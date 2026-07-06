What Is A Consent Order? The Court-Enforceable Parenting Agreement

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You and your ex have reached a deal about the kids.

Good.

That is the hard part.

But an agreement you have shaken hands on is only as strong as the goodwill behind it.

And goodwill has a habit of fading.

A consent order is how you make that deal official.

It is a written arrangement the court approves, which then becomes legally binding, without anyone fighting it out in front of a judge.

This guide explains what these orders are, how the parenting side works, what they cost, and how to apply.

We have prepared them for hundreds of separated parents.

So we will also flag the mistakes that get applications knocked back.

Still weighing your options?

Start with our pillar guide to the parenting agreement, then come back once you know you want something binding.

Key Takeaways

What this article covers : What a consent order is, how it makes a parenting or property agreement enforceable, the application process, costs, timeframes, and what to do when things go wrong.



Key facts :

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia approves the agreement and turns it into a binding order, with the same force as a decision made after a trial.

You do not attend a hearing. A registrar reviews your paperwork and, if satisfied, makes the orders “in chambers.”

These orders can cover parenting arrangements, property settlement, and spousal maintenance, or all three at once.

For parenting, the court must be satisfied the arrangement is in the best interests of the child. For property, it must be “just and equitable.”

Once made, the order is enforceable. A parent who breaches it without a reasonable excuse can face penalties.

Frequently asked (quick answers) :

Do we have to go to court? No. If you both agree, it is decided on the papers. You never step into a courtroom.

No. If you both agree, it is decided on the papers. You never step into a courtroom. Do both of us have to sign? Yes. It needs both parties to agree. The court will not impose one on an unwilling ex.

Yes. It needs both parties to agree. The court will not impose one on an unwilling ex. How long does it take? Usually a few weeks to a couple of months from filing.

Bottom line :

If you have a deal and want it to actually mean something, this is the safest way to lock it in.

Unified Lawyers can draft orders that pass the court’s checks the first time.

What Is a Consent Order and How Does It Work?

It is a written agreement between separated parents that the court reviews and formally approves.

Once approved, it stops being a private deal. It becomes an order of the court: binding, enforceable, and on the file.

Here is the part people find surprising.

This is not “going to court” in the way most people picture it.

There is no hearing.

No witness box.

No judge weighing up who is right.

You and your ex agree on the terms.

Your orders are drafted.

You file them with the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

A registrar reads them, checks they meet the legal test, and makes them without either of you attending.

What people often misunderstand :

They think these and a handshake agreement are roughly the same thing with extra paperwork.

They are worlds apart.

If your ex ignores a parenting plan, your options are limited.

If your ex ignores a court order, you can ask the court to enforce it.

That difference is the whole point.

For a deeper look at the mechanics, our guide to consent orders in Australia covers the technical side.

What Can They Cover? Parenting, Property and More

These orders are flexible in what they deal with.

On the parenting side, they can set who the children live with, how they spend time with each parent, who decides on schooling and health, communication, and holiday schedules.

These are the terms that govern your child custody arrangements.

They are not limited to parenting, though.

The same application can finalise your property settlement: dividing assets, debts, and the family home.

It can deal with superannuation splitting and spousal maintenance too.

Many separating couples sort out parenting and money in one set of orders.

If your situation is mostly financial, our guide to property settlement in Australia and the rules on superannuation in a separation are worth a read alongside this one.

How They Compare : Plans, Orders and BFAs

People often ask how this stacks up against the alternatives.

The short answer: a parenting plan is flexible but unenforceable.

A binding financial agreement is a private contract that does not need court approval.

A court order sits in between, agreed by you, but carrying the court’s authority.

Here is the side-by-side :

Feature Parenting Plan Consent Order Binding Financial Agreement Court approval needed No Yes (registrar) No Legally enforceable No Yes Yes (if valid) Covers parenting Yes Yes No Covers property/finances No Yes Yes Typical cost Low Moderate Higher Easy to change Very Harder Hard

When we recommend orders over a plan :

If trust is shaky, if there is a lot of money or property involved, or if you simply want certainty.

