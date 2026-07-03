“He Never Revoked The Will Which Left His Estate To Me.” Which Case Won?

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The Facts
Old man in habit of making many wills
A NSW case revolved around the question of whether or not a man had revoked a will, and whether his intentions were better reflected by a newer, unsigned will.
In the years prior to his death at the age of 87, the man instructed his solicitor on a number of occasions to prepare a draft will for him. It was the man’s practice to attend to the signing and witnessing of a draft will received from his solicitor himself, prior to returning the completed will to his solicitor for safe keeping.
In 2015 the man made a will leaving everything to his friend of many years’ standing.
Solicitor drafts new will leaving man’s estate to large Sydney hospital
However, following a falling out between the man and his friend late in 2015, the man destroyed a photocopy in his possession of the 2015 will in favour of his friend, and instructed his solicitor instead to prepare a will leaving everything to an institutional charity, being a large Sydney hospital.
In a phone conversation with his solicitor around this time, the man also mentioned that he intended to “leave some gifts to a couple of old friends”.
After receiving the draft will from his solicitor leaving everything to the hospital, the man made an appointment to meet with his solicitor and his accountant in early 2016 to sign the will.
The solicitor understood from this conversation that the will to be signed was the 2016 will leaving everything to the hospital. However, the man’s accountant, who had also spoken to him, did not think that this was the case. In any event, the man never signed the draft 2016 will.
Original 2015 will unearthed by solicitor following man’s death
Sadly, the man died in March 2016. In the weeks before his death, the man and his friend reconciled their relationship. The man expressed to his friend the desire to make a further will, again leaving everything to her. No such will was prepared.
However, some months after the man’s death, his solicitor found in his office the original 2015 will, in which the man left everything to his friend.
Friend of deceased commences legal proceedings
The man’s friend commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of NSW, claiming to be entitled to the man’s estate by virtue of the original 2015 will which had been found in the office of his solicitor.
However, the hospital challenged the friend’s entitlement to the man’s estate. The challenge was on the basis that when the man destroyed his photocopy of the 2015 will, his intention was to cancel this will.
Accordingly, the hospital argued, the draft 2016 will, even though unsigned, should be recognised as the last record of the man’s testamentary intentions.
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