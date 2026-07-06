How Are Goodwill Assets Valued In A Divorce Settlement In Australia?

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If you’ve built a business or a professional practice, separation brings a worry that keeps a lot of owners up at night.

What is my goodwill worth?

And how much of it is on the table?

So how are goodwill assets valued in a divorce settlement?

In short, goodwill counts as part of the property pool, and an expert works out its value using accepted methods.

But the real story is in the detail.

Not all goodwill is treated the same way, and one sharp distinction can move the figure by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

At Unified Lawyers, we act for business owners, doctors, dentists and partners in firms.

We’ve seen how often this one issue decides a settlement.

Key Takeaways

What this covers: How business and professional goodwill is found, valued and divided in an Australian divorce property settlement.

Key facts:

Goodwill is an intangible asset. It forms part of the property pool under the Family Law Act 1975.

The High Court in FCT v Murry (1998) called goodwill “the attractive force which brings in custom.” You can’t sell it apart from the business.

Personal goodwill (tied to one owner) is often discounted or excluded. Commercial goodwill (which a buyer would pay for) usually stays in the pool.

Most valuers use the capitalisation of future maintainable earnings method.

Since 10 June 2025, the four-step property process is written into section 79 of the Act.

Understanding Goodwill in Divorce Property Settlements

Goodwill is the part of a business worth more than its bricks, equipment and stock. It’s the loyal customers.

The brand. The reputation.

The systems that keep money coming in.

The High Court said it well in Federal Commissioner of Taxation v Murry (1998).

Goodwill is “the attractive force which brings in custom.” You can’t sell it on its own, but it has real value.

In a divorce, that value matters. Goodwill is an intangible asset, and it forms part of the property pool under the Family Law Act 1975.

Say you own a medical or dental practice, a law firm, a café or any settled business.

The goodwill in it can be one of the largest assets in the marriage.

The 2023 family law reforms didn’t change that.

They did tighten how the court runs the process around it.

What people often misunderstand :

They think “the business” is one number.

It isn’t.

A valuer splits the hard assets from the goodwill.

The goodwill is where the real argument lives.

Personal vs Commercial Goodwill: The Critical Distinction

This is the most important idea in the whole topic.

So we’ll be blunt.

Goodwill comes in two types, and the family court treats them very differently.

Personal goodwill attaches to you.

It’s your skill, your name, your bond with clients.

If clients come because of you, and would follow you out the door, that goodwill can’t be sold to a buyer.

A surgeon billing a million dollars a year may have little goodwill to transfer.

The value walks out when the surgeon does.

Commercial goodwill attaches to the business itself.

It survives a change of owner.

Think of a franchise with set systems.

A brand customers trust no matter who runs it.

A practice with a steady patient list and salaried staff.

That goodwill transfers on sale, so it stays in the pool.

The deciding question is simple: would it transfer to a buyer?

Where the value depends only on one spouse’s own effort, a valuer may use the net tangible assets method and find little or no goodwill at all.

Get this distinction right and you protect what is truly personal.

For how this fits the wider split, see our guide to dividing a business in divorce.

Personal goodwill Commercial goodwill Attaches to The individual owner The business itself Would it transfer to a buyer? No Yes Court treatment Often discounted or excluded Usually kept in the pool Typical example Solo surgeon, niche consultant Franchise, branded clinic with staff

Valuation Methods Used by Australian Courts

There’s no single magic formula. A valuer chooses a method to fit the business. They draw on the methods the court accepted in Wilde & Wilde [2007] FamCA 1044. Three come up most.

Future maintainable earnings is the workhorse. The valuer works out steady yearly earnings. Then they multiply by a rate that reflects risk. It’s the most common method in family law.

Discounted cash flow projects future cash flows and brings them back to today’s value. It’s powerful, but it needs a lot of data. So it’s rarely used for ordinary private businesses that can’t forecast far ahead.

Net tangible assets values the hard assets and assumes little or no goodwill. It suits a business whose earnings rest on the owner’s own effort.

Method Best for How goodwill is treated Future maintainable earnings Profitable trading businesses Goodwill = total value minus net tangible assets Discounted cash flow Businesses with reliable forecasts Built into projected cash flows Net tangible assets Owner-dependent or low-profit businesses Often little or no goodwill

A trap we see often :

People think the earnings method gives “the goodwill.”

It doesn’t. It gives the value of the whole business.

Goodwill is what’s left after you take out the net tangible assets.

Mix these up and you overstate goodwill and inflate the pool.

The Role of Forensic Accountants in Goodwill Valuation

Valuing goodwill is expert work.

A forensic accountant, usually a CPA or Chartered Accountant with valuation training, digs into the books, adjusts the earnings, and forms an independent view on value.

Here’s the part owners often miss.

In family law, the valuer is usually appointed as a single expert for both sides.

Their first duty is to the court, not to whoever pays the bill.

That comes from the expert evidence rules in Chapter 7 of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021.

You can put written questions to the expert, but only in writing and within strict time limits.

And you can’t shop around for a friendlier number without the court’s permission.

That’s why your lawyer’s input at the briefing stage matters so much: it’s your best chance to shape the report before it’s locked in.

A question we ask before instructing a valuer :

What exactly are we asking them to value, and at what date?

A loose brief gives a loose report.

A tight brief, built with your lawyer, gives a figure that holds up under cross-examination.

Industry-Specific Goodwill Considerations

Different businesses carry goodwill in different places.

A good valuer knows where to look.

In medical and dental practices, value sits in the patient list, the location, and whether other practitioners are salaried or owner-dependent.

A practice that runs on one doctor is heavy on personal goodwill.

A multi-doctor clinic with a booked-out diary leans commercial.

