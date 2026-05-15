How Much Child Support Will I Pay Or Receive In Australia?

Child support calculations in Australia depend on multiple factors including parental income, number of children, and overnight care arrangements. This comprehensive guide examines real payment scenarios...

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“How much child support will I get?” It’s one of the first questions most separating parents ask.

Right alongside : “How much child support do I pay?”

The honest answer is that it depends on your income, the other parent’s income, how many kids you have, and how much time they spend overnight with each of you.

That’s technically correct, but not very helpful when you’re trying to plan your budget after a split.

So in this guide, our child support lawyers at Unified Lawyers break down the real numbers.

We’ll walk through worked examples at different income levels, explain what pushes child support payments higher or lower, and cover the questions people ask us most often.

The Short Answer : What Drives the Amount

Child support in Australia is worked out by Services Australia using the formula in the Child Support (Assessment) Act 1989.

Four things set the number.

First, each parent’s income. Second, how many children are involved and how old they are.

Third, the care split (how many nights per year the children spend with each parent). Fourth, whether either parent has other dependent children from a different relationship.

No single factor dominates.

A high earner with equal shared care might pay less than a moderate earner who only sees the children every other weekend.

That’s why flat “average child support” figures you see online are often wrong.

The only reliable number is one that uses your actual details.

Worked Examples : Child Support Payments at Different Incomes

The figures below are estimates for 2025-26.

They assume one child under 13, with the paying parent having regular care (every other weekend, roughly 52 nights).

The receiving parent is assumed to earn $55,000.

These are ballpark ranges.

Your actual amount may differ.

Paying Parent’s Income Approx. Annual Approx. Monthly Approx. Weekly $60,000 $5,500 – $7,500 $460 – $625 $106 – $144 $80,000 $8,500 – $11,000 $710 – $917 $163 – $212 $100,000 $12,000 – $16,000 $1,000 – $1,333 $231 – $308 $150,000 $18,000 – $23,000 $1,500 – $1,917 $346 – $442 $200,000 $22,000 – $28,000 $1,833 – $2,333 $423 – $538

Note : These are indicative ranges only. Use the Services Australia estimator or contact us for a precise calculation.

Child Support on $100,000 : A Closer Look

This is one of the most searched child support questions in Australia, so let’s go deeper.

If you earn $100,000 gross and the other parent earns $55,000, with one child under 13 and every-other-weekend care (about 52 nights), expect to pay roughly $12,000 to $16,000 per year.

Now shift the care calculator to shared care of 128 nights per year, that annual figure could drop to around $4,000 to $6,000.

Care changes everything.

If the other parent earns very little or nothing at all, your share goes up because you’re covering a bigger slice of the child’s assessed costs.

And if the other parent earns close to your level?

The payment shrinks, because you’re both contributing roughly equally.

Two children instead of one?

Add roughly 40 to 50 percent on top of the single-child figure.

The formula recognises that it doesn’t cost double to raise two kids.

Three or more children push the costs higher again, but the increase per additional child gets smaller each time.

The formula accounts for economies of scale at every step

What Makes Your Payments Higher or Lower

Reasons Payments End Up Higher Than Expected

The most common reason is the other parent’s income being lower than you assumed.

If your ex-partner is on Centrelink or earns very little, you shoulder a much bigger share of the child’s costs.

Overtime and bonuses also count.

If you had a strong year, that inflates your assessment.

Services Australia uses your most recent tax return, so a one-off bonus can push your payments up for the whole assessment period.

Another trap: not lodging a tax return.

If Services Australia doesn’t have a current return, they may use a default income that’s higher than what you actually earn.

Always keep your tax affairs up to date.

Reasons Payments End Up Lower Than Expected

More care time is the single biggest reducer.

Going from 52 nights to 128 nights per year shifts you into a different care band.

That alone can cut your payment by 30 to 50 percent.

Having other dependent children from a new relationship also lowers the amount.

The formula recognises your obligation to those children and adjusts your income before calculating what goes to child support.

If your income drops for a real reason (redundancy, injury, or a business downturn), you can apply for an updated assessment based on current earnings.

Don’t wait for the next tax return. Lodge an income estimate with Services Australia straight away.

Minimum and Maximum Child Support Amounts

Even if the formula says you owe nothing, there’s a minimum annual rate.

For 2025-26, it’s around $1,200 to $1,400 per year for one child.

This applies to very low-income parents and those on Centrelink.

You can’t go below it.

On the high end, there’s no hard cap.

But the formula does flatten out.

Above a combined income of roughly $200,000, the costs-of-children table maxes out.

