flag to slow down and tailor things.

The standard child custody arrangements often need adjusting.

Modifying and Updating It

This kind of agreement is meant to evolve.

Children grow, schools change, work shifts, people move.

The version that fit a preschooler will not fit a teenager.

The freedom to update it is one of its biggest advantages.

Changing it is simple.

Both parents agree on new terms, write them down, and sign and date the new version, which supersedes the old.

Common triggers :

A child starting school, a parent relocating, a change in work hours, or the arrangement no longer matching reality.

One caution :

If your arrangement is in consent orders rather than a plan, changing it is much harder, and may require showing the court a real change in circumstances, a principle from Rice v Asplund.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

After years of drafting these, we see the same avoidable mistakes.

Top of the list is vague language (“reasonable contact,” “as agreed”) which guarantees future arguments.

Be specific.

Close behind is the unrealistic schedule, fair on paper, but ignoring work hours, school runs, or the distance between two homes.

It collapses within a month.

Parents also leave out the awkward bits: what happens when someone is late, who covers an unexpected cost, how disputes get resolved.

Some bundle child support in as a bargaining chip, which is beside the point, since Services Australia handles that separately.

And many forget to update it, leaving a document that no longer matches their lives.

Avoid those five, and your arrangement will outlast most.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a parenting plan if we are not married?

Yes, it applies to any separated parents, married or not.

What matters is that you share children, not your relationship status.

The same principles apply to de facto and unmarried parents.

How long does it take to finalise?

As quick as a single conversation and a signature, if you already agree.

Where mediation is needed, it might take a few sessions over a few weeks.

There is no court approval to slow it once you both sign.

Can it cover child support arrangements?

It can record what you have agreed about expenses, but child support itself is run separately by Services Australia.

We generally advise keeping the document focused on care, and handling child support through the proper channel.

Do we need to register it with the Family Court?

No.

It is a private agreement, and there is nothing to register or lodge.

If you want it to become an official, enforceable court order, you convert it into consent orders instead.

At what age should children have a say?

There is no fixed age.

The older and more mature a child is, the more weight their views carry.

But there is no point at which a child simply decides.

Their wishes are one factor in what is in their best interests, not the final word.

Does a parenting plan let me apply for a child's passport?

Not by itself.

A passport application needs the consent of everyone with parental responsibility.

The document does not override that, though it can record how you will handle travel and passport decisions.

When should we make one instead of going straight to court?

Almost always, start with an agreement or mediation.

Court is the last resort, and the law expects you to try first.

Go straight to court only where there is urgency or a safety risk that cannot wait.

What are the alternatives?

The main ones are an informal verbal agreement (flexible but weakest) and consent orders (formal and enforceable).

Many parents start with a written plan and move to orders later if they need certainty.

How Unified Lawyers Can Help

A parenting plan looks simple, and a good one is.

But getting it right takes more judgement than a template offers.

Whether you need help drafting it, working through family dispute resolution, tailoring for special circumstances, or deciding whether to move to enforceable consent orders, our experienced family law specialists give you advice built around your family.

We draft and review these every week, and we know where they fail: the vague clauses, the schedules that ignore real life, the detail that becomes next year’s argument.

At Unified Lawyers, we keep things cooperative and out of court where possible, while making sure your plan protects your children.

Want a plan that holds up?

Get in touch with us today.

We will guide you through every step and help you move forward with confidence.

Conclusion

For most separated families, this is the sensible first step: flexible, affordable, and focused on your children rather than a courtroom.

It will not enforce itself, and that is the one limit to keep in mind.

But for cooperative parents, it does the job beautifully.

Be specific, keep it child-centred, update it as your kids grow, and get advice where the stakes are high.

Do that, and you give your children the stable foundation they need.