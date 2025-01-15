Major Changes To Employment Status In Argentina (Video)

self

It used to be rare for the Argentinian courts to decide a worker was an independent contractor - and employers were up for heavy fines if they misclassified someone. But all that has gone. Ignacio Funes de Rioja from Ius Laboris Argentina and Bruno Perez of Ius Laboris Brazil discuss the issue of worker classification and how the law has changed in Argentina.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.