The enforceability is worth the extra cost.

A plan suits cooperative parents who want flexibility.

Orders suit people who want a safety net.

For the property side, our comparison of binding financial agreements and consent orders explains which tends to win out.

How to Apply : The Four Steps

The process is more administrative than adversarial, which catches people off guard in a good way.

There are four broad steps.

First, you and your ex reach a genuine agreement on the arrangements.

Second, those terms are drafted into proposed orders.

The precise wording matters enormously here, and it is the part most people get wrong on their own.

Third, you complete an Application for Consent Orders.

That is the main court form. It sets out your circumstances and, for financial matters, your assets and income.

Fourth, you file it with the Federal Circuit and Family Court, usually online through the Commonwealth Courts Portal.

From there, a registrar reviews everything.

For parenting, they check the arrangement serves the best interests of the child.

If anything is unclear or looks unfair, they can ask for changes before approving.

Get the drafting right and the whole thing can be smooth.

Get it wrong and you are back to square one.

Documents and Information You Need

Gathering the right paperwork before you file saves weeks of back-and-forth.

For a parenting-focused application, you will generally need the completed Application for Consent Orders, the proposed orders themselves (clearly worded), each child’s birth certificate or proof of parentage, and evidence of your relationship, such as a marriage certificate.

Because children are involved, you must also file a Notice of child abuse, family violence or risk.

That form is mandatory for anyone seeking parenting orders by consent.

If your orders also deal with property, add full financial disclosure.

That means a statement of your assets, liabilities, superannuation, and income, plus valuations for major assets like the home or a business.

The duty of disclosure is not optional, and the court takes it seriously.

A mistake clients make before getting advice :

They treat disclosure as a box-ticking exercise and leave things out: an undisclosed account, a vague valuation.

Incomplete financial disclosure is one of the most common reasons applications stall or get rejected.

Be thorough the first time.

What Do They Cost?

There are two cost layers: the court filing fee, and, if you use one, the lawyer’s fee.

The court charges a set fee to file the application (a few hundred dollars, indexed each year).

Fee reductions are available if you hold a concession card or would suffer financial hardship.

On the legal side, cost varies with complexity.

A straightforward parenting order, drafted and filed by a lawyer, might run in the low thousands.

Add property, superannuation splitting, or negotiation and it climbs.

Compared with a contested case, which can run into tens of thousands, this is a bargain.

If money is tight, Legal Aid NSW and community legal centres offer means-tested help.

Our guide to family law mediation costs is a useful reference for the negotiation stage.

Timeframes and Processing Times

Most applications are approved within a few weeks to a couple of months of filing.

The exact timing depends on the court’s workload, and on whether your application is complete and clearly drafted.

Clean, well-prepared applications move faster.

That is another reason to get the drafting right.

A couple of timing points are worth knowing.

For parenting, you can apply any time until the child turns 18.

For property and spousal maintenance, though, there are time limits after separation or divorce, so do not sit on it.

And if there is genuine urgency (a safety issue, a relocation risk), the court has separate processes that do not wait in the ordinary queue.

DIY vs Using a Lawyer

You can do this yourself.

The court provides a DIY kit.

For simple, low-conflict situations with no property, some parents manage fine.

The question is whether yours is one of those situations.

The risk with DIY is not the form-filling.

It is the drafting.

Orders that are vague, contradictory, or unenforceable look fine to the people who wrote them.

Then they get bounced by the registrar.

Or worse, they cause a fight years later when nobody can agree what a clause meant.

A family law solicitor earns their fee by writing terms that are precise, lawful, and built to last.

Our honest take : DIY the conversation, get advice on the wording.

Why Applications Get Rejected

Registrars do reject applications, and the reasons are predictable. Knowing them in advance is half the battle.

The usual culprits are incomplete financial disclosure, property terms that are not “just and equitable,” parenting terms that do not appear to serve the children’s best interests, wording that is vague or unenforceable, and missing documents.

Sometimes an arrangement both parents are happy with still gets queried.

That is because the registrar’s job is to protect the children and ensure fairness, not just rubber-stamp whatever you bring.

