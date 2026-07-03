“He Never Revoked The Will Which Left His Estate To Me.” Which Case Won?

A NSW case revolved around the question of whether or not a man had revoked a will, and whether his intentions were better reflected by a newer, unsigned will.

In the years prior to his death at the age of 87, the man instructed his solicitor on a number of occasions to prepare a draft will for him. It was the man’s practice to attend to the signing and witnessing of a draft will received from his solicitor himself, prior to returning the completed will to his solicitor for safe keeping.

In 2015 the man made a will leaving everything to his friend of many years’ standing.