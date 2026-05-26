What The Trust Tax Changes Mean For Your Inheritance - Real Money, The Sydney Morning Herald

Understanding how proposed changes to trust taxation may affect your estate planning can be challenging, particularly when considering how assets are structured and passed on to future generations.

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Understanding how proposed changes to trust taxation may affect your estate planning can be challenging, particularly when considering how assets are structured and passed on to future generations.

In this Real Money column for The Sydney Morning Herald, BN Special Counsel Emma Blay examines how the Federal Budget’s proposed trust tax changes could affect inheritance planning.

With discretionary and testamentary trusts widely used to manage the distribution of wealth, the proposed 30% minimum tax may reduce some of their key advantages.

Emma outlines the potential implications for families, including changes to tax outcomes and why caution is needed before restructuring existing arrangements in response to the proposed reforms.

To read the full article and gain further insight into how these changes may influence your approach to estate planning, click here.

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