What we commonly see :

Two parents who genuinely agree, with terms drafted so loosely the registrar cannot tell what was actually agreed.

The agreement was fine.

The paperwork sank it.

This is exactly the kind of thing a lawyer catches before you file.

What Happens if Your Ex Won’t Cooperate?

This kind of order requires agreement, by definition.

So if your ex will not engage at all, you cannot get one.

And that changes your strategy.

The first move is usually family dispute resolution.

That is structured mediation, and it often unsticks a stalemate.

It is also a required step before most parenting court applications anyway.

If mediation fails and agreement is genuinely out of reach, the path shifts.

Now you are looking at an application for parenting orders that the court decides.

That is a different, longer road.

But do not assume you are there yet.

In our experience, a lot of “they will never agree” situations are really communication breakdowns.

A good mediator, or a well-pitched lawyer’s letter, can break them open.

Enforcing and Changing the Orders

The whole value of these orders shows up when someone breaches them.

If your ex stops following the terms without a reasonable excuse, you can apply to the court to enforce them.

The court has a range of powers, from making up missed time with the children to imposing penalties in serious cases.

Our guide to breaching court orders sets out the options.

A contravention application is the formal tool for it.

Changing the terms is the other side of the coin.

Because they are binding, you cannot just change them on a whim.

If you both agree to new terms, you apply for fresh orders.

If only one of you wants change, you generally have to show the court a real change in circumstances since they were made.

That is a high bar, and it exists to keep children out of constant litigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a consent order and how does it work in Australia?

It is an agreement between separated parties that the Federal Circuit and Family Court approves and turns into a binding order.

You file your agreed terms.

A registrar reviews them against the legal test.

If satisfied, they make the order without a hearing.

How much does it cost in NSW?

Expect a court filing fee, plus, if you use a lawyer, their drafting fee.

A simple parenting matter might cost a low-thousands figure all up.

Property matters cost more.

Fee reductions apply for concession card holders and financial hardship.

Can I apply for a consent order without a lawyer?

Yes, using the court’s DIY kit.

It can work for simple, low-conflict, parenting-only matters.

The risk is poor drafting, which can get the application rejected or cause disputes later.

So legal advice on the wording is money well spent.

What if my ex-partner refuses to sign?

You cannot force it through. It needs both parties to agree.

If your ex will not cooperate, family dispute resolution is the next step.

If that fails, you may need to apply for parenting orders that the court decides.

Usually a few weeks to a couple of months from filing.

Can I get one if we are not divorced yet?

Yes.

You do not need to be divorced to apply.

Separated couples can finalise parenting and property arrangements at any time.

In fact, property and maintenance matters are often best dealt with before a divorce is finalised.

Can grandparents be included?

Yes.

Grandparents and other important people in a child’s life can be named in parenting orders, usually around the time they spend with the child, where that serves the child’s best interests.

It depends on the court’s workload and how complete your application is.

Well-prepared, clearly drafted applications are processed faster.

How Unified Lawyers Can Help

Turning a deal into a court order looks like paperwork, but the drafting is where it lives or dies.

Whether you need parenting orders, a property settlement, superannuation splitting, or all three, our experienced family law specialists draft terms that are precise, enforceable, and built to pass the court’s review the first time.

So you are not stuck refiling, or arguing over loose wording later.

We have prepared these orders for hundreds of separated parents.

We know exactly what registrars look for, and where applications come unstuck.

At Unified Lawyers, we keep things efficient and out of court wherever possible, bringing in mediators and, on the financial side, valuers and accountants when your matter needs them.

Reached an agreement and want it made official?

Get in touch with us today.

We will guide you through every step of the process and help you move forward with confidence.

Conclusion

A consent order is the bridge between an agreement you hope holds and one that actually will.

It gives your parenting and property arrangements the backing of the court, without the cost and stress of a contested fight, provided you and your ex can agree on the terms.

If you have got that far, the rest is about getting the detail right.

Make the decision with good advice behind you, and you give yourself and your children the certainty a handshake never could.