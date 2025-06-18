New patents and trade marks acceleration programs

On 20 May 2025, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) launched Patents and Trade Marks Acceleration programmes to help applicants receive faster office actions.

Dubbed "SG Patents Fast" and "SG Trade Marks Fast", these acceleration programmes supersede the SG IP FAST pilot programme, which concluded on 31 December 2024.

Similar to the previous SG IP FAST pilot programme, the new streamlined acceleration programmes are only applicable to Singapore national applications.

The new programmes feature simplified eligibility criteria to benefit enterprises and innovators. They were developed with feedback from the industry based on the SG IP FAST pilot programme. The programmes provides a clear and consistent timeline for all applications, making it easier for applicants to make decisions and plan their patent and trade mark filings accordingly.

SG Patents Fast

Qualifying criteria:

The patent application is not a divisional application The patent application must contain 20 or fewer claims The acceleration request must be made with a Substantive Examination request and the payment of the acceleration fee There is a monthly cap of five requests per entity (individual or corporate). This cap only applies to requests for acceleration of the first office action.

Two options are available for applicants to choose the pace of acceleration according to their own requirement. The timeline and fees of the acceleration tracks are as follows:

Options SG Patents Fast 4 SG Patents Fast 8 Receive first office action within: 4 months 8 months Acceleration fee (Search and Examination request) SG$1,800 SG$900 Acceleration fee (Examination request) SG$1,200 SG$600

(Note: Acceleration fees are in addition to the examination request fees)

Subsequent office action will be issued within 4 months of successful application with the payment of the acceleration fee SG$150.

Successful acceleration requests will be acknowledged in the Search and/or Examination notification letter. If the patent application is not eligible for acceleration, a request for refund of the acceleration fee may be filed.

SG Trade Marks Fast

Qualifying criteria:

The application is not for a certification or collective mark The acceleration request must be made at the time of filing a trade mark application with the payment of the acceleration fee.

For trade mark applications with multiple classes, the acceleration request will automatically apply to all classes in the application.

Under SG Trade Marks Fast, the applicant can expect to receive the first examination report (or notice that the application has been published for opposition purposes, as applicable) within 3 to 6 weeks from the date of the application. To make the programme more accessible, applicants will not require a related patent application, or full adoption of pre-approved descriptions of goods and services from IPOS' Classification Database.

The acceleration fees are as follows:

Trade mark application For classes that fully adopt pre-approved descriptions of goods and services from IPOS' Classification Database For classes that partially or do not adopt pre-approved descriptions of goods and services from IPOS' Classification Database Request for acceleration SG$200 per class SG$250 per class

(Note: Acceleration fees are in addition to the trade mark application fees)

