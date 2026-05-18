Can I contest a Will?

Losing a loved one is difficult enough without the added stress of feeling unfairly treated in their Will. Many people are surprised to learn that a Will is not always final. In some situations, eligible individuals can apply to the Court to challenge or contest a Will if it appears unjust, excludes someone, or if its validity is in question.

This article explains when a Will can be contested or challenged, the steps involved, applicable time limits, and how Australian Courts approach these claims.

Challenging vs contesting a will: Key differences

Although the terms are often used interchangeably, challenging and contesting a Will are different legal actions.

Challenging a Will

A challenge questions whether a Will is legally valid. This may happen if there are concerns that the will-maker (also known as the testator):

Lacked mental capacity;

Was subject to pressure or undue influence;

Did not properly sign or have the Will witnessed; or

Was affected by fraud or forgery.

If successful, the Will may be declared invalid, and either an earlier Will or intestacy laws may apply.

Contesting a Will

Contesting a Will usually involves a Family Provision Claim. In this scenario, the Will is accepted as valid, but the claimant argues that it failed to provide adequate provision for their proper maintenance and support.

Importantly, the procedure for bringing such a claim varies between Australian states and territories. For the purposes of this article, the process applied in the Supreme Court of Victoria is used.

Australian Courts do not automatically override will just because someone feels disappointed. Instead, they apply legal principles to determine whether further provision should be made.

Threshold requirements

To be successful in contesting a Will, a claimant must prove to the satisfaction of the Court, that:

The claimant is an eligible applicant under the relevant legislation;

The deceased had a responsibility to adequately provide for them; and

The provisions of the Will fail to adequately provide for their proper maintenance and support.

Factors court consider

In assessing the above, the Court may have regard to a range of competing considerations, including but not limited to:

The size and nature of the deceased estate;

The claimant’s financial circumstances, including their resources, earning capacity and needs;

The financial position of other beneficiaries;

The nature and quality of the relationship between the claimant and the deceased;

Any disabilities, health issues or special needs affecting the claimant;

Any contributions made by the claimant to the deceased or to the estate;

Evidence of the deceased’s intentions, including any reasons for their decisions.

The Court’s objective is to achieve a just and equitable outcome, rather than an equal distribution.

Who can contest a will?

As mentioned, each Australian state and territory has its own legislation, however the categories of eligible applicants are broadly consistent nationwide. In general , those who may be eligible to contest a will include:

A spouse or de facto partner;

A former spouse or partner who was entitled to commence proceedings against the deceased under the Family Law Act, where those proceedings were not commenced or remain unresolved at the time of death;

Children, including adopted and step-children;

A person treated as a member of the deceased’s family or household; and

Grandchildren or carers.

How much time do you have to contest a will?

In Australia, there are strict time limitations to contest a Will, and these limits vary between states and territories.

For example, in Victoria an eligible claimant generally has six months from the grant of probate to bring a claim, whereas in New South Wales a claimant has twelve months from the date of death.

Is it possible to contest a will after the time limit?

Missing the deadline can make bringing a claim much tougher. Courts may allow late applications in limited situations, provided a reasonable explanation is given and there is no unfair prejudice against other beneficiaries.