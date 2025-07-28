Why Skyportz Is Giving Away Its Patented Vertiport Tech...... For Free

One of the fundamental rights a patent grants is the ability to exclude others from using your technology. So it may come as a surprise that an Australian vertiport startup, Skyportz, is allowing interested U.S. parties to use its patented, modified vertiport technology without charging any licensing fees.

At first glance, this might seem like a risky move. But there are compelling business reasons why such a strategy could make sense.

1. Publicity and positioning

Skyportz is looking to capitalise on the momentum generated by recent Executive Orders from Donald Trump aimed at accelerating domestic drone production. By announcing free access to its technology, the company positions itself as progressive, collaborative, and even altruistic - a clever PR move that puts it squarely in the spotlight.

2. First-mover advantage

Encouraging early adoption of its technology could help Skyportz establish its design as an industry standard. This brings several advantages:

New revenue streams: By giving away the core technology, Skyportz can drive demand for related products and services - such as design consulting, infrastructure integration, software platforms, or maintenance packages.

Improvement : The company can iterate on the design and license those improvements.

: The company can iterate on the design and license those improvements. Expansion: A widely adopted standard opens doors to international markets.

If uptake of the technology has been slow so far, offering it for free may carry minimal short-term downside -and significant long-term upside.

3. Building an ecosystem

This strategy reminds me of a conversation I had with an aerospace startup earlier this year. They had pioneered a novel manufacturing method and were the first to offer it to aerospace companies. While customers were enthusiastic, they also expressed concern: What happens if the startup fails?

To address this, the company took a bold step - they actively encouraged competitors to enter the field, offering training, know-how transfers, and even access to their facilities. It may sound counter-intuitive, but it was helping build a resilient ecosystem around their innovation. As they put it: "There will be plenty of business to go around."

4. The role of IP in open strategies

In that case, the startup didn't have a patent. But having one - like Skyportz does - offers a measure of control even when sharing technology. Licensing terms can be structured to maintain influence over how the technology is used, especially once adoption scales. You can't put the genie back in the bottle, but you can shape how it moves.

Conclusion

Skyportz's approach highlights the strategic value of intellectual property beyond exclusion. With the right mix of marketing, timing, and openness, IP can be a tool for growth, not just protection.

"Our patented vertipad solves key barriers to safe and scalable vertiport operations," says Clem Newton-Brown, CEO of Skyportz. "It's a highly affordable and science-backed product, and we're excited to share it." aerospaceglobalnews.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.