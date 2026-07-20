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If you’re a parent going through separation, one worry tends to sit louder than the rest : will my job count against me?

Maybe you work long hours, or you’re FIFO, on rotating shifts, or away on business half the month.

So how does my work impact my child custody in NSW?

The honest answer is that the Family Court doesn’t punish you for earning a living.

It looks at whether the parenting arrangement works for your child.

That’s a different question, and the difference can change your whole approach.

At Unified Lawyers, we act for working parents across NSW every week, and we see how often good parents talk themselves out of time they were always entitled to ask for.

Key Takeaways

What this covers : How NSW courts weigh a parent’s work (hours, FIFO, shift work, travel, relocation and income) when deciding parenting arrangements after separation.

Key facts :

Since 6 May 2024, the Family Law Act 1975 uses a single list of “best interests” factors in section 60CC. The old “meaningful relationship” presumption and the presumption of equal shared parental responsibility were removed.

The child’s best interests come first in every parenting decision. Your job matters only through that lens.

There is no rule that children must spend equal time with each parent.

The Act is gender-neutral. It makes no assumption that mothers or fathers should be the main carer.

Demanding work rarely sinks a parenting case on its own. A vague, unworkable proposal is the bigger risk.

Bottom line :

Your work is a logistics problem to solve, not a character flaw to defend.

Get advice early and the arrangement can usually be built around your roster.

Talk to our child custody lawyers.

Understanding How NSW Courts View Work in Custody Decisions

Let’s clear up the biggest misconception first.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, the court that hears NSW parenting matters, does not keep a scoreboard of who works more.

It asks one question above all others: what arrangement is in the child’s best interests?

That principle sits in section 60CA of the Family Law Act 1975, and it drives everything.

Since the law changed on 6 May 2024, the court works through a single set of factors in section 60CC.

They cover the child’s safety, the child’s views, the child’s developmental and emotional needs, each parent’s capacity to meet those needs, and the benefit to the child of a relationship with both parents where that’s safe.

Your work feeds into one of those factors, capacity, not a separate “are you too busy” test.



What we commonly see :

Parents assume a packed work diary is fatal.

It isn’t.

What matters is the plan you put around it.

Full-Time Work and Demanding Schedules: Your Custody Rights

Working full-time does not weaken your case.

Most separated parents work, and the court knows it.

The judge isn’t comparing your hours to your ex’s hours.

They’re asking whether your proposed time with the kids is realistic and good for them.

This is where your employment status and child custody actually connect.

A parent who works nine-to-five with predictable working hours can usually offer a steady custody schedule.

A parent doing 60-hour weeks can still offer real time. It just needs shaping around the roster, with backup care named and explained.



A mistake clients make before getting advice :

They quietly drop their ask.

They request alternate weekends because it “looks more reasonable,” then regret it.

Ask for the arrangement you can genuinely make work, then show the court how.

For the bigger picture, see our guide to family court proceedings.

FIFO, Shift Work, and Travel : Special Considerations

This is the hardest group, and the one we get asked about most.

Fly-in fly-out rosters, rotating night shifts, and constant interstate travel don’t fit a tidy “week-about” schedule. But they’re far from a dealbreaker.

The court has handled thousands of FIFO and shift work parenting arrangements.

The trick is matching care to your actual roster.

A two-week-on, one-week-off FIFO pattern often becomes solid blocks of time at home rather than scattered nights.

A rotating shift worker might take the children on set days that line up with rostered days off, while the other parent covers the unpredictable stretches.



Questions our lawyers ask first :

What’s your roster cycle?

Who cares for the kids when you’re away: a partner, a grandparent, paid care?

How will you stay in contact during a swing?

The answers shape a workable proposal.

Even full custody can sometimes be agreed without a courtroom, as our guide on getting full custody without going to court explains.

What courts don’t love is a FIFO parent who asks for equal time but can’t say who looks after the children for half of it.

That gap, not the job, is what costs you.

Work From Home and Flexible Arrangements : Custody Advantages

If you work from home or have genuine workplace flexibility, use it, but carefully.

Being present during the day can support a case for more parenting time, because it speaks to your capacity to meet the child’s daily needs.

