How To Choose A Wills And Estates Lawyer Who Is Right For You

Barry Nilsson is an award-winning national law firm of more than 550 staff, with offices in all six states. Our Insurance & Health and Family Law, Wills & Estates practices combine extensive industry knowledge with local expertise to deliver trusted, practical advice. We partner with our clients, evolving our services to meet changing needs, while fostering a strong internal culture that supports our people and community. Our Insurance & Health team includes 250+ specialist insurance lawyers advising across all major lines of insurance and a broad range of industries. From policy drafting and claims management to legislative and regulatory advice, we work alongside insurance clients and stakeholders to tailor strategies designed to achieve the best outcomes. Our Family Law, Wills & Estates team provides a full range of family law and estate planning services for local, international, and expatriate clients. We combine expertise with empathy to deliver advice tailored to individual circumstances.

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Choosing a lawyer for an estate planning, estate administration or estates dispute matter can be a daunting decision. These issues often involve deeply personal family circumstances, significant financial considerations and complex legal questions, so it helps to work with someone who inspires confidence and communicates clearly from the outset.

Here are some tips to help you make a more informed choice:

Look for relevant experience

Wills and estates work can involve very different needs, from preparing a straightforward will to managing a complex estate or defending a family provision claim. It is worth choosing a lawyer who regularly works in this area and can explain how their experience applies to your circumstances.

Your estate plan may need to speak for you when you no longer can, so it is important to put the right arrangements in place. If you are administering an estate, an experienced wills and estates lawyer can assist with as much or as little of the process as you need. If a dispute arises, a lawyer with the right experience can assess the merits of the proposed course, explain the available options and recommend the most appropriate path forward, whether that involves negotiation, collaborative practice, mediation or litigation.

Assess how they communicate

Your first conversation with a lawyer can tell you a lot. Notice whether they listen carefully, answer your questions directly and explain legal concepts in a way that makes sense to you. You should come away feeling that the lawyer understands what matters most to you and is prepared to tailor their advice, rather than simply applying a standard approach.

Don’t hesitate to book an initial consultation to see if the fit feels right.

Value clear and realistic guidance

Good advice is not always comforting, but it should always be honest. Whether you are planning ahead or dealing with a dispute, your lawyer should outline your options, likely risks and possible outcomes in plain English. That kind of clarity puts you in a stronger position to make decisions with confidence.

Choose someone with a practical approach

Some matters benefit from input beyond legal advice alone. Depending on your situation, your lawyer may need to work alongside accountants, financial advisers, medical professionals or other trusted advisers. A practical lawyer will recognise when that broader support is useful and help coordinate the right approach to protect your interests and reduce stress for those involved.

Understand the cost and the value

Fees matter, but so does the quality of the advice you receive. Ask early about how costs will be charged, what work is likely to be involved and whether there are ways to manage the process efficiently. An experienced lawyer should be transparent about costs and focused on achieving a sensible outcome, rather than simply increasing the scope of the matter.

Avoid engaging a lawyer based on price alone, as many lawyers have specialised qualifications. Having clear conversations about costs from the outset will help you make informed choices and avoid any surprises down the track.

Taking the first step

Barry Nilsson’s Wills & Estates team advises on estate planning, estate administration, estate disputes and elder law issues, and we work with clients all across Australia. We focus on delivering practical, considered advice that is responsive to each client’s needs.

We can deliver advice in a way that best suits you – whether that’s face-to-face, over the phone, by video conference, or email.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.