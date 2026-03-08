Grey Divorce in Australia : What It Means for Your Super, Property and Future

Alex Bourne’s articles from Unified Lawyers are most popular:

Grey divorce, the term for couples separating after 50, is no longer a quiet trend.

It's one of the fastest-growing areas of family law in Australia, and the numbers back it up.

According to the ABS, divorce rates among Australians aged 55 and over have climbed steadily over the past two decades, even as the national divorce rate has dropped.

If you're considering ending a long-term marriage, you're likely dealing with questions that younger couples don't face.

What happens to your super?

Who keeps the family home you've lived in for 25 years?

How do you start over financially when retirement is around the corner?

This article breaks down what grey divorce actually looks like in Australia: the legal process, the financial realities, and the options available to you.

At Unified Lawyers, our family law team works with older Australians every week who are working through exactly these decisions.

What Is Grey Divorce?

The grey divorce meaning is straightforward.

It refers to a divorce after 50, where one or both partners end a long marriage later in life.

Sometimes spelled "gray divorce" in American English, the phrase was coined in the United States and adopted in Australia from the mid-2010s.

You might also hear the terms "silver splitters" or "silver divorce." Same idea, different labels.

There's no strict legal definition.

A grey divorce isn't a different type of divorce under the Family Law Act 1975; the same rules apply whether you're 30 or 70.

But the practical reality is completely different.

After 20, 30 or 40 years together, your finances, property, superannuation and family dynamics are deeply intertwined.

Untangling all of that takes a very different approach than a divorce after a five-year marriage.

It's also worth distinguishing grey divorce from a "silent divorce", where a couple remains legally married but emotionally disconnected, living parallel lives under the same roof.

Silent divorce is surprisingly common among older Australians, and some couples stay in that state for years before deciding to formally separate.

If that sounds familiar, you're not alone.

The Rise of Grey Divorce in Australia

Australia's divorce rate has been declining for years.

But here's the part most people miss: for Australians aged 55 and over, the trend runs the other way.

ABS data shows the average age of divorce in Australia has been creeping up since the 1980s. In 2022, the median age at divorce was 46.3 for men and 43.5 for women, both significantly higher than two decades earlier.

Divorces involving at least one party aged 55 or older now represent a growing share of all separations.

Search data paints a similar picture. Australian searches for "grey divorce" sat at around 20 per month before 2020.

By mid-2024, monthly volume was regularly hitting 400 to 1,600.

Even after the initial media spike settled, searches stabilised at roughly 250 to 300 per month through 2025 and into 2026, a tenfold increase from five years earlier.

Grey divorce is not a fringe phenomenon.

The rise of grey divorce is a measurable, growing trend in Australian family law.

Grey Divorce Reasons : Why Is It Increasing?

There's no single cause.

With grey divorce on the rise, experts point to a mix of social, financial and cultural shifts.

Here are the most common grey divorce reasons our lawyers see.

Financial Independence :

More Australians, particularly women, have independent income, superannuation balances, and career histories than previous generations.

When both partners can support themselves after a split, the financial barrier to leaving drops considerably.

Longer Life Expectancy :

Australians are living longer and staying healthier into their 70s and 80s.

The prospect of spending another 20 or 30 years in an unhappy marriage carries more weight when you expect to live that long.

Many people decide it's worth making a change while they still have active, healthy years ahead.

That's true whether the divorce happens at 55 or is a divorce after 70 years old.

The Empty Nest Effect :

Once the kids leave home, couples often find they've been holding the marriage together around the children rather than around each other.

Without that shared focus, the cracks become harder to ignore.

This is one of the most common triggers our lawyers hear about, and it's a big part of why do couples divorce after 40 years of marriage.

Changing Social Attitudes :

Late life divorce no longer carries the stigma it once did. Friends, family and social networks are generally more accepting than they were a generation ago.

That social permission matters. It makes a hard decision slightly less isolating.

The COVID Factor :

Lockdowns forced couples into prolonged close contact, and for many long-term marriages that were already strained, it was the breaking point.

Family law practices across Australia saw an uptick in enquiries from older couples during and after the 2020 to 2021 lockdown periods.

That spike didn't fully reverse.

Grey Divorce and Superannuation

This is where a late in life divorce gets genuinely complicated, and where most people need professional help.

Superannuation is treated as property under the Family Law Act.

That means it can be split between spouses as part of a property settlement, just like the house, savings accounts or investment properties.

