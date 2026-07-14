Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Rebecca Edwards

Special counsel Rebecca Edwards and partner Scott Hay-Bartlem discuss Rebecca's transition from aged care to elder law, exploring her dedication to supporting families during challenging times. The conversation covers the critical role of enduring powers of attorney and the legal complexities clients encounter when planning for their future.

Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.

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Join us for a coffee chat with special counsel Rebecca Edwards and partner Scott Hay-Bartlem, both from our private client team. Together, they explore Rebecca’s journey from aged care to elder law, her passion for helping families through difficult times, and chat about her busy weekends with kids’ soccer and trips to the beach. Plus, they dive into the importance of enduring powers of attorney and the challenges clients face when navigating these legal complexities.

Listen via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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