So earning $400,000 between you doesn’t keep scaling up at the same rate.

That said, the amounts at the top end are still large.

And if either parent believes the formula doesn’t match the child’s actual lifestyle, they can apply for a departure or seek a court order that better reflects reality.

How to Get an Accurate Figure for Your Situation

Online calculators give you a starting point, but they can’t capture every detail.

Here are three ways to get closer to the real number.

Run your numbers through the Services Australia estimator using your actual income and care details.

It’s free and uses the current formula rates.

Call Services Australia on 131 272 (open weekdays 8am to 5pm local time).

They can run a preliminary assessment over the phone and explain how the formula applies to you.

Or speak to a family lawyer.

This is the best option if your situation involves any complexity in your matter, which cannot be determined online.

At Unified Lawyers, we can model different scenarios and show you how changes to care or income would shift the number.

Start with our free child support calculator to get an instant estimate, then talk to us if you need advice on what the result means.

What Happens When Your Circumstances Change

Life doesn’t stand still after a child support assessment. Incomes go up and down. Care arrangements shift.

New partners and children enter the picture.

The formula can be reassessed to reflect these changes, but it doesn’t happen automatically in most cases.

If you lose your job or take a pay cut for a genuine reason, you can lodge an income estimate with Services Australia.

They’ll reassess your child support based on the lower income.

Don’t wait for your next tax return to come through.

Do it now.

If care arrangements change, that also triggers a reassessment.

Moving from every-other-weekend care to shared care, for example, can reduce payments by 30 to 50 percent.

But you actually need to actually notify Services Australia.

They don’t monitor your parenting schedule.

If the other parent’s income changes and you think the assessment should be updated, you can request a reassessment.

If you believe they’re hiding income or underreporting, a change of assessment application under Reason 8 may be appropriate.

That process involves a closer look at their financial affairs.

New children from a new relationship also affect the calculation.

The formula allows for what’s called a multi-case allowance, which reduces the income available for child support to your first child.

You’ll need to notify Services Australia and provide details of the new dependent.

Private Arrangements and Binding Agreements

Not everyone uses the formula.

Some parents agree on an amount privately, either verbally or in writing.

A private arrangement is flexible but not legally enforceable.

If one parent stops paying, there’s no mechanism to make them.

A binding child support agreement is different.

It’s a formal contract that overrides the formula.

Both parents need independent legal advice before signing.

Once it’s in place, it can only be changed in limited circumstances.

These agreements are useful when both parties want certainty, but they need to be drafted carefully.

If you’re thinking about either option, it’s worth talking to a solicitor first.

At Unified Lawyers, we draft and review binding agreements regularly and can make sure you’re not locking yourself into something that doesn’t work for your situation.

Frequently Asked Question's

How much child support for 1 child in Australia?

For one child under 13, the annual amount typically falls between $5,000 and $20,000.

The range is wide because it depends on both parents’ incomes, care arrangements, and other dependents.

There’s no flat rate for one child. You need to run your actual numbers through the formula.

What about child support on 100k income?

If you earn $100,000 and the other parent earns around $55,000, with one child and standard care, expect roughly $12,000 to $16,000 per year.

That drops a lot with shared care and rises if the other parent earns less.

See our detailed breakdown above for more scenarios.

Do I still pay child support with 50/50 care?

You might.

Equal shared care doesn’t mean zero payment.

If one parent earns more than the other, the higher earner still pays the difference.

The amount is just much lower than it would be without shared care.

Many parents in 50/50 arrangements are surprised there’s still a payment at all.

But the formula is income-based, not just care-based.

How much is child support for 1 child per month?

Monthly amounts range from about $400 to $1,700, depending on incomes and care.

That’s roughly $5,000 to $20,000 per year.

Keep in mind these are estimates.

The only way to know your actual figure is to use the formula with your real details.

Can child support be increased after it's been assessed?

Yes.

Either parent can ask for a reassessment if things change.

A pay rise, a shift in care time, or a new dependent child can all trigger a new assessment.

You can also apply for a change of assessment if the formula doesn’t reflect your circumstances fairly.

How often is child support reviewed?

Services Australia does an automatic reassessment each year using updated tax returns.

But you don’t have to wait.

If your income changes or care arrangements shift, you can request a reassessment at any time.

What will I pay if I'm self-employed?

Self-employed parents are assessed on their adjusted taxable income, just like everyone else.

But the calculation can get more complex when business structures, trusts, or company income are involved.

Services Australia may look beyond the tax return to assess your true earning capacity.

If you’re self-employed and facing a child support assessment, it’s worth getting advice early.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.