But the way super is split is more technical than dividing a bank account.

Valuing Superannuation :

Defined contribution funds (the most common type, where your balance is simply what's been contributed plus earnings) are relatively straightforward to value.

Your latest statement shows the balance.

Defined benefit funds, more common among long-term public servants, military personnel and some older corporate schemes, are harder.

The "value" depends on future entitlements, and a specialist actuary may need to calculate what the super interest is actually worth today.

If your marriage involves a defined benefit fund, don't try to figure this out on your own.

Splitting Super :

There are two main mechanisms.

A superannuation splitting order (made by the court) or a superannuation agreement (a binding financial agreement between the parties) can transfer a portion of one party's super to the other.

The split doesn't mean cash in hand; the money stays within the superannuation system until the receiving party meets a condition of release (usually reaching preservation age and retiring).

For couples in their 50s and 60s, this creates a real tension.

You might be dividing super that one party plans to access in two years and the other won't touch for a decade.

The timing of access can be just as important as the dollar figure.

Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSFs) :

If you and your spouse run a joint SMSF, the separation adds another layer.

You'll likely need to either split the fund into two separate SMSFs, roll one party's balance into a retail or industry fund, or restructure the fund's investments (particularly if the SMSF holds property).

This usually requires both a family lawyer and a financial adviser working together.

Property Settlement After a Long Marriage

In any Australian divorce, property settlement follows a four-step process under the Family Law Act.

The court (or the parties by agreement) identifies and values all assets and liabilities, assesses each party's contributions (financial and non-financial), considers future needs, and then determines whether the proposed split is just and equitable.

In a long term marriage divorce, each of those steps is amplified.

A divorce after long marriage creates challenges you simply don't see in shorter relationships.

Contributions over a 30-year marriage are enormous and tangled.

Who earned the income?

Who raised the children?

Who maintained the home?

Who inherited money from their parents in 1998 and used it to pay off the mortgage?

These questions don't have simple answers after decades together, and the evidence trail can be patchy.

Future needs are weighted differently too.

A 62-year-old with limited earning capacity and no super of their own has very different needs from a 35-year-old who can rebuild over decades. Courts take this seriously.

The adjustment can be substantial.

The Family Home

For many grey divorce cases, the family home is the single biggest asset.

And it's often the most emotionally charged one. Deciding whether to sell, whether one party buys the other out, or whether the home is retained and offset against superannuation is one of the hardest conversations in these cases.

There's also the practical question :

if you sell a home you've lived in for 25 years, where do you go?

The cost of re-entering the property market, especially in Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne, is a real concern that shapes settlement negotiations.

The Financial Impact of Divorcing Later in Life

Separating later in life hits harder financially because you have less time to recover.

A 35-year-old who walks away with half the assets still has 30 working years to rebuild. A 60-year-old doesn't.

The practical consequences include reduced retirement savings (particularly if super is split and one party had a significantly larger balance), lower income in retirement if you're now supporting one household instead of sharing costs across two, potential impacts on Age Pension eligibility depending on how assets are divided, and the cost of establishing a new home, including rent or a mortgage in your 60s.

This is why financial advice is so important alongside legal advice in a grey divorce.

A good family lawyer will work with financial planners and accountants to make sure the settlement doesn't just look fair on paper; it actually works for both parties' retirement plans

How Grey Divorce Affects Families

People sometimes assume that because the children are grown, a divorce after a long marriage is emotionally simpler.

It's not.

Adult children of grey divorce often struggle more than people expect.

The family unit they grew up in, the one they thought was permanent, suddenly isn't. Some feel pressured to take sides.

Others worry about inheritance, about care arrangements for ageing parents, or about how holidays and grandchildren's time will be split.

Parents divorcing after 30 years can reshape family dynamics in ways nobody anticipated.

These are real concerns, and they deserve honest conversations.

If you're going through this, talking to a family counsellor alongside your legal team can make a genuine difference, not just for you, but for your adult children too.

Life After Grey Divorce : Starting Over

One of the biggest fears people have about ending a long marriage isn't the legal process itself.

It's what comes after.

How to rebuild life after divorce at 50 or 60 when the world looks completely different from the last time you were single?

The honest answer: it takes time, but it's absolutely possible.

The reality of coping with divorce after a long marriage means rebuilding routines, finances, social connections, and your sense of identity.

