Intellectual property in commercial contract templates

As we approach the end of the calendar year and the (traditionally) quieter period, agencies might be considering conducting reviews of their template commercial contracts.

Intellectual property is regularly an issue for negotiation in commercial contracts, and template IP positions should be assessed as part of any commercial contract template review. Having a solid template IP clause can help to reduce negotiation time, and the occurrence of disputes or issues down the track.

In that context, set out below are some key considerations when reviewing your organisation's IP clause.

Pre-existing material

Often, parties to an agreement do not intend for all material provided, used or created during the course of an engagement to be dealt with in the same way under the contract. Material that pre-exists the engagement (for example, the agency's briefing documents, or a contractor's trade mark) is often intended to remain the IP of the providing party. Typically, agencies do not require broad-reaching rights to a contractor's trademark or other pre-existing IP material. A more limited licence to use that material is usually appropriate.

New material

On the other hand, it could be important that an agency obtain the IP rights to material created under a contract. There is often a commercial logic to obtaining the rights (or a very broad licence) to the IP in new material – where for example, a customer agency has paid for the material being created and needs to be able to use that material to pursue its lawful purposes. Ultimately, agencies would need to consider the best IP ownership option for maximising benefits to Queensland, in accordance with the Queensland Public Sector Intellectual Property Principles.

Third party IP/moral rights

A further category of IP material that could be used as part of the engagement is third party material and moral rights. There is an ever-present risk when engaging contractors to perform services or provide goods that they will do so using or incorporating third party IP without the appropriate licenses and consents. A strong template IP clause will deal with third party IP and moral rights, and ensure that the risk of a contractor infringing third party IP or moral rights is allocated to the contractor (typically via a warranty).

Liability cap exclusion

If a contractor breaches your agency's IP rights, or provides third party IP or moral rights without appropriate permissions in place, this could have significant and costly consequences for your agency. Where template commercial contracts include liability caps, we suggest considering whether infringements of IP or moral rights should be excluded from that cap.

Artificial intelligence

AI poses a unique set of IP risks for customer agencies. Given the diversity in AI products, services and supply chains, and ambiguities in the application of intellectual property laws to specific AI processes, it may be difficult to develop template IP clauses that deal with all AI-related IP risks. However, there are steps that organisations can consider taking to reduce some of the risk. For example, it may be beneficial for an agency to require a warranty from contractors that any materials forming part of a deliverable provided to the organisation have a human author, and to require specific indemnities from contractors regarding AI outputs used in performing the agreement.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.