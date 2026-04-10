"The Family Court Was Misled By My Husband's Undervalued Assets." Which Case Won?

The Facts

Assets divided following breakup of marriage

A case heard in 2014 and appealed in 2016 concerned a claim by an ex-wife that the property settlement following her divorce from her ex-husband was calculated on the basis of undervalued assets and should be set aside.

A couple moved in together in 1992 and married in 1997, but ultimately separated and were divorced in 2005. In July 2005, they reached an agreement on how to divide their property and jointly applied for consent orders, which were made by the Family Court.

The consent orders provided that the wife would receive payment of $185,000 and the title to one property (property V), while the husband would receive the title to two properties (property D and property T) and shares in an unprofitable business.

Division of assets based on estimate values given by parties

Notations to the consent orders recorded that the husband also expected to obtain a 50% shareholding in another company (company E), with a total share value of $200,000. The husband disclosed that this company had made a profit of $50,408 in 2004 and that there was no expectation of a significant increase in income over the next few years.

The husband and wife did not obtain professional valuations in relation to the various assets, instead agreeing to accept estimate values. For the purpose of the property division, the parties agreed to values for each of the properties at $280,000 for property V, $205,000 for property T and $550,000 for property D.

Full and frank disclosure required under Australian law