Some practical steps that help include getting your finances independently assessed so you know exactly where you stand, building (or rebuilding) your own social network outside the marriage, and taking care of your physical and mental health during what is genuinely one of life's hardest transitions.

Starting over after divorce at 50 doesn't mean starting from zero.

You're bringing decades of life experience, and many people find the next chapter is more fulfilling than they expected.

Whether you're thinking about finding love after divorce at 50 or simply want to build a stable, independent life, the key is getting the financial and legal foundations right first. That's where good advice matters most.

Alternatives to Divorce for Older Couples

Divorce isn't always the answer.

Some older couples find that other arrangements better suit their situation.

Separation without divorce is more common than people think, particularly among couples who want to divide finances and live independently but don't see the need for a formal divorce order.

You can enter into a binding financial agreement (sometimes called a "prenup," though they can be made at any time) that settles property and super without going to court.

Some couples choose what's informally known as "living apart together": maintaining the legal marriage but living in separate homes.

This can have financial advantages, particularly around pension entitlements and aged care, though it needs careful planning.

Not sure whether divorce is the right path?

A conversation with a family lawyer can help you understand what each option actually looks like in practice, with no obligation to proceed.

The Legal Process : How to Start

The legal process for a grey divorce is the same as any divorce in Australia.

You need to have been separated for at least 12 months before you can apply.

If you've been living under the same roof during that time (which is common for financial reasons), you'll need to provide evidence that the relationship had ended: separate bedrooms, separate finances, telling family and friends.

The divorce application itself is filed with the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

It's a relatively straightforward administrative process.

The more complex, and more important, step is the property settlement, which can be handled by agreement (with legal advice on both sides) or through the court if you can't agree.

There are time limits worth knowing.

You have 12 months after the divorce is finalised to file for property orders with the court.

Miss that window and you'll need special permission from the court to proceed.

It's one of those rules that catches people off guard, so don't sit on it.

How Unified Lawyers Can Help

Ending a long marriage involves layers of complexity that standard divorces often don't: grey divorce superannuation splitting, decades of shared property, retirement planning, and family dynamics that span generations.

Whether you need help with property division, super splitting, or you're exploring your options before making a decision, our experienced family law specialists can provide tailored legal advice for your situation.

At Unified Lawyers, we understand that privacy, efficiency and strategy are especially important when you're going through a separation later in life.

We work closely with financial planners, forensic accountants and superannuation specialists to make sure every asset is properly valued and that the settlement actually works for your retirement.

If you're facing a grey divorce and want a strong legal team in your corner, get in touch with us today.

We'll guide you through every step of the process and help you move forward with confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is grey divorce in Australia?

Grey divorce refers to couples separating or divorcing when one or both partners are over 50.

It's not a separate legal process; the same rules under the Family Law Act 1975 apply.

The term highlights the unique financial and personal challenges of ending a long marriage, particularly around superannuation, property and retirement.

2. Why is grey divorce increasing in Australia?

Several factors are driving the trend: greater financial independence (especially among women), longer life expectancies, changing social attitudes toward late in life divorce, the empty nest effect, and the lasting impact of COVID lockdowns on long-term relationships.

Together, these have made separation after 50 both more common and more socially accepted.

3. What happens to superannuation in a grey divorce?

Super is treated as property and can be split between parties as part of a property settlement.

This is done through a superannuation splitting order (from the court) or a binding financial agreement.

The split keeps the money inside the super system; you won't receive cash in hand unless you've already met a condition of release.

4. How is property divided in a grey divorce?

Property settlement follows the standard four-step process: identify and value assets, assess contributions, consider future needs, and determine a just and equitable split.

In a divorce after a long marriage, contributions are heavily intertwined and future needs, especially retirement and earning capacity, carry more weight.



5. Are there alternatives to divorce for older couples?

Yes. Some couples opt for separation without a formal divorce, using a binding financial agreement to divide assets.

Others choose to live separately while remaining legally married.

A family lawyer can help you understand what each option means in practice, including the financial and legal implications.

5. What is a silver splitter?

"Silver splitter" is an informal term for someone going through a grey divorce, meaning a separation or divorce later in life, usually after 50.

It's used interchangeably with grey divorce, particularly in media coverage.

6. How do I cope with divorce after a long marriage?

Starting over after divorce at 50 or 60 takes time, but it's achievable.

Focus on getting your finances independently assessed, building your own social support network, and looking after your physical and mental health.

Getting good legal and financial advice early makes the practical side much more manageable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.