There’s a catch, though. Working from home is not the same as caring for a child.

A judge will see through “I’m home all day” if you’re actually in back-to-back meetings.

Be honest about what your day really looks like.

Flexibility that lets you do school pick-up, stay home with a sick child, or be there at bedtime is the kind of detail that genuinely helps.

Job Changes, Promotions, and Career Advancement During Proceedings

Changing jobs mid-case isn’t banned, but timing and optics matter.

A promotion that adds travel, or a move to night shift right as you’re seeking more time, invites questions.

So does a sudden, unexplained drop in hours.



What people often misunderstand :

The court isn’t anti-ambition.

You’re allowed to get ahead.

The issue is consistency between what you’re asking for and what your new role allows.

If a promotion changes your availability, update your parenting proposal to match.

Don’t pretend nothing changed.

If you’re weighing a big career move during proceedings, get advice on how to frame it before you sign anything.

A short conversation can save months of argument later.

Job Relocation and Interstate Moves : Court Approval Process

Job relocation is one of the most contested issues the family court handles, because a move can reshape how much time a child spends with the other parent.

If you share parental responsibility, you generally can’t move the children interstate without the other parent’s agreement or a court order.

The good news: you don’t have to prove “compelling reasons” to relocate.

In AMS v AIF [1999] HCA 26, the High Court confirmed a parent’s freedom of movement is real.

But in U v U [2002] HCA 36, it also confirmed the child’s best interests still come first.

The court weighs both proposals, you moving with the children and you staying, then picks what serves the child.



What we commonly see :

Relocation cases are won or lost on detail.

A parent who shows how the other parent will keep real, regular contact after the move (block holidays, funded flights, video calls) is in a far stronger position than one who waves the issue away.

Documentation and Evidence : Proving Your Work Situation Supports Custody

Talk is cheap in court. Evidence wins.

If your work pattern is unusual, document it clearly so the judge can picture your week.

Helpful material includes your roster or shift schedule, a letter from your employer confirming flexibility, and a simple written care plan showing who has the children at each point.

If finances are in issue, your financial statements in family court will also matter.



A mistake clients make :

They bring feelings, not facts.

“I’m a great dad” doesn’t move a judge.

“Here’s my roster, here’s my mum’s statement confirming she does Tuesday pick-ups, here’s the school’s note” does.

Build the paper trail early, while it’s easy to gather.

Income, Child Support, and Financial Considerations

Your income affects child support, not custody, and the two run on separate tracks.

Paying more child support doesn’t buy more time, and earning more doesn’t reduce your parenting rights.

Child support is worked out by Services Australia using a formula based on both parents’ incomes and the nights the child spends with each of you.

You can get a feel for it with our child support calculator, or read how the formula works.



Strategic point :

Because nights of care feed the child support figure, parenting and money are linked in practice even though the law keeps them separate.

Decide the parenting arrangement on what’s right for the kids first. Sort the numbers second.

Special Employment Situations : Self-Employment, Casual Work, Unemployment

Not everyone has a steady salary, and the court gets that.

Self-employment can actually help, because you often control your own diary.

The flip side is proving your hours and income, which can be murkier than a payslip. Keep clean records.

Casual work brings flexibility but unpredictability.

The answer is usually a parenting plan with a bit of give in it, plus a clear fallback when shifts clash.

Don’t over-promise on days you can’t lock in.

Unemployment worries a lot of parents.

For custody, it shouldn’t.

Being between jobs doesn’t make you a lesser parent, and it can mean more availability right now.

It will affect your child support assessment, but that’s a separate question to how much time you spend with your children.

Practical Parenting Arrangements for Working Parents

So what does this look like in practice?

The aim is an arrangement that survives a real working week, not a perfect-world plan that falls apart the first time a shift runs late.

Here’s how common work patterns often translate into workable parenting time.

Work pattern Arrangement that often works Watch out for Standard full-time Alternate weeks or a 5/2/2/5 routine Rigid hand-overs that ignore overtime FIFO / DIDO Solid blocks of care during home swings No named carer for time away Rotating shifts Care on fixed rostered days off Last-minute roster changes Frequent travel Anchored “home” days plus video contact Promising days you can’t keep Work from home Day-to-day care with school routine Confusing “at home” with “available”

Build in makeup time for missed days, name your backup carers, and keep the children’s school and activities steady.

