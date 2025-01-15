ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Major Changes To Employment Status In Argentina (Video)

Argentina Employment and HR
Ignacio Funes de Rioja (Bruchou & Funes de Rioja)

It used to be rare for the Argentinian courts to decide a worker was an independent contractor - and employers were up for heavy fines if they misclassified someone. But all that has gone. Ignacio Funes de Rioja from Ius Laboris Argentina and Bruno Perez of Ius Laboris Brazil discuss the issue of worker classification and how the law has changed in Argentina.