In legal and accounting firms, ask one question.

Are clients loyal to the firm, or to one partner?

Steady firm clients point to commercial value.

A personal following points to personal goodwill.

In hospitality, think location, lease, brand and reviews.

A café’s goodwill can vanish if the lease is shaky or the head chef is the real drawcard.

What we commonly see :

Owners undervalue how much of their success is personal.

That can actually help them.

Personal goodwill is the part most likely to be discounted.

Factors That Affect Goodwill Value in Divorce

Goodwill is sensitive, and separation itself can move the number.

A few things push it up or down.

The valuation date matters.

A business is usually valued near the date of settlement or trial, not the date you separated.

So a year of trading in between counts.

A divorce can rattle key clients or staff, and real customer loss shows up in the earnings.

Market conditions, lease security, and whether key people stay or go all feed in too.

A mistake clients make before getting advice : They let the business drift, assuming the “old” value will hold.

It won’t.

Goodwill follows the trading reality.

A neglected business is worth less by the time the valuer arrives.

Legal Framework and How the Court Approaches It

Property settlements in Australia follow four steps.

Since 10 June 2025, those steps are written straight into section 79 of the Family Law Act 1975.

First, find and value the property and debts.

Second, assess each person’s contributions.

Third, weigh up current and future needs.

Fourth, make orders that are just and fair.

Goodwill belongs at step one.

It has to be valued before anyone can argue who contributed what.

The same reforms changed how the court treats money a spouse has wasted.

Rather than always “adding back” assets that are gone, the court now deals with that conduct within the contributions and future-needs steps.

If a spouse runs a business down or breaks orders during the process, that has consequences.

Our guide to breaching court orders explains how.

Strategic point :

Because goodwill is fixed at step one, the fight over method and date is often the fight that decides the case.

Win the valuation argument and the rest tends to follow.

Protecting Business Goodwill During Divorce

You can’t make goodwill invisible, and you shouldn’t try.

But you can protect its real value and present it fairly.

Keep the business running well.

Steady earnings protect the business and your position.

Be careful and professional in how you talk to clients and staff.

That way, separation doesn’t trigger the very decline the other side will point to.

Keep clean records, because a valuer rewards clarity and punishes chaos.

The strongest protection is planned ahead.

A binding financial agreement, signed before or during the relationship, can quarantine a business or set out how it will be treated.

Early legal and accounting advice is the difference between shaping the outcome and reacting to it.

What we commonly see :

The owners who do best treated the business as the major asset it is.

They got advice before the other side appointed a valuer.

Costs and Timeline for Goodwill Valuation

Let’s talk money, because owners always ask.

A formal forensic valuation in family law usually costs between $10,000 and $30,000.

Simple desktop assessments start from around $2,000.

Genuinely complex matters run higher.

Where a single expert acts for both parties, the cost is usually shared.

That’s one good reason to agree on a joint expert rather than fund duelling reports.

Timing depends on complexity.

A simple report might take a few weeks once the valuer has the documents.

A business with trusts, related entities or messy records takes longer.

A question we ask early : Is this a job for a single joint expert?

Or is the value in dispute enough to justify the cost and delay of competing experts?

For most clients, a well-instructed single expert is faster, cheaper and just as convincing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is goodwill in the context of divorce settlements?

Goodwill is the value of a business beyond its physical assets: its reputation, customers and earning power.

In a divorce it counts as property and goes into the asset pool to be divided.

A forensic accountant values it.

How does personal goodwill differ from commercial goodwill?

Personal goodwill is tied to one owner’s skill and relationships, so it can’t be sold to a buyer.

Courts often discount or exclude it.

Commercial goodwill belongs to the business itself, transfers on sale, and usually stays in the pool.

Can my ex-spouse claim a share of my business goodwill?

Generally yes, if the goodwill is part of the property pool.

How much they receive depends on contributions and future needs.

Personal goodwill that rests only on your own effort may be discounted or left out.

How much does a business valuation cost in divorce proceedings?

A forensic valuation usually costs $10,000 to $30,000.

Simple desktop estimates start from around $2,000, and complex matters cost more.

When a single joint expert is used, the parties usually share the cost.

What valuation methods are used for goodwill in Australian family courts?

The main ones are capitalisation of future maintainable earnings, discounted cash flow, and net tangible assets.

They come from the methods accepted in Wilde & Wilde.

The valuer picks the method that fits the business.

What date is my business valued at?

Usually the date of settlement or trial, not the date you separated.

So trading after separation, and any change in the business, can affect the figure.

How Unified Lawyers Can Help

Goodwill is where business-owner divorces are won and lost.

Maybe you run a medical or dental practice, a law or accounting firm, a hospitality venue or a trading company.

Our experienced family law specialists can protect your interests and give you tailored legal advice on how your goodwill should be treated, argued and divided.

At Unified Lawyers, we know that privacy, efficiency and strategy matter when your livelihood is on the line.

We work closely with forensic accountants and business valuers. We make sure the right method and the right date are used.

We make sure personal goodwill isn’t quietly counted as commercial.

And we make sure the figure put to the court reflects reality.

Where a high net worth web of trusts and companies is involved, we bring in the specialists to match.

If your business or practice is part of a separation, don’t wait for the other side to set the agenda.

Get in touch with us today, and we’ll guide you through every step of the process.

Conclusion

Goodwill feels abstract until it’s a line in your settlement.

Then it’s very real.

The good news is that the law is principled, the methods are settled, and a fair result is achievable when the valuation is done properly.

Know the difference between personal and commercial goodwill.

Get the right experts in early.

You can protect what you’ve built and still move forward.

This article contains general information only and does not constitute legal advice.

For advice specific to your circumstances, please contact Unified Lawyers.