A plan the other parent can rely on is a plan a judge will trust.

Common Court Objections and How to Address Them

When work is raised against you, it usually takes one of three forms: “they’re never home,” “their roster is chaos,” or “the kids are always with someone else.” Each has an answer.

For “never home,” show the blocks of real, present time you do offer.

For “chaotic roster,” show the pattern inside the chaos and your fallback plan.

For “always with someone else,” reframe it. Stable, loving care from a grandparent during a work swing is a strength, not a failing, and the court recognises that.



What we commonly see :

These objections land hardest when a parent hasn’t prepared.

They fall flat when you’ve already mapped your week and named your supports. Preparation beats panic every time.

The Right to Disconnect and Modern Work-Life Balance

Australia’s new right to disconnect laws give employees the right to refuse unreasonable contact outside work hours.

They started on 26 August 2024 for most employees and extended to small businesses on 26 August 2025.

Why does this matter for custody?

Because it’s evidence you can protect family time.

If you’ve set boundaries that keep your evenings and parenting days free of work calls, that supports your capacity to be present.

It’s a small point, but small points add up in a finely balanced case.

Next Steps and NSW Resources for Working Parents

If work is at the centre of your custody worries, start by getting the arrangement clear in your own head, then test it against advice.

Free and low-cost help is available through Legal Aid NSW and the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, and Services Australia handles child support.

Most parents don’t need to fight in court at all.

A well-drafted parenting plan or set of consent orders, built around your roster, often does the job.

The earlier you get advice, the more options you keep open.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do NSW courts consider a parent's work schedule?

The court looks at your work only through the child’s best interests, mainly under your “capacity to provide for the child’s needs” in section 60CC of the Family Law Act 1975.

It’s not a test of who works less.

It’s about whether your proposed time with the child is realistic and good for them.

Can I get shared care while working full-time?

Yes.

Plenty of full-time working parents have shared or substantial care.

The key is a workable plan: predictable time, named backup carers for when you can’t be there, and stability for the children.

Full-time work alone is not a barrier.

Does working from home improve my custody chances?

It can help, because it shows you’re available for day-to-day care like school runs and sick days.

But the court draws a line between being home and actually caring for a child.

Be honest about what your working day allows.

What evidence proves my work situation supports custody?

Your roster or shift schedule, a letter from your employer about flexibility, statements from backup carers, and a clear written care plan.

Concrete documents beat general claims about being a good parent.

Can my ex use my work changes against me?

They can raise them, but raising isn’t proving.

If a promotion or roster change affects your availability, update your parenting proposal to match.

A change you’ve explained and planned for carries little weight against you.

What happens if my work schedule changes after orders are made?

You can ask to change parenting orders if there’s been a major, lasting change in circumstances, and a new FIFO roster can qualify.

Try to agree the change first; if you can’t, the court can reconsider the orders.

Get advice before you stop following existing orders.

How Unified Lawyers Can Help

Work-related custody disputes are rarely about whether you love your kids.

They’re about logistics, evidence, and putting a plan in front of the court that holds up.

Whether you’re FIFO, on rotating shifts, travelling constantly, or in a demanding executive role, our experienced family law specialists can build a parenting proposal around your real life and give you tailored legal advice on protecting your time.

At Unified Lawyers, we work the way busy parents need us to : clear, efficient, and strategic.

We help you gather the right evidence, draft a parenting plan or consent orders that match your roster, and push back on objections that don’t stack up.

Where useful, we coordinate with mediators and other specialists to keep things out of court and moving forward.

If your job is making you doubt your custody position, don’t quietly settle for less.

Get in touch with us today, and we’ll guide you through every step of the process.

Conclusion

Your work doesn’t decide whether you get to be a hands-on parent.

Your plan does.

The law in NSW is built around your child’s best interests, not a tally of your hours.

With the right arrangement and the right advice, a demanding career and real, regular time with your kids can sit side by side.

You don’t have to choose between them.